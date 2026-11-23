I’ll be thankful for quarterbacks this Thanksgiving. The matchups in Week 12 are just *chef's kiss*.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see Dak Prescott (fresh off a 50-point performance) opposite Jordan Love (fresh off a bye). That should be a barnburner.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s get into Week 11 action.

Welcome back to QB Stock Market. These aren’t your typical quarterback rankings. I focus on contextualizing the fluctuations of starters' performances throughout the season. And every week, I’ll dive deeply into the four most compelling performers.

No one — not even Joe Burrow — is safe at the top. No one — not even Kyle McCord — is stuck at the bottom. There is room for quick ascent — and rapid decline. One question holds the most importance: What have you done for your team lately?

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The Dolphins very well could’ve been a trap game for Buffalo. Their defense has been good. The game was in Miami. Josh Allen made a few big mistakes. But McCord was just plain bad — and the Dolphins never threatened.

Sure, DeVito will fare better next week after a bye and when he’s not thrown into the fire with jet lag. But I still think the Patriots should target …

He’s not with the Colts anymore. But he did play for them this past week, so this will be his final dispatch from Indy. The real question is: What’s next?

He had a respectable day against a nasty Chiefs defense. But he was so conservative that the Cardinals really never had a shot against KC.

This is the Joe Milton experience that I signed up for. He might’ve missed a deep opportunity to wideout Devonta Smith in the second half. But he was also firing in the first half. And he made a throw at the end to ice the game. I want more.

As tough as the year has been for Mayfield — and man, it has been ugly — he had a throw to Ted Hurst III that was as perfect as throws get. Mayfield dropped it into the corner of the end zone like he had nothing to lose, because well, he kinda doesn’t right now.

The surprising thing isn’t that Brissett buckled under the weight of the offense. The surprise is that the Ravens have had to ask Brissett to shoulder the weight of the offense.

He’s doing his best. I’ll give him that. And he’s playing way better than earlier this year. But more than ever, his best isn’t good enough for a terrible Chargers team. To literally add injury to insult, Herbert went into concussion protocol after this game. You hope he’s OK.

Over the past three weeks, he has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions. In the three weeks before that? He threw seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Will the real Michael Penix Jr. please stand up?

The Steelers' collapse is no fluke. This team is old. This team is under-talented. This team overextended itself financially with draft capital. And Rodgers is at the middle of their problems. Look no further than when he yelled at receiver Germie Bernard to "get outside" when … that was exactly what Bernard did on a throw that Rodgers hung too far inside. Nonsense.

This was not a fine performance from the young QB.

This wasn’t the type of game that a QB connoisseur studies and nods in approval.

I understand that the Giants pulled off a crazy upset win over the Jaguars, one of the best teams in the AFC. But McCarthy didn’t contribute much. It was his defense. McCarthy completed just 47.4% of his passes, 16.9% below expected, per Next Gen Stats. He missed multiple deep balls. He’s getting it done, I guess.

But!

McCarthy has a way of doing things well enough to keep his team in the mix. And given how good the Giants are as an entire team, there’s some value in the way their QB is playing. I’m not going to sell anyone false hope that the Giants will make the NFC Championship Game — or even win a playoff game. But McCarthy has ensured they’ll make the playoffs.

I actually want to highlight a tackle.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo surged forward on a carry in the third quarter, but the ball fired loose.

McCarthy ran from across the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle. And given that the Giants defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive, McCarthy’s tackle ended up being a 7-point play.

So, now, onto a throw. Just a week ago, I caused a little hubbub when I suggested that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell must be thrilled to see Kirk Cousins layering the ball into the second level with so much finesse — after years of working with J.J. McCarthy, who never got a hang of the feathery throw that’s essential at the NFL level.

It’s about shaping the pass over the linebackers' heads while dropping it right into the hands of the receivers — often keeping them moving on a deep crossing pattern.

Well, I wouldn’t say McCarthy shaped his throw. But I will credit him (on the throw below) for layering the football and attacking the second level. McCarthy zipped the ball just over linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and into the hands of Malachi Fields with roughly three minutes left in a tight game.

