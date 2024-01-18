National Football League 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board Updated Mar. 7, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft boasts a promising group of quarterbacks and even more high-end prospects at wide receiver and tackle, making this one of the best collections of offensive talent we've seen in a long time.

This draft is so one-sided that it is entirely possible that the first 10 (or more) picks that come off the board April 25 all play offense. That would be unprecedented (on either side).

This isn't to suggest that there are no quality defenders in this class. Defensive tackle and cornerback, in particular, offer some intriguing prospects. But this group lacks the traditional defensive blue-chippers of prior years and its depth is relatively shallow.

With all the data — including accurate heights and weights — from the NFL Scouting Combine still fresh, here is an expanded list of my personal Top 100 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC — 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Junior

A dynamic dual-threat playmaker with the improvisational skills and arm talent to justify comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Williams is the most gifted quarterback in this class and a potential franchise-changer.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State — 6-4, 208, Junior

A receiver has not been selected in the top three since Calvin Johnson was the No. 2 pick back in 2007, but one could make a strong case that Harrison is the best prospect in this class. Tall, agile, explosive and sure-handed, Harrison is even more polished at this stage of his career than his Hall of Fame father was coming out of Syracuse back in 1996.

3. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina — 6-4, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

While perhaps not quite as gifted as Williams when plays go off-script, Maye is a quality athlete in his own right with a prototypical NFL combination of size, anticipation, accuracy and arm strength.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. registers 163 yards and one TD in win vs. Maryland

4. Malik Nabers , WR, LSU — 6-0, 200, Junior

Capable of beating defenders with his speed, elusiveness and power, Nabers flashes Deebo Samuel -esque playmaking ability.

5. Brock Bowers , TE, Georgia — 6-3, 243, Junior

It is easy to venture into hyperbole with Bowers, a matchup nightmare whose soft hands, agility and competitiveness make him the best college tight end I've ever evaluated in 20-plus years.

6. Rome Odunze , WR, Washington — 6-3, 212, Junior

Big, fast and possessing excellent hand-eye coordination to reel in contested passes, Odunze has the traits and experience playing inside and out that should result in an immediate impact in the NFL.

7. Joe Alt , OT, Notre Dame — 6-8, 322, Junior

Among the most pro-ready prospects in this class, Alt is a physically imposing and technically sound blocker with the size and experience to help at either tackle spot immediately.

8. Jayden Daniels , QB, LSU — 6-3, 210, Senior

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be a polarizing prospect. He has a quick release, great touch on downfield throws and wonderful vision and agility as a runner. His spindly build and lack of elite arm strength, however, raise concerns about how well he'll transition to the NFL, especially when playing in cold weather.

9. Troy Fautanu , OT, Washington — 6-4, 317, Junior

The balanced, bull-like Fautanu was the star left tackle for the best offensive line in college football, providing steady pass protection and great agility as a downfield run blocker.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a 40-yard TD to Rome Odunze

10. Brian Thomas Jr ., WR, LSU — 6-3, 209, Junior

As the nation's leading touchdown catcher in 2023, with an eye-popping 17 TDs in just 13 games, it is easy to understand why Thomas gave up several D-I offers to play basketball and stayed on the gridiron.

11. Nate Wiggins , CB, Clemson — 6-1, 173, Junior

Sure, he's lighter than scouts prefer. But Wiggins plays big when necessary, earning All-ACC honors by allowing just a single touchdown reception all season long. He returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns and showed remarkable speed, timing and effort to force two fumbles at the goal line this past season.

12. Jer'Zhan Newton , Illinois — 6-2, 304, Junior

A bowling ball of butcher knives, Newton pairs his stubby, powerful frame with terrific foot and hand quickness, slicing his way through the interior to wreak havoc at and behind the line of scrimmage.

13. Terrion Arnold , CB, Alabama — 6-0, 189, Redshirt Sophomore

A safety in high school, Arnold was quickly moved to cornerback with the Crimson Tide and emerged as arguably the best cornerback in the country. He was named an All-American in 2023, using his instincts and light feet to shadow receivers downfield and his active hands to break up 12 passes, intercepting five of them.

14. JC Latham , OT, Alabama — 6-6, 342, Junior

Arguably the most physically imposing blocker in the country, Latham starred at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but he's an old-school drive blocker whose size and strength project best inside at right guard in the NFL.

