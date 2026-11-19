The 2026 NFL season has gone further away from expectations than you might realize.

Of the 14 teams with +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl or better, seven of them are sitting outside of the playoff field entering Week 11. That includes the Los Angeles Rams, who were the runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl entering the year.

Some of us bit the cheese on the Rams and Los Angeles' other team, the Chargers, when we made our Super Bowl predictions entering the season. However, there were also a few of us who saw teams like the Chicago Bears taking the next step in their path to becoming a Super Bowl contender.

So, as we just went past the NFL's midseason point, we decided to revise our Super Bowl predictions. Will this be the year that the Bears or San Francisco 49ers get over the Super Bowl hump after decades of waiting? Could we see a team win their first Super Bowl title, like the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars?

Here are our midseason Super Bowl predictions.

Ben Arthur's Prediction

Bengals 27, Bears 26

Thanks to players like Dexter Lawrence, the Bengals might have their best overall roster since they drafted Joe Burrow. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Texans 24, Rams 21

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: Well, I didn’t foresee the Texans missing the playoffs altogether. At 3-6 through 10 weeks, Houston has just a 19% chance of making the postseason, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulator. The Texans have made a living coming back from poor starts to the year in the DeMeco Ryans era, but overcoming this year’s 0-4 start has proven to be more difficult.

The regression of the Texans’ all-world defense, despite losing no key players in the offseason, has been one of the more bizarre NFL storylines in 2026. And this is happening while Houston has finally gotten back the C.J. Stroud we saw as a rookie. He ranks sixth in passing yards (2,462) and passer rating (102.4), tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (19) and he leads the NFL in interception rate (0.9%) entering Week 11.

C.J. Stroud 2,462 PYDS · 19 PTD · 120 RYDS ▾ C.J. Stroud #7 · QB · Texans 2,462 PYDS 19 PTD 120 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Why I believe the Bengals will win the Super Bowl: Joe Burrow is the best quarterback on the planet right now — he has five straight games with at least four total touchdowns — and he’s supported by a top-10 scoring defense. The addition of DT Dexter Lawrence II has proven to be a game changer for a Cincinnati defense that has been much maligned in recent years. The run game has been a weakness for the Bengals’ offense, but they have so much firepower in the pass game that it hasn’t seemed to matter.

Joe Burrow 2,795 PYDS · 27 PTD · 85 RYDS ▾ Joe Burrow #9 · QB · Bengals 2,795 PYDS 27 PTD 85 RYDS 3 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Dexter Lawrence II 0 DEF INT · 28 TCKL · 5.0 SCK ▾ Dexter Lawrence II #97 · DT · Bengals 0 DEF INT 28 TCKL 5.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

Burrow said earlier this year that he had the same vibes for the 2026 Bengals that he did for LSU’s legendary 2019 team that went undefeated. I think those words continue to prove to be a foreshadowing, with Cincinnati going all the way.

Greg Auman's Prediction

Bengals 38, 49ers 35

Joe Burrow has been statistically dominant this season, leading all QBs in every major stat. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Chargers 24, Rams 21

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: My son asked me last week if anyone’s Super Bowl pick has ever been winless over the entire season. A week later: Not mine, thank you! Yeah, I’d like to think lots of people overestimated the Chargers and Rams this season, but it’s exciting to have the chance to make a new, less wildly wrong prediction.

Why I believe the Bengals will win the Super Bowl: Cincinnati has gotten great play from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins before, but never at this level, and with just an average defense to pair with that prolific offense, I think the Bengals can get past the Jaguars, Bills and Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl.

JA'Marr Chase 878 RECYDS · 7 RECTD · 42 PTS ▾ JA'Marr Chase #1 · WR · Bengals 878 RECYDS 7 RECTD 42 PTS 878 AP YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Tee Higgins 824 RECYDS · 6 RECTD · 36 PTS ▾ Tee Higgins #5 · WR · Bengals 824 RECYDS 6 RECTD 36 PTS 824 AP YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

There, it’s a 1980s rematch, as the 49ers got the Bengals in 1982 and 1989. If the 49ers are fully healthy — a huge if — they have such an experienced, talented team, but I think they’ll be missing a piece or two, which is enough to let Cincinnati win a wildly entertaining Super Bowl.

