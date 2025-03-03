National Football League Chiefs among 5 NFL teams facing a pivotal offseason Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every NFL team is in some level of win-now mode, but there are a few that truly must operate with real urgency in this 2025 offseason.

Whether it's coaches on the hot seat after avoiding the firing line, or a postseason dynasty trying to keep its championship window alive, we offer up five NFL teams that need to take action now — in free agency, in trading for veterans and in the draft — to set themselves up for improvement and/or survival in the 2025 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

After making a Super Bowl and conference championship in 2021-22, Cincinnati has missed the playoffs at 9-8 in each of the past two years, with a horrible defense spoiling a stellar 2024 season by quarterback Joe Burrow. First and foremost, the Bengals need to lock up top receiver Ja'Marr Chase and try to keep Tee Higgins as well, though he's arguably the top free agent at any position.

RELATED: Can Bengals re-up stars Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson?

Zac Taylor made a major change on defense, firing Lou Anarumo and bringing in Al Golden, with the hopes of improving a unit that ranked 26th in scoring, 25th in yards and 30th in the red zone. Will the Bengals deal Pro Bowl edge Trey Hendrickson for a second-day draft pick? If so, can they replace his consistent productivity? You could see defensive mainstays like defensive tackle B.J. Hill, linebacker Germaine Pratt and corner Mike Hilton all gone, which will require finding replacements on a limited budget.

The Bengals lost four games last season when they scored 33 or more points. The rest of the NFL combined for seven such games, so if the Bengals can just elevate their defense to mediocrity, Burrow and the offense should get them back in the playoffs. If they miss the postseason for a third straight year, you wonder if more than a coordinator will be fired next offseason.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis hasn't made the playoffs the past four years, the longest drought in a bad AFC South. If that persists in 2025, it could be trouble for Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. The biggest question: Is Anthony Richardson the Colts' quarterback of the future after disappointing results (11 touchdown passes in 15 starts in two seasons)?

Finding a strong QB challenger is only part of what they need, with a major reshuffling ahead on defense under Anarumo, who was hired by Indy after being fired by the Bengals. The Colts have about $24 million in cap space and can double that with a few expected cuts, giving them space to add a few impact starters on defense. Getting Anarumo castoffs from Cincinnati doesn't sound great, but if Steichen can get someone from his Eagles days like edge Josh Sweat, that would be a step in the right direction. Don't be surprised if their first-round pick is a defensive tackle, a position where they need an infusion of youth and talent.

New York Giants

Brian Daboll's three-year arc as head coach is nine wins, six wins, three wins, so anything other than a full reversal and step forward will mean he's done after — if not during — the upcoming season. The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft; can they get their franchise quarterback there, or will they find a veteran for a quicker path to success and survival? After they missed out on Matthew Stafford, who is staying with the Rams, there's some speculation about the Giants being interested in signing Aaron Rodgers. There's also talk of New York trading up in the draft to get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and trying to develop him quickly.

New York has about $45 million in cap space and doesn't have a ton of free agents with expiring contracts, so expect upgrades on defense, especially up front, where the team ranked 27th against the run. The Giants had just five interceptions as a defense, one off the NFL low, so perhaps someone like Jets corner D.J. Reed would make sense. The quarterback will get the headlines, but the team's success and failure in 2025 may hinge on whether defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can get more from his side of the ball.

RELATED: Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold lead the way

Miami Dolphins

How do you shake up a team when you have almost no cap space? That's Miami's conundrum, needing a spark after taking a step back and missing the playoffs in 2024. An offense that ranked second in scoring in 2023 ranked 22nd last year, and a rushing attack that led the NFL at 5.06 yards per carry in 2023 dropped to 28th and just 4.01 last year. Can the Dolphins swap out two or three starting offensive linemen, perhaps using the No. 13 overall pick, to better protect Tua Tagovailoa? Do they pay to keep safety Jevon Holland, their top free agent?

Mike McDaniel is 28-23 in three seasons, but would he and GM Chris Grier survive another step back? Tagovailoa counts $30 million more against the cap in 2025 than he did last year, so building a supporting cast around him has gotten tougher. Does the emergence of edge rusher Chop Robinson make it easier to move on from Bradley Chubb? The Dolphins had 21 fewer sacks from 2023 to 2024, so that's another area where they need fresh faces.

Kansas City Chiefs

With five Super Bowls and three championships in the past six years, why the urgency? The Chiefs are trying to keep the band together, and they could get hit hard in free agency. They're using the franchise tag to keep guard Trey Smith, but they could lose linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid, defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, half of their receivers and more. This might be the final season for 35-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, so there's a limited window before Patrick Mahomes is surrounded by very few players from his first Super Bowl.

RELATED: What Travis Kelce's return to Chiefs might look like in 2025

Kansas City's five top players take up $177 million in 2025 cap space, leaving $102 million for the rest of the roster. For that to work, you have to be drafting at a high level every year. The Chiefs have a bonus third-round pick, No. 66 overall, from last year's L'Jarius Sneed deal with the Titans, and they need to hit on their top picks to find impact rookies for 2025. Finding inexpensive veteran receivers to pair with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice will also be crucial to getting the offense back to top-10 status.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