15. Taliese Fuaga , OT, Oregon State — 6-6, 324, Junior

A remarkable athlete for his size, Fuaga dominated the PAC-12 the past three years as a bulldozing run blocker while also showing impressive agility and awareness in pass protection.

16. Laiatu Latu , Edge, UCLA — 6-5, 259, Junior

The most consistent edge rusher in college football in 2023, Latu comes with a pro-ready assortment of polished pass-rush moves, as well as prototypical size, strength and flexibility. Some have concerns about a previous neck injury, but the tape and production (23.5 sacks in 25 games at UCLA) is undeniable.

17. Quinyon Mitchell , CB, Toledo — 6-0, 195, Senior

Some will criticize the fact that Mitchell only snagged one interception this past season (after five in 2022). That is one more than the number of touchdowns he surrendered in 2023, while forcing 18 incompletions.

18. Jared Verse , Edge, Florida State — 6-4, 254, Redshirt Junior

One of the biggest winners of the NCAA's transfer portal, Verse emerged as a two-time All-ACC pick at Florida State after beginning his career at Albany. While perhaps lacking the elite get-off to justify a top-10 selection, Verse is quick off the ball and uses his hands well to beat the man in front of him, while also showing significant improvement against the run in 2023.

19. Jackson Powers-Johnson , C/OG, Oregon — 6-3, 334, Junior

It isn't often that blockers leave for the NFL with just one season as a full-time starter, but Powers-Johnson lives up to his name, demonstrating real push-the-pile force at both guard and center, while showing surprising quickness and balance given his robust frame.

20. Dallas Turner , Edge, Alabama — 6-3, 247, Junior

In a testament to the turnstile of talent at Alabama, Turner replaced Will Anderson Jr. and emerged in 2023 as the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year. Turner is slick off the snap with the initial explosiveness, counter quickness and surprising power to provide an immediate impact in the NFL — just as Anderson has for the Houston Texans

21. Cooper DeJean , DB, Iowa — 6-0, 203, Junior

An instinctive, versatile defender who may ultimately project best to safety, DeJean is a natural playmaker with the swivel hips and greasy knees to change directions fluidly, as well as an intriguing burst to the ball.

22. Amarius Mims , OT, Georgia — 6-6, 340, Junior

With just one injury-plagued year as a starter, Mims comes with obvious risks, but even in a stellar class of tackles, his rare combination of size, power and mobility stand out.

23. Ruke Orhorhoro , DT, Clemson — 6-4, 294, Junior

The NFL loves upside. Orhorhoro, a Nigerian native who only began playing football as a junior in high school, certainly offers that, boasting a combination of quickness and power that every defensive line coach would love to develop.

24. Olu Fashanu , OT, Penn State — 6-6, 317 Junior

Players tipping the scales at nearly 320 pounds rarely warrant the term "graceful" in their scouting report, but that is precisely the word that comes to mind with Fashanu, a three-year starter with elite agility, balance and length who did not allow a single sack in his college career.

25. J.J. McCarthy , QB, Michigan — 6-3, 202, Junior

A polarizing prospect who benefited from Michigan's run-heavy offense, McCarthy lacks the flashy statistics of the other top quarterbacks but his 49-11 TD-to-INT ratio speaks to his ability to protect the ball. He's also a slithery runner with the instincts, anticipation and aggression NFL teams crave at the position.

Where will J.J. McCarthy get drafted?

26. Keon Coleman , WR, Florida State — 6-4, 215, Junior

A big receiver who plays up to his size, Coleman bullies defenders with his frame and physicality, consistently winning at the catch point with his body control, strong hands and timing. He's just as gritty after the catch, showing determination and creativity to spin off or leap past would-be tacklers.

27. Patrick Paul , OT, Houston — 6-8, 331, Senior

With 45 career starts under his belt — all at left tackle — Paul offers an exciting combination of battle-tested and brawler, playing with the surliness and core strength to help an NFL quickly.

28. Michael Penix Jr ., QB, Washington — 6-3, 213, Senior

Penix is the most gifted traditional pocket passer in this class, showcasing the velocity and accuracy to warrant an early first-round selection. The pristine ball placement becomes much more sporadic, however, when Penix is forced to reset his feet. Further, he comes with significant durability concerns, with injuries cutting short his first four seasons at Indiana before his transfer to UW.