This throw wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t what O’Connell would have wanted. But I’ll bet you Giants HC John Harbaugh and OC Matt Nagy are happy with it.

McCarthy doesn’t play the position with grace. His throws sometimes look like Scottie Scheffler from the tee box — both athletes violently attempt to throw themselves out of their shoes. But McCarthy is getting the job done. The question is whether the nuance will ever arrive.

The Raiders went the trial-by-fire route with Mendoza.

In his first start, he saw the Elizabeth Holmes-deceptive Seahawks defense. Which helped explain why he didn’t throw for his first touchdown until this second start. And given it came against the Broncos defense, a division rival and an elite defense, it was all the more impressive.

Mendoza found running back Ashton Jeanty near the right sideline as he went to the house for 68 yards . The playmaker and the playcaller (Raiders coach Klint Kubiak) did most of the work for Mendoza here, which is exactly how it should be when the young QB has to take on a Broncos defense with this much talent.

And while his TD wasn’t exactly a difficult throw, he did manage to zip a few balls into tight coverage and tight windows. My favorite? A throw to receiver Jack Bech. Mendoza was rolling right and could feel pressure coming toward him on the front side. So he stopped, set his feet and ripped a back-shoulder pass to Bech over the middle.

It was a gusty throw — and placed perfectly.

But there were problems.

It’s one thing to make good throws and avoid game-wrecking mistakes. It’s another thing to show up at the money moments. And it looks like Mendoza made a series of mistakes in the fourth quarter. On a third down early in the fourth quarter, Mendoza failed to convert a first down when he rushed the ball — and he might have also made a mistake with his pre-snap read, likely dictating he throw to Jeanty (rather than go ahead with a QB keeper).

But that set up a fourth-and-2 where Mendoza simply air-mailed the ball to his receiver along the sideline. The same thing happened again on a third-and-10, with Jalen Nailor creating enough separation for a pinpoint passing window. Mendoza thew an uncatchable ball high and outside.

Against that defense and at this point in his career, Mendoza gets a pass.

It’s easy to look at what he did right and feel optimistic. But with any youngster, it’ll be about avoiding repeated mistakes. So let’s see him clean these issues up.

Ward doesn’t have enough weapons to duel with a team such as the Cowboys. Nor does he have the defense. But he’s stringing together respectable performances where he is seeing the game quicker and clearer . This was another one like that.

Tom Brady did not mince words in breaking down Shough’s game against the Bears. Brady felt like Shough wasn’t seeing the field well — missing openings in the play designs both with poor timing and misreads. The Bears' defense is really good. But Shough missed multiple opportunities to punish them.

Denver head coach Sean Payton has Nix doing exactly what he needs to do to win games. Even if I don’t know what to make of Nix’s long-term prospects, I can readily admit: The Broncos are legit.

If a good quarterback plays a good game and no one cares, is he still a good quarterback?

Because that’s Geno Smith many Sundays.

There are people out there who think Watson is the Comeback Player of the Year. Those people are hilariously wrong. It’s Patrick Mahomes.

It’s almost time for Sam Darnold.

He stood on the sideline yelling at his offensive lineman Brian O’Neill. Cousins clearly said: "I’m getting hit every play." Moments after chewing out his new teammates, Cousins threw an interception. So … yeah, not a great night from the veteran.

The Ravens' defense might be a mess. But Young made life even more miserable for them.

He threw for a career-high 173 yards under pressure against the Ravens, completing 10 of 15 passes with two touchdowns and an interception, per NextGen Stats.

No Puka Nacua for the rest of the year? I had faith Los Angeles would adapt. But that was when I thought Nacua was coming back. The Rams won’t just have to recalibrate the passing game. They will have to reinvent themselves.

It was Williams' first game since throwing four interceptions, which might’ve been why Bears coach Ben Johnson seemed to back off the offensive reliance upon his QB. (There was also intense wind that probably steered Johnson away from Williams, too.) Ultimately, he had an unremarkable game — and did what he’s done best this year, helping Chicago preserve a win.