Henry McKenna's Prediction

Rams 33, Bengals 31

The Rams' first 10 games haven't gone the way they hoped, but at 6-4, they remain in the hunt. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Rams defeat Bengals, 26-20.

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: I didn’t anticipate just how hard the Rams’ path to the playoffs would be. And there’s still a 53% chance that L.A. doesn’t make the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. So maybe I’m making a bad decision here — not pivoting to the 49ers in the NFC. But I think the Rams are still hard to bet against.

The Bengals look like a safe bet for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and I think that would give them the advantage they’ll need to get past the Chiefs, Bills and Jaguars. But I do think that if these two teams make the Super Bowl, it’ll be higher scoring than I anticipated, with a big fourth quarter that goes back and forth.

Why I believe the Rams will win the Super Bowl: I think about the Rams’ potential and where they could be by the playoffs. Their offensive playmakers (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams) could be healthy. Their defensive playmakers (Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett) will be rounding into form. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will continue to calibrate, like they did over the course of their blowout against the Cardinals, which was really ugly in the first quarter.

Puka Nacua 715 RECYDS · 4 RECTD · 41 RYDS ▾ Puka Nacua #12 · WR · Rams 715 RECYDS 4 RECTD 41 RYDS 1 RTD 30 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

Davante Adams 480 RECYDS · 4 RECTD · 24 PTS ▾ Davante Adams #17 · WR · Rams 480 RECYDS 4 RECTD 24 PTS 480 AP YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Aaron Donald 0 DEF INT · 15 TCKL · 1.5 SCK ▾ Aaron Donald #99 · DE · Rams 0 DEF INT 15 TCKL 1.5 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

Myles Garrett 0 DEF INT · 3 TCKL · 3.0 SCK ▾ Myles Garrett #95 · LB · Rams 0 DEF INT 3 TCKL 3.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

Matthew Stafford 2,623 PYDS · 19 PTD · 17 RYDS ▾ Matthew Stafford #9 · QB · Rams 2,623 PYDS 19 PTD 17 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

The Rams have a rare blend of talent and IQ. They have people doubting them, which should add fuel to the fire. They’re starting to believe in themselves as they overcome adversity. They’ve shaken the "Super Team" moniker. And it’s going to look ugly as they scrap their way into the playoffs. But once they get there, they’ll be the NFL’s best team.

Steven Ruiz's Prediction

Jaguars 30, 49ers 27

Trevor Lawrence has continued his evolution, becoming one of the league's best quarterbacks this season. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Rams 38, Bills 17

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: I can’t say I’m surprised that the Rams’ season has been sabotaged by a rash of injuries to key players. Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have all missed significant time, and while Garrett is back on the field dominating, it’s unclear if Adams and/or Nacua will be back to 100% by the postseason — if Los Angeles even makes it.

The Rams remain a playoff-quality team that could make a Super Bowl run if all their pieces are back, but the schedule is brutal down the stretch and the team’s playoff odds are already shaky. If they can make it through the late-season gauntlet that includes games against the Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, and two games against the Seahawks, I’ll be back on the bandwagon. I just don’t see that happening.

On top of the injury concerns, Matthew Stafford has looked washed up this season and my original pick was based on the notion that he’d play at the same level he did a season ago . I’m not ruling out a second-half bounce-back, but it looks far-fetched at the moment.

Why I believe the Jaguars will win the Super Bowl: They’re the NFL’s most complete team. The Jaguars rank fourth in expected points added both on offense and defense, making them the only team in the top five on both sides of the ball. The defense should be even better once their deadline additions — safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux — are fully on-boarded.

