The Indianapolis Colts found a way to get the worst of both worlds at quarterback, releasing Daniel Jones less than two weeks after turning down trade offers for him at the deadline.

According to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, the decision was practically made for them. Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Sunday" that the Colts were planning to bench Jones for Anthony Richardson anyway, making an outright release the next step.

However, it was Jones’ 2027 injury guarantee that ultimately forced the Colts' hand.

"They were going to bench him and if he somehow gets hurt, even if he’s benched, they’re going to owe him $10.5 million," Glazer said. "They’ll be on the hook for that. So they released him."

Expected to clear waivers on Monday, Jones could wait for the right situation just as he did after his release by the New York Giants two seasons ago. That would allow him to evaluate his options and find his ideal landing spot. Jones should have options as multiple teams navigate quarterback injuries.

Glazer points to the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens as potential landing spots.

"I know Daniel Jones doesn’t want to just jump out at something," Glazer said. "You look at teams like the New England Patriots, who are without Drake Maye for the rest of the regular season at least. Teams like the Ravens — they’ve already inquired as well. So think of those teams, and a couple more could sneak in as well."

Jones has some time to weigh his options, with the Patriots and Ravens remaining the frontrunners in a competitive race. Despite adding Jacoby Brissett a few weeks ago, the Ravens could still be in the market for an upgrade.