29. Graham Barton , OL, Duke — 6-5, 314, Senior

A standout at left tackle the past three years, Barton's bulky frame and core strength project even better inside at guard or center, where he started five games for Duke as a true freshman.

How did loss affect Penix Jr.'s draft stock?

30. Byron Murphy II , DT, Texas — 6-1, 297, Junior

While his bigger teammate, T'Vondre Sweat, was named the Outland Trophy winner, Murphy's quick hands and slithery interior pass rush are better suited to today's pass-happy pro game.

31. Demeioun " Chop" Robinson , Edge, Penn State — 6-3, 254, Junior

Teams setting their board on potential rather than production will power Robinson's stock, as he "only" recorded 11.5 sacks over three seasons, but he's greased lightning off the ball and corners like a street bike, projecting as a future double-digit sack master in the NFL.

32. Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama — 6-0, 199, Junior

The discovery of an injury to his right toe kept McKinstry from working out at the Combine, but scouts know him already, as the three-year starter is among the best and most battle-tested corners in this class.

33. Adonai Mitchell , WR, Texas — 6-4, 196, Junior

A Georgia transfer with a knack for making big plays in big games, Mitchell's combination of straight-line speed, body control and strong hands are all excellent foundational pieces to work with.

Maalik Murphy connects with Adonai Mitchell for a 37-yard TD

34. Kris Jenkins , DT, Michigan — 6-3, 299, Senior

A rotational piece among the deepest defensive-tackle rotation in the country, this NFL legacy didn't rack up eye-popping statistics but the flashes of brilliance are enough to warrant first-round consideration.

35. Darius Robinson , DL, Missouri — 6-5, 285, Senior

One of the breakout stars in college football in 2023, Robinson earned First Team All-SEC honors with career-highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (8.5), showing the length (35" arms) and strength to play all over the defensive line.

36. T.J. Tampa , CB, Iowa State — 6-1, 189, Senior

With just three interceptions in 37 career games at Iowa State, Tampa lacks the ballhawking traits of some of his peers but his size, physicality and sticky coverage suggest he'll become a quality NFL starter.

37. Edgerrin Cooper , ILB,Texas A&M — 6-2, 230, Junior

A moveable chess piece who attacks the hole like a running back, Cooper's agility and speed make him one of this year's few true three-down linebackers.

38. Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas — 6-5, 240, Redshirt Sophomore

Booker rarely saw the field in two years at Minnesota but exploded at Kansas in 2023, earning the Big 12's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. He's flexible, long and has an explosive burst to close — traits that project very well to the NFL.

39. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri — 5-11, 183, Redshirt Junior

He isn't the biggest or fastest, but few cornerbacks play with Rakestraw's tenacity and instincts.

40. Tyler Nubin , S, Minnesota — 6-2, 199, Senior

With his prototypical size, sound tackling and excellent ball skills (13 career interceptions), Nubin is one of the few "sure" starting caliber safeties of this class.

41. Brandon Dorlus , DT, Oregon — 6-3, 283, Senior

If the Florida-born Dorlus had remained in SEC country, he'd probably be nationally viewed as a first-round pick. Instead, the three-time All-PAC-12 selection seems to still be under the radar as one of the nation's most instinctive, productive and versatile defensive linemen.

42. Kamari Lassiter , CB, Georgia — 6-0, 186, Junior

Like the aforementioned Tampa, Lassiter doesn't have the flashy interception numbers (one in his career) to generate much buzz in the media, but he's a confident cover corner with the awareness and closing speed to play inside and out.

43. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State — 6-4, 292, Senior

Cat-quick off the snap and riding a wave of momentum after stellar showings at the Senior Bowl and Combine, Fiske is among this year's more intriguing defensive tackles.

44. Junior Colson , ILB, Michigan — 6-2, 238, Junior

In a relatively weak year for off-ball linebackers, Colson stands out as a bit of a throwback and a traditional run stuffer in the middle with the speed to beat backs to the flanks.

45. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia — 6-3, 314, Senior

Frazier isn't necessarily flashy, but teams looking for a reliable starting candidate will love his grit, consistency and wrestling background.

46. Leonard Taylor III , DT, Miami — 6-4, 303, Junior

Injuries and inconsistency kept Taylor, a former five-star recruit, from fulfilling his promise at Miami but the flashes are bright and his production (22.5 of his career 64 tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage) speaks to his pocket-collapsing potential.

