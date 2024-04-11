National Football League 2024 NFL Draft CB rankings: 5 first-round grades among top 10 prospects Published Apr. 11, 2024 9:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Five cornerbacks earned first-round grades on our 2024 NFL Draft board, making this a strong year for the position.

It might surprise some to see five corners with such lofty grades, as much of the pre-draft hype has focused on players on the offensive side of the ball. Part of the reason for the relative lack of buzz about this group may stem from the perception that it lacks a true headliner, with it entirely possible that the first cornerback may not be selected until midway through the opening frame.

Despite the lack of a blue-chip standout, this class is both gifted and deep, with future NFL starters likely to be found into the middle rounds.

1. Terrion Arnold, Alabama — 6-foot-0, 189 pounds, Redshirt Sophomore

Overview: A Florida native and five-star recruit, Arnold signed with Alabama as a celebrated safety prospect but had to wait his turn in 2021, failing to see the field and redshirting his first year on campus. He flashed future star power the next season, however, earning seven starts and being named to the All-SEC Freshman squad by league coaches before exploding in 2023, tying for the SEC lead in both passes defensed (17) and interceptions (five), including two of the latter in the rivalry game win over Auburn, earning All-American honors. He turned 21 in late March, offering the ascending game every NFL team is looking to harness.

Strengths

Well-built for the position with a tapered, athletic frame and long arms (31 5/8").

Loose, coordinated athlete with the agility and acceleration to carry receivers deep, as well as the shiftiness to drop and explode out of breaks.

Came to Alabama as a safety and hasn't lost his physicality and commitment to run defense, breezing through would-be blockers to attack near the line of scrimmage.

Doesn't panic when the ball is in flight, showing poise and technique to locate and play the ball (20 PBUs and six INTs over the past two seasons).

Plus awareness makes him effective in press, off-man and zone coverages, outside as well as in the slot, where he's also shown good timing as a blitzer.

Concerns

A tick slower in Indianapolis (4.50) than ideal and may have some issues with the NFL's best vertical threats if not paired with a great pass rush (as he had at Alabama).

Lacks the closing burst of today's top cover corners.

A bit too patient, at times, as a tackler, breaking down and playing the role of the nail, rather than the hammer, latching on rather than wrapping and driving, resulting in some missed tackles

Summary: Arnold grades out around the middle of the first round, rather than the top-10 selection the top corner in some drafts would command. He is easily a first round talent, however, as he checks every box, projecting as a rookie starter who should play in the league for a decade.

Grade: First round

2. Nate Wiggins, Clemson — 6-1, 173, Junior

Overview: Following in the same footsteps as his Westlake HS and Clemson predecessor A.J. Terrell, Wiggins signed with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers amid great fanfare as a four-star recruit. He played mostly as a reserve in 2021 before ascending to All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons and making the early leap to the NFL, leaving Clemson with just 60 tackles during that time — but 21 passes broken up and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Strengths

The best pure cover corner of this class, blessed with light feet, greasy knees, loose hips and electric straight-line speed, clocking at 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Plays even faster than he clocked, showing a late burst to close to disrupt passes, as well as incredible pursuit speed and effort.

Can explode out of his breaks, attacking downhill and showing impressive hand-eye coordination to snake his arm around receivers to break up "easy" receptions.

Rare height for a cornerback and shows good timing and body control to compete against taller receivers on jump balls.

A natural with the ball in his hands, returning two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns.

Starred when the lights shined brightest, enjoying strong games against top competition.

Concerns

Has a tall, spindly frame that looks destined for the injury tent — missing two games in 2023 with a lower left-leg injury, as well as a hip flexor injury suffered while running the 40-yard dash at the Combine (neither deemed serious),

A capable open-field tackler but isn't the type to stick his head into the pile, collecting just 11 total assisted tackles in three years at Clemson. By comparison, the aforementioned Arnold had 23 this past season, alone.

A bit reliant on his natural tools and may be forced to endure some "welcome to the NFL" moments by the league's savviest route-runners.

