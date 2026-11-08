NFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be Busy

With plenty of teams in contention this season, the NFL trade deadline might be busier than usual.

"FOX NFL Sunday" is on site ahead of Veterans Day with Army (West Point, N.Y.) and Navy (Annapolis, Md.). Jay Glazer is in Annapolis, and he asked cadets which teams they were interested in hearing about. Here are the answers he gave for every team:

Derrick Henry Not Getting Traded

The Baltimore Ravens were a team to watch ahead of the deadline regarding the status of running back Derrick Henry.

Per Glazer, the Ravens are making it clear that Henry is set to stay in Baltimore ahead of the deadline.

"Derrick Henry's not getting traded," Glazer said. "Actually, Lamar Jackson told teammates he thinks he's going to be able to come back at some point later this year, so he's not getting traded."

Bills Have Eyes On Pass-Rusher

The Buffalo Bills entered Week 9 sitting pretty at 6-1 and atop most NFL power rankings. They lead the NFL with 233 points scored this season, and that's with one fewer game played than most other teams.

So, the key for Buffalo? Defense.

The Bills' focus at the trade deadline is defense, but more specifically the secondary. After releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Buffalo is in search for someone to fill his role in the backfield.

According to Glazer, that's what general manager Brandon Beane is focused on ahead of Tuesday.

Jaguars Looking For Pass-Rusher

The No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL still has room to improve. That's especially the case with the news of defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton being sidelined for the rest of the season with a torn quad. Now, Jacksonville is looking to the deadline to fill Hamilton's role.

"The Jaguars … they are looking for a defensive tackle," Glazer said. "They're trying to get richer before the trade deadline."

Nothing Imminent For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense is something that can always be improved, especially after placing rookie Malachi Lawrence on injured reserve earlier this season. But what's in store for Dallas at this trade deadline?

While the Cowboys usually make moves come the trade deadline, it appears Dallas is staying put this year.

Per Glazer, general manager and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no plans for any splashy trades.

"Cowboys, man, they're always in at the trade deadline, but I'm told nothing's imminent there," Glazer said. "Not like a normal splash for the Cowboys."

Updates On Steelers, Chiefs, 49ers

While teams like the Cowboys and the Jaguars are looking to bolster their defense at the trade deadline, a few others are looking to strengthen their offense, specifically the passing game.

The San Francisco 49ers are without receiver Ricky Pearsall due to injury; the Steelers are looking for another pass-catcher to join DK Metcalf. The Chiefs are in the same boat, looking to give Patrick Mahomes another target.

Per Glazer, all three teams are seeking wide receivers at the deadline.

"The Steelers are still looking for a receiver," Glazer said. "The 49ers, last week I told you that they tried to trade for a receiver; they're in it. And the Chiefs are in it for a receiver too."

The Patriots Aiming For Pass-Rusher

The Patriots made a blockbuster trade of their own in June, trading a 2028 first-round and 2027 fifth-round pick for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Now, the Patriots are looking at the other side of the ball ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

New England's defense ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing defense, and that's exactly what owner Robert Kraft is looking to add.

Per Glazer, despite injuries across the team, the Patriots have their sights set on a pass rusher ahead of the deadline.