47. Bo Nix , QB, Oregon — 6-2, 217, Senior

Statistics can be used to prove just about anything, but two numbers that will catch the attention of NFL teams will be Nix's 60 career starts at Oregon and Auburn and his jaw-dropping 152 career touchdowns (113 passing, 38 rushing and one receiving). As the league increasingly shifts toward dual-threat quarterbacks, one cannot help but be intrigued by Nix's combination of mobility, short-to-intermediate passing precision and diagnostic skills.

48. Roman Wilson , WR, Michigan — 6-0, 192, Senior

Wilson was clocked at a blazing 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis but he is far from just a vertical threat, showing surprising grit, timing and strong hands to win on jump balls, whether outside or in the slot.

Roman Wilson makes an unreal contested TD reception

49. Ja'Tavion Sanders , TE, Texas — 6-4, 245, Senior

Teams looking to duplicate the splashy totals enjoyed by rookie tight ends Sam LaPorta (Detroit), Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo) and Luke Musgrave (Green Bay) will be intrigued by Sanders' speed and soft hands.

50. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas — 5-11, 165, Junior

In precisely 4.21 seconds, Worthy earned every scout's attention by proving himself as the fastest man in NFL Combine history. He's a deep-ball specialist who lacks the bulk to handle a full route tree against NFL secondaries.

51. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State — 6-4, 233, Senior

It is difficult to ignore Wilson's elite production and athleticism but teams will be cautious given a lengthy injury history. In a relatively weak year for off-ball linebackers, however, Wilson is one of the few with the potential to star at the next level.

52. Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan — 6-3, 267, Senior

A former tight end who combines power, agility and length (34.5" arms), Kneeland projects nicely as a stand-up edge rusher or with his hand in the dirt.

53. Brenden Rice, WR, Southern Cal — 6-2, 208, Senior

The apple didn't fall from the tree with Rice, who plays with a similar blend of savvy route-running and strong, secure hands as his legendary father.

54. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State — 6-4, 247, Senior

A former linebacker and defensive end, Stover emerged as the top tight end in the Big Ten in 2023, showcasing impressive agility, physicality and soft hands.

55. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas — 6-5, 366, Senior

As his size suggests, Sweat is a dominant run-stuffer first and foremost but he also provides some value as a pass rusher due to his arm length (33 ¼") and ability to collapse the pocket.

56. Kamren Kinchens , S, Miami — 5-11, 203, Junior

The NFL loves ball-hawking defensive backs. Kinchens, who recorded 11 interceptions the past two seasons, has shown a real knack for reading quarterbacks' eyes and showing excellent route anticipation, as well as the rare range to handle center-field duties.

57. Christian Haynes, OG, Connecticut — 6-3, 317, Senior

A four-year starting guard who erased any doubts about his level of competition with a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl, Haynes is a Day 2 lock who projects as an immediate NFL starter.

58. Jonah Elliss , Edge, Utah — 6-2, 248, Junior

Elliss has NFL bloodlines, production against top competition and the varied pass-rush repertoire that will make him much higher-rated among the scouting community than his relative lack of media attention would suggest. Cat-quick, long-armed and more powerful than he looks, Elliss is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country.

59. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State — 6-4, 250, Senior

A former walk-on who emerged as the most productive tight end in college football this past season, Sinnott wins with great hands, contact balance and grit, projecting best as more of an H-back than a traditional in-line tight end.

60. Bralen Trice , Edge, Washington — 6-4, 245, Junior

Trice surprised by checking in 30 pounds lighter at the Combine than his listed size during Washington's run to the national title game, which is interesting as he is not a true twitchy edge rusher. His game is predicated on timing, technique and awareness.

61. Maason Smith, DT, LSU — 6-5, 306, Redshirt Sophomore

In a class lacking dominant defensive tackles, Smith's rare traits — including initial quickness and 35" arms — warrant Day 2 consideration, though he's unpolished.

62. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State — 6-0, 216, Senior

Similar to the aforementioned Smith at defensive tackle, Benson is an easy prospect to be intrigued with at running back, as he pairs prototypical NFL size and elite speed (4.39) with production against quality competition.

63. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia — 6-0, 186, Redshirt Junior

An exciting combination of explosive and slippery, McConkey is seemingly always open, showing the athleticism, awareness and soft hands to quickly earn the trust of his quarterback and play-caller.

64. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri — 6-6, 313, Senior

Overlooked by many in an exceptional class of offensive tackles, this 41-game starter with experience on both sides ranks among my favorite Day 2 bargains.

65. Cole Bishop, S, Utah — 6-2, 206, Junior

There isn't a safety in this class who filled up the stat sheet better than Bishop over his career, showing toughness near the line of scrimmage (21.5 tackles for loss) and awareness in coverage (12 passes defended, including three interceptions).

66. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma — 6-8, 322, Redshirt Junior

A traits-based tackle whose arm length (34 ⅛") and light feet will earn first-round consideration for some, Guyton's inconsistent tape and a mediocre showing at the Combine push him a bit lower on my board.

67. Troy Franklin , WR, Oregon — 6-3, 187, Junior

As his 17.1 yards-per-reception average in 2023 suggests, Franklin is a big play waiting to happen, showing rare elusiveness and acceleration for a receiver of his height.

Troy Franklin Highlights

68. McKinley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M — 6-2, 326, Senior

One of the few true nose tackles of this class, this two-time team captain is both powerful and surprisingly explosive off the snap.

69. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona — 6-5, 311, Senior

Short arms could push Morgan inside to guard in the NFL but I like his size and physicality there, warranting the first top-100 selection of an Arizona OL since Eben Britton (Jaguars) in 2009.

70. Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama — 6-3, 251, Senior

It is a testament to the talent at Alabama that Braswell didn't see the field more, but he finished in style, exploding for career-highs in every conceivable category as a senior and showing the burst and bend to continue his ascent into the NFL.

71. Audric Estime', RB, Notre Dame — 5-11, 221, Junior

A disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.71) shouldn't cloud scouts' vision with Estime', who shows good eyes, feet and physicality to be a bell-cow in the NFL.

72. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina — 6-1, 228, Senior

As physically impressive as any receiver in this class — which is saying a lot! — Legette's stock is based more on his potential than production at this point, reminding me a bit of a young Cordarrelle Patterson.

73. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia — 6-3, 310, Senior

Broad, powerful and surprisingly quick, the SEC's reigning Jacobs Blocking Trophy Award winner has the look of a plug-and-play starting center and potential Day 2 steal.

74. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky — 5-11, 215, Senior

Similar in many ways to the recently mentioned Legette, Corley has the stop-start quickness and contact balance to help an NFL team as a receiver, returner and runner.

75. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson — 6-0, 228, Junior

Quite different in size and style to his father (a four-time Pro Bowler who played at around 260 pounds), the younger Trotter nevertheless flashes his father's instincts and tenacity.

76. Kingsley Suamataia , OT, BYU — 6-6, 325, Redshirt sophomore

Originally a highly decorated signee at Oregon, Suamataia declared for the NFL draft at just 20 years old and still needs plenty of polish to earn a starting job in the NFL. The upside is even bigger than he is, however, and he comes with starting experience at both tackle spots.

77. Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State — 6-3, 290, Redshirt Sophomore

Hall's relatively pedestrian statistics (9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks) over the past two seasons only hint at the burst he flashes as a penetrating three-technique.

78. Mohammed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State — 6-1, 248, Senior

Criticize his level of competition all you'd like, but 45.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and five forced fumbles speak for themselves — especially when you take into account Kamara's compact frame and burst.

79. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State — 6-0, 186, Senior

With just one career interception, Green won't be on everyone's top 100 board, but I like his combination of agility, acceleration and tenacity.

80. Caden Bullock, S, USC — 6-2, 188, Junior

The polar opposite of the aforementioned Green, Bullock's nine interceptions (including two returned for scores) will be all some need to project him as a Day 2 selection, though I'd like to see more consistency as an open-field tackler.

USC's Calen Bullock intercepts Utah QB Bryson Barnes for a touchdown, trimming Utah's lead

81. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan — 5-09, 182, Senior

A former wide receiver who showed remarkable instincts and physicality in a breakout 2023 campaign for the national champs, Sainristil is among this year's most intriguing nickel corner prospects.

82. Myles Cole, Edge, Texas Tech — 6-6, 278, Senior

I don't love the high-end talent of this year's edge class but players like the exceptionally long-armed (36 ⅞") and explosive (4.67 in the 40-yard dash with a 10' broad jump) Cole warrant development. Don't be surprised when a team gambles on him earlier than expected.

83. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee — 5-11, 210, Junior

Despite playing fierce competition, Wright averaged an FBS-best 7.39 yards per carry in 2023 and followed it up with explosive numbers at the Combine, justifying a Day 2 selection.

84. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State — 6-3, 335, Senior

The Big 12's reigning two-time Offensive Lineman of the Year is a veritable bowling ball, knocking defenders off the ball with ideal bulk and power.

85. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida — 6-1, 189, Senior

He never eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark or caught more than five touchdowns in a single season but Pearsall's tape at Florida (and previously at Arizona State) is full of plays suggesting he'll accomplish both in the NFL. His testing numbers at the combine were also very impressive.

86. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina – 6-0, 211, Senior

Rattler is a former five-star recruit who certainly battled through some inconsistency but also showed resiliency and natural playmaking ability in stops at South Carolina and Oklahoma.

87. Devontez "Tez" Walker, WR, North Carolina — 6-2, 193, Senior

Among the better vertical threats in this draft, "Tez" will provide instant juice to any NFL offense — and at a fraction of the cost of many of this year's top-ranked wideouts.

88. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington — 6-5, 308, Redshirt Junior

Overshadowed by all of the talent on the Huskies' offense, Rosengarten quietly provided stellar pass protection to the left-handed Michael Penix's blind side all season long and then proved the fastest of this year's tackles in the 40-yard dash (4.92 seconds).

89. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Southern Cal — 5-09, 220, Senior

Like Marshawn Lynch, Lloyd bounces off of contact due to exceptional balance, power and underrated speed.

90. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon — 6-4, 194, Senior

An Alabama transfer who immediately took over as the leader of Oregon's secondary, the long-armed Jackson is among the most intriguing press corners of this class.

91. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech — 5-10, 197, Senior

One of this year's biggest Combine winners, DTD aced interviews and led all safeties in the 40-yard dash (4.41 seconds) after showing plus instincts and ball skills (10 career INTs) at Texas Tech.

92. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice —6-2, 198, Senior

Christian's younger brother and the son of longtime NFL standout wide receiver Ed, Luke is a talented prospect in his own right, putting together one of this year's better all-around workouts at the Combine to go along with his impressive tape at receiver. He began his college career as a quarterback.

93. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama — 6-0, 196, Senior

Among my favorites of the "second tier" receivers, Burton is a compact and explosive athlete who plays with the fire and physicality normally seen in defenders.

94. Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah — 6-4, 319, Senior

Teams looking for more of a sure thing than upside will value Laumea, a four-year starter with the size, athleticism and experience to play virtually anywhere on the offensive line.

95. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas — 6-0, 216, Redshirt Sophomore

Given that he tore his ACL in November, Brooks surprised many with his decision to enter the NFL with just eight career starts. The flashes are bright, though, and Brooks reportedly is ahead of schedule in his rehab and expected to be ready for training camp.

96. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale — 6-5, 323, Junior

Like the aforementioned Brooks, Amegadjie opted to head early to the NFL despite coming off a torn quad that required season-ending surgery. He dominated the Ivy League at both left tackle and left guard, showing the agility and power to project as a future NFL starter.

97. Jalynn Polk, WR, Washington — 6-1, 203, Redshirt Junior

While not quite as big or twitchy as former teammate Rome Odunze, Polk's body control, strong hands and tenacity as a downfield blocker suggest he, too, is a future NFL starter.

98. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame — 6-6, 310, Redshirt Sophomore

Frankly, Fisher deserves to be higher on this list but in a class as rich at the position as this one, some tackles are going to drop. Fisher might need a year of refinement but he's a future starter.

99. Anthony Gould, WR/PR, Oregon State — 5-08, 174, Senior

Gould may lack ideal size, but not value, as a starting slot and returner is quite the bargain in the third round. Gould dazzled at the Combine and his 80-yard punt return touchdown in the East-West Shrine Bowl was the must-see play of this year's all-star games .

100. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane — 6-3, 217, Senior

He may lack the elite traits of some of the higher-rated quarterbacks, but Pratt is a competitor whose savvy as a four-year starter and culture-setter at Tulane will be highly respected by NFL teams.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