Summary: Teams looking for pure man-to-man cover skills may find themselves enamored with Wiggins' raw talent. His speed and playmaking chops make him a potential All-Pro candidate and one can't help but love the competitiveness he showed in running down not one but two near-certain breakaway touchdowns in 2023 (North Carolina, Miami). He plays with a cover corner's general disdain for run support, as a whole, however, and must show greater tenacity and toughness in this regard to become the more well-rounded defender who earns post-season awards.

Grade: First round

3. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo — 6-0, 195, Redshirt Junior

Overview: It isn't often that talented defensive backs out of the football-rich state of Florida sign with MAC programs, but then again, little about Mitchell is ordinary. The gifted corner immediately earned playing time for the Rockets and emerged as a starter in his second season on campus, earning first-team all-conference honors as a junior and consensus All-American accolades to cap his career in 2023. Mitchell was arguably the best defender at this year's Senior Bowl and leaves college football with a stellar resume that includes 123 tackles, as well as a school record 46 career pass breakups and six interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Strengths

Looks the part of an NFL defensive back with prototypical size, including a well-developed musculature.

Three-year starter with elite PBU production, leading the country with 25 of them in 2022 and ranking second with 19 last year.

Combines excellent route anticipation, speed and hand-eye coordination to leave quarterbacks tiny cracks to fit in passes.

Wowed at the Combine, clocking a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash (second only to Wiggins among cornerbacks) and leading the group with 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

No known durability concerns, playing in all 46 games of his college career, as well as the Senior Bowl.

Concerns

Excelled mostly in off-man coverage at Toledo and may struggle to acclimate to more of a press or zone look in the NFL.

Plays the eyes of his opponents rather than turning to locate the ball, resorting to a lot of physical face-guarding that didn't get penalized in the MAC but may draw penalties from savvier receivers jumping into him in the NFL.

Runs a bit hot and cold as a tackler, relying more on collisions to knock ballcarriers to the ground than a consistent wrap-and-drive technique.

Very willing to let teammates do the dirty work in run support with just 30 assisted tackles (nine in 2023) among his 123 total stops over his career.

Summary: With all due respect to Arnold and Wiggins, the best, most complete cornerback in the country over the past two seasons has been Mitchell, which may make him the first off the board at the position in a few weeks. Any doubts about his level of competition were erased with stellar performances at the Senior Bowl and combine. A top-32 lock projected to start immediately, Mitchell will be the highest-drafted player from a non-Power 5 school this year and the first Toledo Rocket to earn a first-round pick since 1993.

Grade: First round

4. Cooper DeJean, Iowa — 6-1, 203, Junior

Overview: A two-way player who guided his prep team to back-to-back state championships while starring at quarterback and safety, DeJean signed with his home-state Hawkeyes and earned a start (at safety) as a true freshman. He emerged as one of the nation's top playmakers in 2022, ranking second in the Big Ten with five interceptions and setting a school single-season record by returning three of them for touchdowns. Despite missing the final four games of the 2023 campaign, DeJean was named a consensus All-American and the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year before leaving early for the NFL with career totals of 120 tackles, including five for loss, 13 pass breakups, seven interceptions and four total touchdowns, including a 70-yard punt return game-winner in 2023 to beat Michigan State.

Strengths

Rare size for the position with excellent height and a thick, well-developed musculature that has some projecting him as a future safety.

Possesses the bulk, instincts and open-field tackling skills to handle this switch – and played some safety at Iowa — but is plenty athletic enough to remain at cornerback, accelerating smoothly downfield and showing impressive balance and change-of-direction to shadow receivers' moments.

Allowed a total of two touchdowns (according to Pro Football Focus) in 30 career games at Iowa, including none in 2023.

Exceptional ball skills. Tracks the ball like a wide receiver, including directly over his head (see Rutgers ' interception) and consistently plucking the ball at its highest point.

