The NFL on FOX crew is unanimously backing one side of Aaron Rodgers' very public feud with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Similar to how the Steelers backed McCarthy, everyone on FOX backed the head coach ahead of Thursday's Eagles vs. Cowboys game on Thanksgiving. That includes a Steelers legend who quarterbacked the franchise to three Super Bowl championships.

After McCarthy benched Rodgers on Tuesday in favor of Mason Rudolph, Rodgers didn't show up to the Steelers' facility Wednesday morning and later appeared on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," exposing McCarthy's shortcomings this season.

"I'm sorry that Aaron Rodgers had to do this. I'm sorry that he had to go public with all his gripes and complaints," said Terry Bradshaw, who played quarterback for the Steelers from 1970-1983. "Am I surprised? Absolutely not. In my opinion, he's a strange guy anyway.

"The one thing you don't do — all of us athletes up here — none of us turn on our teammates. We don't turn on our coaching staff. We don't turn on our ownership. We show class on our way out. Aaron Rodgers didn't do that."

According to our Jay Glazer, Rodgers wanted more control of the playcalling on the Steelers offense as it struggled in recent weeks. Pittsburgh scored fewer than 20 points in their last two games, both losses to the Bengals and Eagles.

Glazer said that earlier in the week, the Steelers were trying to accommodate Rodgers' desire to have more control of the team's playcalling. Then, on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer issued an ultimatum to the team that ultimately led to his release.

"It's sad," Michael Strahan said on FOX. "As a player, you just don't air those things. Honestly, there's probably fault on both sides. Mike McCarthy, he's probably not innocent, but I'm sure there's something on the other side. Keep it between yourselves; work it out.

"The thing that's disappointing to me is that you hurt your team. It's about the team. We're playing a team sport. … He's an individual in a team game, and it does not work if your attitude is not right, and you don't look at other guys as an extension of yourself.

"You can't be a narcissist and play football," Strahan added.

The Steelers officially released Rodgers after his interview with McAfee, and he cleared waivers on Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

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Rodgers was seemingly prepared for that outcome, and wasn't too concerned, as he said he's comfortable spewing his gripes because he's made "$400 million in the NFL."

"You rich jerk," Strahan said. "You're a rich bad teammate. … There always seems to be smoke around Aaron Rodgers."

Now that smoke has turned into Rodgers being without a team, midway through what he claimed Wednesday was likely his final NFL season. There are teams in need of a quarterback, including the New England Patriots, who just lost Drake Maye to a long-term injury.

"I don't think he plays again in the NFL," Rob Gronkowski said. "There's too much smoke. It would take away from the objective, and that's to win games."

If that's the case, if this is how Rodgers' illustrious, 22-year career — highlighted by a Super Bowl victory with McCarthy as his head coach and four MVPs — comes to an end, that would be a surprising note to end on. Bradshaw, though, wouldn't mind.

"One thing I'm reminded of, Rodgers said, ‘When I’m through playing in Pittsburgh, I'll disappear, and you'll never hear from or see me again,'" Bradshaw recalled.

"I hope this is the one time he's telling the truth."