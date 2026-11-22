Sunday's slate of NFL games might not have been the most thrilling, but it did lead to a pair of massive statements being made in the NFC.

The New York Giants got their biggest win yet in the John Harbaugh era, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep a multi-game lead in the NFC East race. And in the game of the day, the San Francisco 49ers blew out the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 in Mexico City, keeping their spot as the team with the best record in the NFC.

Those were the only notable statements and headlines made on Sunday, though. Is it time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to panic? Should we consider Dak Prescott in the MVP race?

Let's overreact to Week 11.

The Giants Can Make A Playoff Run

The New York Giants had not defeated a team with a winning record until an impressive 23-18 home victory over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. The defense carried the Giants (6-3-1), which held a Jaguars (7-3) offense led by MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence to 1 of 6 in the red zone.

The Giants sacked Lawrence three times, led by second-year edge rusher Abdul Carter (two). New York turned a Lawrence interception into a 54-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada to tie the game in the first quarter, helping set the tone for the rest of the day. The Giants took the lead not long after that and never relinquished it, with the Jaguars only putting up 77 yards on the ground and just 5.2 yards per play (down from their season average of 5.9).

New York’s victory snapped Jacksonville's three-game winning streak, as the Jaguars emerged as one of the Super Bowl favorites in recent weeks following their big trade deadline moves.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

The Giants are now three games up on the Dallas Cowboys in the loss column for first place in the NFC East, keeping some cushion after getting a victory in a game many thought they wouldn't win. If the Giants hold on and win the NFC East, they'll host a playoff game in the first round of the playoffs.

And while home-field advantage for at least one round in the playoffs could help the Giants, Sunday provided a blueprint for how the Giants can beat elite teams in the NFL, like the Jaguars. They found success by being opportunistic (scoring off both Jaguars turnovers), taking care of the football (one turnover), playing tough defense and forcing multiple turnovers.

The midseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy has been the key move made by head coach John Harbaugh. With Jaxson Dart out for the year, McCarthy has proved a perfect first for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense because of his running ability and deep ball passing game. McCarthy didn't have his most efficient game on Sunday, but he pushed the ball down the field constantly and ran for 33 yards to help open the Giants' offense up.

And on top of all of that, the Giants are led by a coach with plenty of playoff experience. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Giants could prove to be a tough out in the postseason.

The 49ers Are Clearly The Best Team In The NFL

With a runaway win over the Minnesota Vikings and the best defense in the league, the San Francisco 49ers showed they are the team to beat in the NFL.

Brock Purdy had another strong performance, completing 20 of 26 passes for 255 yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions as Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz-heavy defense wasn't a problem for him. Purdy’s favorite target was Mike Evans, who totaled six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

George Kittle also finished with three catches for 34 yards and two scores. San Francisco’s veteran tight end passed Terrell Owens for second place on the 49ers all-time receiving yards list.

The only blemish on San Francisco’s 9-1 record this season is a 29-20 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons just before its bye week in Week 7. And the 49ers have now scored at least 30 points in six of their nine wins.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

The 49ers already had wins against some of the league's best teams this season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in the first five weeks of the year. After facing below .500 teams in their last four games, the 49ers proved they could still beat the league's top teams with their win over the Vikings on Sunday.

And San Francisco validated the stats that showed it had the best offense in the league entering Sunday's game. The 49ers led the league in total offense (399.8 yards per game) and were second in scoring (31.2 points per game) before manhandling the best defense in the league. They put up 343 yards and 28 points (their other seven points came from a pick-six) against a defense that was giving up 273.3 yards and 14 points per game prior to Sunday.

But more than anything, it’s the experience San Francisco has on its roster that I value the most. Players like offensive tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner, edge rusher Nick Bosa and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner have been in tough situations and have had success in the postseason.

Combine that with an experienced head coach like Kyle Shanahan, and the 49ers will be hard to beat in the playoffs if they can stay healthy.

The Steelers Will Miss The Playoffs

After a 6-2 start, things appear to be unraveling for the Steelers.

In a battle for the AFC North last week, Pittsburgh was boat-raced by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers followed that up with an embarrassing 19-16 loss on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles, who had lost seven in a row before the victory over Pittsburgh. The Steelers dropped their second straight game, falling to 6-4 and are only a game ahead of the New England Patriots (5-5) for the final playoff spot in the AFC. Since 1965, the Steelers have gone 0-11 on the road against the Eagles.