Sees the field well, showing the spatial awareness to set up blockers as a punt returner and after interceptions, scoring four touchdowns in three years at Iowa.

Erased any doubts about his athleticism (running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash) at his personal Pro Day on March 8.

Concerns

More smooth than explosive in terms of his straight-line speed and may struggle running step-for-step with the NFL's fleetest vertical threats.

Supported by a quality, assignment-sound defense with opponents rarely challenging him deep.

Missed the final four games of the 2023 season after suffering a fractured fibula in his left leg during practice, resulting in season-ending surgery and missing both the combine and Iowa's Pro Day.

Summary: Blame it on whatever you'd like, DeJean ranks as one of the best — but still underrated — prospects in the entire 2024 draft. He's such an instinctive and well-rounded player that, frankly, DeJean projects as a future Pro Bowler at cornerback, safety or punt returner; wherever his lucky future NFL team needs him first. Perhaps because a broken leg pushed back his Pro Day until Monday, DeJean has been listed by some as a candidate to slip out of the first round. I think it's more likely he's off the board in the top 20, with a shot at being the first DB selected.

Grade: First round

5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama — 6-0, 199, Junior

Overview: Stop me if you've heard this before but McKinstry signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit. He cracked the starting lineup in his first season on campus, recording 25 tackles and his first interception while playing in all 15 games. He would ascend to All-American honors each of the next two seasons, leaving Alabama with 93 tackles, including five tackles during that time, as well as 23 passes broken up and two interceptions.

Strengths

Well-built cornerback with above-average height, length (32" arms) and muscle mass.

Three-year starter, facing daily practice alongside against elite competition.

His experience shows with his consistency in both man and zone.

Composed and coordinated in press, easily corralling receivers at the line scrimmage with his long arms and subtly rerouting them with active hands while shadowing their movements downfield due to his light feet and loose hips.

Quick reacting in zone coverage, showing good awareness of route developing around him and closing in a flash, including in run support.

Good ball-skills and vision, serving as Alabama's primary punt returner the past two seasons, averaging 15.8 yards per return in 2022.

Concerns

Gets a bit grabby downfield, which may result in more holding penalties in the NFL than he saw at Alabama (penalized seven times in 2021-2022, albeit none in 2023).

Too often played the receiver and not the ball, turning just two of his 23 career pass breakups into interceptions.

Occasionally ducks his head as a tackler, leading with his shoulder and failing to wrap securely and bring his hips, leading to missed arm tackles.

Summary: McKinstry's unique nickname (given to him by his grandmother) may seem silly to some, but there is nothing immature about his game, which is as battle-tested and reliable as it gets in this class. McKinstry, whose birth name is Ga'Quincy, is one of the cleaner prospects at any position in this class, projecting as a Day One and longtime NFL starter on the perimeter.

Grade: First round

Overview: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart lured Lassiter back to his native state of Georgia after the latter played his prep ball in Alabama. The results speak for themselves, with the gifted defensive back helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Lassiter enjoyed his finest statistical season in 2023, earning Second Team All-SEC honors by leading Georgia with seven pass breakups. He's headed to the NFL to join several of his former Georgia teammates, leaving the SEC with 86 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 14 pass breakups over three seasons, as well as an interception.

Strengths

Light feet, which allow him to accelerate smoothly upfield and explode downhill in a flash.

Scrappy and agitative, crowding wideouts and leaving little room for quarterbacks to squeeze the ball.

Aggressive in run support, charging toward the line of scrimmage like a linebacker and showing above average physicality for the position as a tackler.

Scheme versatile, possessing the agility and speed to handle man coverage, as well as the awareness and reliable open-field tackling necessary for zone.

Played almost exclusively on the outside, but possesses the toughness and awareness to handle nickel duties.

Concerns

Showed good but not great top-end speed (4.50) at the Georgia pro day after opting not to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Uses a side shuffle rather than a traditional backpedal and shows some stickiness while flipping his hips to turn and run.

Better at disrupting passes than stealing them, turning 14 career PBUs into just one career interception (and that came in 2021).