Jessie Bates III 1 DEF INT · 60 TCKL · 0.0 SCK ▾ Jessie Bates III #0 · S · Jaguars 1 DEF INT 60 TCKL 0.0 SCK 0 PTS 0 AP YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Jordan Davis 0 DEF INT · 31 TCKL · 1.5 SCK ▾ Jordan Davis #90 · DT · Jaguars 0 DEF INT 31 TCKL 1.5 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

Davon Godchaux 0 DEF INT · 16 TCKL · 0.0 SCK ▾ Davon Godchaux #94 · DT · Jaguars 0 DEF INT 16 TCKL 0.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

The offense has been a machine all season, and while I’m concerned about the offensive line play, I trust coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence to make up for it. Those two have emerged as difference-making stars this season. Coen is an elite play-caller, and Lawrence has made the leap we’ve all been waiting for since his first playoff appearance back in 2022. Parker Washington gives him the go-to receiver he’s never had.

Trevor Lawrence 2,284 PYDS · 21 PTD · 106 RYDS ▾ Trevor Lawrence #16 · QB · Jaguars 2,284 PYDS 21 PTD 106 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Ralph Vacchiano's Prediction

Broncos 31, Bears 24

Bo Nix and Sean Payton have the Broncos sitting pretty in the AFC West race again, thanks to their late-game heroics. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Broncos 31, Bears 24

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: I wasn’t. In fact, I feel pretty good about it. The only time the Bears have struggled this season was when QB Caleb Williams was hurt. And while they haven’t been a juggernaut lately, he’s healthy and they’re just beginning to round back into form. I still don’t think anyone in the NFC can keep up with their offense when they’re rolling. And the addition of DT Jeffery Simmons at the trade deadline makes them formidable too.

Caleb Williams 1,546 PYDS · 8 PTD · 145 RYDS ▾ Caleb Williams #18 · QB · Bears 1,546 PYDS 8 PTD 145 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Jeffery Simmons 0 DEF INT · 48 TCKL · 6.0 SCK ▾ Jeffery Simmons #99 · DT · Bears 0 DEF INT 48 TCKL 6.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

As for the Broncos, I don’t feel as good about them, because I don’t think QB Bo Nix has been great. I’m also painfully aware of how low their offensive and defensive rankings are. But their first-half schedule was brutal. They keep finding ways to win anyway. And Sean Payton is going to get them rolling in the second half.

Why I believe the Broncos will win the Super Bowl: Admittedly, I almost flipped my prediction and gave the Bears the win in Super Bowl LXI instead. But I have faith in Sean Payton, who might be the best overall coach in the game.

And this Broncos team looks a lot like last year’s team to me. It’s not always pretty, but they keep finding ways to win. In fact, they are 18-3 in one-score games over the last two seasons. In other words, they know how to get it done when it counts. And that skill will be huge for them against the NFL’s best teams in the postseason.

Eric D. Williams' Predictions

Chiefs 28, Seahawks 24

The Seahawks' defense slowed down the Chiefs in October. Could they do it again if they go head-to-head in the Super Bowl? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Old prediction: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 24

Where I was wrong with my old prediction: I’m keeping the same teams in as before because I still believe they are on similar paths to win their respective conferences. Seattle has the best defense in the NFC and is starting to run the football more effectively with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returning from injury. Defense and running game travel in the postseason, and the Seahawks have one of the best game-day tacticians in the league in Mike Macdonald.

Zach Charbonnet 194 RYDS · 0 RTD · 15 RECYDS ▾ Zach Charbonnet #26 · RB · Seahawks 194 RYDS 0 RTD 15 RECYDS 0 RECTD 0 PTS 2026 Season Full stats → Jadarian Price 208 RYDS · 1 RTD · 91 RECYDS ▾ Jadarian Price #8 · RB · Seahawks 208 RYDS 1 RTD 91 RECYDS 0 RECTD 98 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

The Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes combination in the playoffs is also a hard one to bet against. And there’s a chance the AFC in the postseason will have to travel through Arrowhead Stadium, a daunting task for any AFC team trying to reach the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes 2,385 PYDS · 19 PTD · 100 RYDS ▾ Patrick Mahomes #15 · QB · Chiefs 2,385 PYDS 19 PTD 100 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Why I believe the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl: I think Sam Darnold will get healthy and play better football in the second half of the season, but it’s hard to go against Mahomes in a Super Bowl. Along with that, Mahomes lost to Seattle earlier in the year and will have answers when he faces The Dark Side defense a second time.