Philadelphia was all over Aaron Rodgers, sacking him five times. Pittsburgh’s gray-bearded signal caller turns 43 in two weeks and looked every bit of his age, lacking mobility to elude Philadelphia’s pass rush. In fact, the Eagles pressured Rodgers just seven times on 54 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus, proving he couldn't deal with the pressure well.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Eagles had just 16 sacks, tied for 29th in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s inability to generate any consistent offense against a team quarterbacked by Joe Milton, who was on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad a month ago, is not a good sign for the Steelers if they want to reach the playoffs.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

Receiver DK Metcalf had more unsportsmanlike penalties (two) than catches (1 catch for two yards). That's obviously not a good sign for Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver, who was ejected from the game after two personal foul penalties. Metcalf reverting to his mercurial ways during his time in Seattle shows the Steelers could be fraying emotionally.

And the schedule only gets tougher as the Steelers attempt to repeat as AFC North champs. Over the next three games, the Steelers face the Denver Broncos, an improving Houston Texans squad and the Jaguars on the road. The Steelers also face the Baltimore Ravens twice and the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers.

Dak Prescott put up video game numbers against one of the league's worst defenses in the Tennessee Titans, completing 28 of 33 passes for 324 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 51-30 home victory for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He also ran for a touchdown, meaning that he had as many touchdowns as incompletions. The 51 points were the most the Cowboys have scored in a game in four years.

Prescott is on a heater. He’s thrown for 300 or more yards and two or more touchdowns in three straight games for just the second time in his career. Prescott has accounted for nine total touchdowns over his last two games, his most in any two-game span of his career.

At 5-6 on the year, the Cowboys remain within striking distance of the New York Giants (6-3-1) for the top spot in the NFC East. Prescott now leads the NFL in passing yards (3,049), although that could change after Joe Burrow plays on Monday night. His 25 passing touchdowns are second in the league, only trailing Burrow.

Conclusion: Overreaction

Prescott has been an MVP candidate in the past and his numbers are right up there with the elite playmakers at his position, like Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy and Josh Allen.

However, Prescott’s team still has some work to do.

It’s hard to compete for league MVP if your team has a losing record, which means the Cowboys need more from their defense. Even with the change in playcalling duties to Mike Pettine, the Dallas defense still experienced some mental lapses on Sunday, including a 59-yard touchdown by Tennessee rookie receiver Carnell Tate when the Cowboys secondary failed to touch the Ohio State product down.

After hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys face the Seahawks, Rams and the Jaguars in three straight games. We’ll know at that point if the Cowboys are in the postseason conversation — and if Prescott is a legit MVP contender.

The Bears’ Defense Is Better Than Their Offense

The Chicago Bears held on for a 21-13 victory at home against the New Orleans Saints, improving to 8-2 on the year. It’s the Bears' best start through 10 games since 2006, which was the last time Chicago made the Super Bowl.

During Chicago’s five-game winning streak, it’s been the defense — not innovative head coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson’s offense — that has led the team to victory. The Bears have held opponents to 20 points per contest over the last five games, forcing nine turnovers during that stretch.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been a game-wrecker up front defensively for the Bears since he joined them in a blockbuster trade last month. Simmons has four sacks over his last three games.

Conclusion: Not An Overreaction

After a four-interception performance in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the bye week, Caleb Williams finished 15 of 23 for 181 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception for a 100.1 passer rating — solid but not spectacular numbers for an offense that's supposedly chasing the single-season NFL scoring title.

Specifically, the Bears are struggling to consistently run the football. While Chicago finished with 146 total rushing yards on Sunday, the Bears were buoyed by a 30-yard reverse by rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

The road only gets tougher for Chicago, who face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, along with three other tough NFC North contests and the Jaguars and Bills remaining on the schedule.

The Bears need Williams and the offense to get back to the productive offensive efforts they put forth earlier this season.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza took another big step in his development on Sunday. A week after taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the Dark Side defense at home, the Indiana product faced another elite defense, the Denver Broncos, doing so in a hostile environment on the road.

Mendoza once again showed flashes of playmaking ability. He finished 18 of 37 (48.6%) for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Mendoza made two big throws for scores, including a 68-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Jeanty and a 19-yard pass to tight end Ian Thomas. The Raiders also did a much better job running the football, totaling 143 yards on the ground.

Conclusion: Overreaction … For Now

Mendoza threw his first NFL interception late in the game while trying to bring the Raiders back. Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted him on a slant route and returned it 35 yards for a score to seal a 38-24 victory for the Broncos. Mendoza was also sacked five times and had six passes batted down, the most by any team this season.

Mendoza has now been sacked 11 times in two games, which obviously isn't great.

Still, with his top playmaker, tight end Brock Bowers, unavailable, Mendoza had the Raiders in position to win the game in the fourth quarter. Mendoza’s favorite target was second-year pro Jack Becht, who finished with eight receptions for 88 yards and a score on nine targets.

While the Raiders lost the game, Mendoza showed he could compete against one of the top teams in the league in a tough environment. But two starts aren't enough to say that Mendoza will be the Raiders' franchise QB yet.

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