Very physical with active, aggressive hands that could draw penalty flags in the NFL (drawing six in three years at Georgia).

Summary: Lassiter is among my favorite of the so-called "second-tier" corners in this class, possessing the tenacity and toughness that usually translate into success at the NFL level. If he were a tick faster or had softer hands for interceptions, he might be viewed as a first-round prospect. Instead, he'll make some NFL team look smart by landing him on Day 2 and starting him for years.

Grade: Second round

7. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri — 5-11, 183, Junior

Overview: Rakestraw starred at the prep level for Duncanville in the Dallas area, earning a three-star grade from recruiters, but proved better at the college level than expected. He enjoyed his best statistical season for the Tigers in 2022, registering 35 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 12 passes broken up while forcing three turnovers (two forced fumbles, one interception). He struggled with injuries, at times, at Missouri, but again impressed in limited duty in 2023, before opting to head early to the NFL with career totals of 107 tackles, including eight for loss and 24 passes broken up, albeit just one interception.

Strengths

Punches above his weight class, showing the grit and physicality needed to succeed in the NFL, as well as disproportionately long arms (32"), which he uses effectively to cloud the vision of receivers as the ball arrives.

Lives up to his name, "raking" at the ball when confronting opponents, forcing three fumbles over his career.

Light feet and loose hips to turn and run with receivers, showing a smooth transition to change direction.

Eased concerns about his speed and explosiveness with a solid effort at the combine, including a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and 10'0 broad jump.

Experienced playing left, right and nickel cornerback positions, easing his transition to the NFL.

Concerns

Average size for the position and already has a history of injury (including a torn ACL in 2021 and groin injury in 2023 that took him out of the lineup for four games).

Quick but not fast, projecting better as a nickel corner for some.

Average ball-skills for the position, turning 24 career pass breakups into just one interception.

Summary: Rakestraw is better than the sum of his parts, combining athleticism, instincts and competitiveness to emerge as a legitimate star the past two seasons at Missouri. His slim frame, durability red flags and average ball skills may push him down the board for some, but I see a true football player who will ultimately outperform some of the corners of this class perhaps selected ahead of him with better "tools." Don't be surprised when Rakestraw becomes a quality starter at nickel for a playoff contender.

Grade: Second-to-third round

8. Khyree Jackson, Oregon — 6-4, 194, Redshirt Senior

Overview: Jackson took a winding road to becoming an NFL prospect, initially signing with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas after playing his prep ball in Maryland. He snagged three interceptions in 2019 at Fort Scott, emerging as one of the highest-graded JUCO corners in the country and signing with Alabama over offers from virtually every other program in the country. After two seasons of mostly backup duty in Tuscaloosa, Jackson transferred to Oregon in 2023, immediately starting and earning First Team All-PAC honors, leading the Ducks in both passes broken up (10) and interceptions (three).

Strengths

Exceptional size for the position, including long arms (32 ¾") which he uses well to corral receivers off the line.

Surprisingly fluid for a cornerback of his size, showing a smooth transition from his backpedal to running vertically downfield and proving his explosiveness at the Combine with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and eye-popping 11'1 broad jump (third among all corners tested in Indianapolis this year).

Tracks the ball well, showing good hand-eye coordination and timing, intercepting three passes while breaking up seven total at Oregon.

Assumed a leadership role at Oregon in his first year on campus.

Signed with Alabama as a highly regarded JUCO prospect and flashed in his limited opportunities in 2021-22 prior to his transfer.

Concerns

Best suited to a press-man scheme that allows him to jam receivers off the snap, disrupting their timing with QBs.

Enters the NFL with just 13 career starts (12 coming at Oregon in 2023) in three years at the FBS level.

Like most tall corners, Jackson has a long, galloping stride, leaving him vulnerable to shorter, quicker route-runners.

Very lean.