This is what progress looks like. After weeks of mismanagement in end-of-game situations, the Commanders pulled off a massive upset. Daniels helped choreograph a drive in the final minute (without timeouts) to set up the game-winning field goal. He’s been steady all year, but his teammates, such as rookie receiver Antonio Williams (nine catches, 122 receiving yards), are beginning to step up to support.

The Packers must’ve been happy to be on bye after an embarrassing loss to the Vikings in Week 10. But I really hope they figured out what to do against pressure, because the Rams’ defensive line isn’t exactly a mellow matchup.

Prescott ranked first as the most betrayed QB in the NFL, per The Athletic . But this week, we saw what happens when he doesn’t have to worry about his defense. He put up five touchdowns (including one rushing) and 51 points.

Pick the best two teams from this bunch: Steelers, Browns, Patriots, Texans. It’s bananas to think that Houston can still make the playoffs. But it can. That means that, quietly, Stroud’s MVP campaign is alive. He’s that good.

Sometimes, you just wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Sometimes, life gives you lemons, and you can’t remember how to make lemonade. Sometimes, you throw a touchdown, and the officials tell you it's an incompletion. Lawrence had one of those days.

Allen has 15 big-time throws this year at the clip of 4.5%, the lowest percentage since 2019.

Allen also has 18 turnover-worthy plays at the rate of 4.7%, the highest percentage since 2018.

It’s one of the worst seasons for him as a passer when it comes to taking risks, with 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions — including two picks against the Dolphins in Week 11. The thing about Miami, however, is that it's in the top 10 in passing yards allowed. So its defense is not a pushover.

But of course, if this were an MVP season from Allen, he would light them up anyway. And he couldn’t. Which has been the case for quite some time. He’s having a really good season. He’s just not putting together a compelling case for MVP.

The hidden production, of course, is on the ground, where Allen has added 11 touchdowns. That puts him at 25 total touchdowns — not far from league leader Joe Burrow and runner-up Dak Prescott. And it puts Allen even with Brock Purdy and ahead of Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes.

In just about every way, Allen is playing the QB position in a way that’s atypical — even for him. I don’t want to compare it to Jalen Hurts. But I don’t not want to compare it to Hurts.

I don’t want to go overboard in praising Allen. But I do think he has been more impressive than people realize. He remains the biggest reason the Bills are clear favorites in the AFC.

In Week 8, Goff took down the Vikings, the league’s best defense — with help from Jahmyr Gibbs. And this week, Goff ripped up the sixth-best defense, the Buccaneers. He was 20 of 28 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

When you play the Cardinals, you gotta put up at least 300 passing yards and three TDs. Which is exactly what Mahomes did.

Twenty-nine touchdown passes and 3,095 passing yards. That would normally keep a QB safe and sound at the top of the list. Alas …

I don’t really care who has thrown more touchdowns or who has the most passing yards.

There is no quarterback with more control of his offense than Purdy. He is the picture of command. Even with that baby face. Even at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.

This past Sunday night, Purdy exposed the NFL’s best defense — the unit that was basically unreadable for every quarterback this year. Brian Flores and the Vikings have been such a difficult matchup for some of the league’s best QBs. The Packers' Jordan Love got flattened. The Bears' Caleb Williams looked lost. Purdy dissected the Vikings with poise that surpassed even what Bills QB Josh Allen demonstrated in his matchup against Minnesota.

Against the blitz, Purdy was 16 of 18 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

He got the ball out quickly, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave his QB answers. But it takes a smart, quick-thinking passer to simply get the ball out on time against this Minnesota defense. Purdy didn’t panic when the Vikings sent one blitz after another. Instead, he looked for the opportunities that the blitz offered, with vacancies downfield for his pass-catchers to exploit. And man, did they exploit those opportunities.

There might not have been a better example than when the 49ers basically lined up 6-foot-5 Evans in the slot and sent him vertical against the blitz, where he split the safeties for a massive chunk play. And Purdy got the ball off with a blitzer diving at him after roughly two seconds.

Purdy isn’t airing the ball out with crazy deep passes like Love and Joe Burrow. He’s not firing the ball around the field like Allen, Williams and Patrick Mahomes. But he’s the best QB in the NFL right now, because he does every little thing well.