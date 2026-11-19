If any Patriots fans had hope that Tom Brady would suit up for the team again after Drake Maye's injury, they should put those hopes to rest.

In the latest edition of "#AskTom," Brady once again turned down the possibility that he could unretire and play again in the NFL.

"I love the question. It's very thoughtful. There's zero chance of me coming back to play football at this point. Zero," Brady said. "I'm very happily retired. I'm very happy with my FOX family in the booth, calling some of the best football games going on every single week. Thank you. I appreciate it.

"But I'm very content with where I'm at right now."

Brady, who turned 49 in August, retired following the 2022 season. And while Brady would be the oldest player in NFL history if he unretired, returning to play after three seasons away wouldn't be unprecedented. Just last year, Philip Rivers unretired and joined the Indianapolis Colts for the season's homestretch after nearly five seasons away from the game.

Beyond Brady's FOX Sports obligations, there's another hurdle preventing him from playing again. Brady would have to "divest his ownership stake" in the Las Vegas Raiders if he opted to unretire, CNBC reported in March. In fact, Brady told CNBC at the time that he actually asked the NFL what process he would have to go through if he wanted to play football again.

When the news of Rivers' decision to return to the NFL broke last season, Brady expressed confidence that he could still play quarterback at a high level.

"Yes, I certainly could," Brady told Colin Cowherd when asked if he could lead a team to multiple scoring drives during an appearance on "The Herd." "I think the answer for me would be yes."

And while the Patriots have a need at quarterback with Maye potentially set to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, Brady expressed a desire to play for a different team earlier this year. Brady said he would like to play for the Los Angeles Rams when he was asked which team he'd most like to currently play for in an episode of "#AskTom" in October, saying it was a "pretty simple" answer.

"I'm a veteran quarterback, and Matt Stafford's a veteran quarterback, too, playing for Sean McVay, playing with Puka [Nacua], playing with Davante [Adams], that three tight end grouping they run, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and a damn good offensive line led by Ryan Wendell, my former center," Brady said at the time.

That group of talent would arguably be the best collection of players that Brady could've played with in his career. Of course, he also had some pretty talented pass-catchers to throw to in New England (Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker) and during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Gronkowski).

But that's a hypothetical argument that will never come to fruition, as Brady has ruled out a return to football. Well, Brady actually threw out a scenario in which he could return to the game.

"OK, one thought: Maybe if I didn't get a chance to call an 86-point game this past week, it might be a different answer," Brady joked after calling the San Francisco 49ers' 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys this past week.