Summary: Jackson is a bit scheme-dependent, but NFL clubs looking for long, press corners could see him as a potential Day Two steal. Scouts traveling through Tuscaloosa in 2021 and 2022 gushed about Jackson's upside and I saw it in person this past season, with Jackson emerging as one of the best all-around corners in the PAC-12. I see an ascending player who may prove better in the NFL than he ever was in college.

Grade: Second-to-third round

9. T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, 6-1, 189, Senior

Overview: Given his last name, perhaps it isn't surprising that Tampa grew up in the talent-rich state of Florida, but his choice of colleges will catch some off guard, considering that he chose the Cyclones over offers from Georgia, Maryland, Cincinnati and others. Tampa first cracked the starting lineup at Iowa State in 2021 and quickly emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12, earning all-conference honors after the 2022 (second team) and 2023 campaigns (first) with 107 total tackles, as well as 19 passes broken up and three interceptions over his career.

Strengths

Looks the part of an NFL cornerback, with above-average height, broad shoulders, long arms (32 1/8") and a tapered, athletic build.

Uses his long arms to dictate the movements of receivers at the line of scrimmage and shows good closing speed and hand-eye coordination to cloud receivers' vision at the catch point, breaking up 19 passes over his career despite opponents often ignoring his side of the field.

Has the frame to handle press coverage but is also very instinctive, showing good route awareness and run support to project nicely to zone-heavy teams.

Trusts his eyes, attacking downhill and creating big-play opportunities.

Concerns

High, choppy backpedal and sticky hips, which leave him struggling to change directions efficiently.

Showed just average straight-line speed at the Big 12 Pro Day, reportedly clocking 4.52-4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

A thumper as a tackler but doesn't break down as well as he should, resorting to lunges at ballcarriers and occasional whiffs.

Summary: There is a bit of feast or famine to Tampa's tape that will make him a polarizing prospect in the scouting community. Scouts will appreciate that he enjoyed his best season in 2023 — after the Cyclones lost star pass rusher Will McDonald IV to the NFL — but Tampa's clunky backpedal could leave him vulnerable to the smooth route-runners at the next level, so like at Iowa State, he'll need to make them pay with his instincts and improved ball-skills.

Grade: Third round

10. Renardo Green, Florida State — 6-0, 186, Redshirt Senior

Overview: A 32-game starter with experience at both safety and cornerback, Green ranks as one of the more underrated defensive backs in the 2024 NFL draft. The Orlando native signed with the Seminoles as "just" a three-star recruit but he's as battle-tested as it gets, having earned playing time since 2019. He leaves Tallahassee with 148 overall tackles and 22 pass breakups (albeit just one career interception), earning Second Team All-ACC honors this past season for the conference champs.

Strengths

Former safety who plays with above-average tenacity and physicality.

Surprisingly agile for a former safety, with the light feet and loose hips to stay in the hip pocket of receivers.

Good linear speed, showing a nice late burst to close on crossing routes.

Good awareness of potential receivers around him, quickly vacating his initial responsibility to switch off once the ball is thrown.

Active hands and good hand-eye coordination and timing to rip at the ball as it arrives (when he sees it).

Concerns

Needs to do a better job of turning and locating the ball, relying on face-guarding receiver and leaving himself vulnerable to savvy wideouts who fake the ball approaching and make late adjustments.

On a related note, Green gets pretty grabby downfield as the ball arrives, drawing six penalties (most on this list) in 2023, alone.

Just one interception among 22 career PBUs.

Reasonable height but possesses a relatively slight frame overall with average arm length (31 ¼) and hand size (9 1/8").

Summary: Green played more free safety in 2021 (and outside cornerback in 2022-23) than nickel back since, but the latter is where I like him best in the NFL, as he possesses the quickness, physicality and awareness to compete for early playing time. Green lacks the stats to generate much buzz in the media, but it won't be lost on scouts that Green played one of his best games in the season opener against Jayden Daniels and LSU's talented receiving corps, collecting the only interception of his career against the eventual Heisman Trophy winner.

Grade: Third round

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

