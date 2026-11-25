Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back in his first comments since he was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers' quarterback told the "Pat McAfee Show" that he heard news of his benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth on Tuesday night before going in depth on his concerns about the health of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers described the conversations he has had with McCarthy this season as beginning as "a concerned friend, about somebody who's unhealthy. You know, if you're sleeping in meetings, you're unhealthy."

Rodgers also made it clear that he no longer wants to be a part of the Steelers.

"I left it with him," Rodgers said. "'If you try to bench me or don’t change the playcalling, then you should release me.' I feel like, at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization.

"I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," Rodgers later added. "That ship has sailed."

McCarthy was the Green Bay Packers’ head coach from 2006-18. Rodgers became the team’s starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers recapped the past week with the Steelers, which included the buildup to Sunday's difficult loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that McCarthy's breakdown at halftime of Sunday's game against the Eagles ended with the coach saying, "Alright, 1-2-3 Packers." Rodgers described that as "the nail in the coffin for so many of us."

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers speak during a preseason game in August. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rodgers detailed his version of the team's buildup to the loss to the Eagles.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring," Rodgers said. "Woke himself up, was rattling his papers.

"We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again, and less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn't come to the walkthrough."

Rodgers admitted frustration with his team's offensive performance before focusing on McCarthy again. He said he told his longtime head coach that he should be more involved with the team's defense and interact with that side of the ball more. Rodgers said McCarthy told him, "Well, I don't think I need to."

This week is when things came to a head and ended up with the Steelers announcing that Rodgers was going to be inactive for Friday's game against the Broncos.

Rodgers said he entered a Tuesday meeting with McCarthy thinking that everything was back to normal when he initiated a conversation about the matchup with the Broncos on Friday. The quarterback said his head coach admitted that he was behind on film.

Rodgers said that these issues began in training camp, "when he was missing meetings and the word was 'he's sleeping.'"

"Multiple times, he’s said he doesn’t watch film," Rodgers told the show. "When I’ve talked to him on Tuesdays, he’s said he hasn’t seen the film yet. I don’t know how that’s possible on a Tuesday after you’ve played on a Sunday.

"And that’s the whole point. That part’s disrespectful to the game itself. You have people’s careers involved, people’s livelihoods – players and coaches. I’m sure there will be some sort of gag order or something around the conversations, like I said earlier, it’s not the easiest thing to talk about. I don’t expect people to come out strong in my defense. Even everyone in there knows what the truth is. Everybody knows the truth. I’m talking about training staff, equipment staff, strength and conditioning, players in the locker room, people upstairs – they all know the truth."

Rodgers said he has tried to be transparent with McCarthy throughout this process.

"I came to him many, many times to try and help him. It’s not what I signed up for. It’s not what we talked about in the offseason. After he got the job, and by the way, I did vouch for him, so I am accountable – I vouched for him to [Steelers GM] Omar [Khan] that he should get an interview at the end of the season. I’m not a victim. I’m accountable for this."

Rodgers, who turns 43 in December, announced prior to the start of the season that he would be retiring at the end of the 2026 campaign. He's largely struggled this season, though. He's completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, with his 86.6 passer rating being the lowest passer rating he's had in a season that he's made multiple starts.



