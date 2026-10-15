AskTom: Which Team Would Tom Brady Most Want To Play For? Can Brock Purdy Win Super Bowl?

Rumors of Tom Brady's potential return to the gridiron have persisted since he last stepped off the gridiron at the end of the 2022 season. While he isn't planning a comeback, Brady knows exactly which team he would want to play for if he unretired today.

In the latest edition of #AskTom, Brady had a "pretty simple" answer when asked which team he'd most want to play for.

"I'm a veteran quarterback, and Matt Stafford's a veteran quarterback, too, playing for Sean McVay, playing with Puka [Nacua], playing with Davante [Adams], that three tight end grouping they run, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum (the Michigan Wolverine) and a damn good offensive line led by Ryan Wendell, my former center," Brady said, expressing a desire to quarterback the Los Angeles Rams in this hypothetical.

Even though the Rams are off to a disappointing 2-3 start, their talent at the skill positions is undeniable. Nacua was named an All-Pro for the second time in his career last season and logged a career-high 17 catches in the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Adams, meanwhile, is statistically having another strong season, ranking sixth in receiving yards (441) and is tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (4).

In fact, you could make the case that Stafford's play at quarterback could be hindering the Rams this season. While he leads the league in passing, Stafford's 88.3 passer rating is 21st in the league.

As for Brady, he threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 90.7 passer rating as a 45-year-old in 2022. Would the now-49-year-old Brady be able to put up similar stats if he played for the Rams now?

That we don't know. But we do know what Brady's thoughts are on Brock Purdy, as he praised the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback in the most recent edition of #AskTom. He also fielded questions from the MLB on FOX crew, with Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz each asking for the GOAT's opinion on certain topics.

Here's all of what Brady said in this week's #AskTom.

Derek Jeter: I've been getting destroyed around here as of late, so I need an answer: Will our Wolverines bounce back?

Brady: Listen, we're throwing the stats out. We are throwing the records out to this point — because they don't look very good right now. Look, I'm a Michigan Man. Derek, you're a Michigan Man. I'm riding with the Maize & Blue. We're gonna turn it around, and we're gonna be ready for those Buckeyes in November.

Who's been the league's most impactful signing so far this season?

Brady: I got a few. I just covered one in Seattle — he was the LFG Player of the Game: Mike Evans, my former teammate in Tampa, with over 100 yards against that defense. He's been lighting it up. He got some cracked ribs playing with the toughness that I knew when I played with him, and I'm glad he's on the national scene like he is right now.

Also, don't forget about Nakobe Dean at the Raiders. What he's added at the middle linebacker position — so stout, so tough, some game-changing plays. That's another one.

And, of course, you can't forget about this guy: K9, Kenneth Walker. He was leading the league in rushing through Week 4. He had a bye, but he's been off the chain this year. The way he's running, his physical toughness, his breakaway and the speed. He's been explosive, he's been efficient and he's been a catalyst for that Kansas City Chiefs offense. That was a hell of a signing for the Chiefs this offseason.

Maybe you pick just one. Who is it?

Brady: You're an a--hole, Kevin (laughs). I'm not picking one. I gave three for a reason.

Can Brock Purdy lead his team to a Super Bowl if he needs to?

Brady: He sure can. He's playing like one of the MVP favorites right now. He was leading the league in passer rating going into Seattle, distributing the ball to Evans, [George] Kittle and [Christian] McCaffrey, making plays on the move, extending plays on third down and scrambling when he needs to.

He's making so many impact plays. So proud of him, the way that he's playing as a true field general out there, getting his team in the best place. He went up to Seattle and surprised a lot of people last Sunday. Way to go, Brock.

Tom, you mentioned once that Brock was managing games so well, and I think some people took that as a shot, but that's not what you meant, right?

Brady: Well, I think as a quarterback, you're always supposed to be managing every game. You're managing every situation. You're the coach on the field. You're the one that gets the last swipe of the pencil. You're the checks and balances of the whole offense, and when it's time to make a play out there, you do that too. You do what's easy, and when it requires, you do what's hard. Always get your team into the right play. And then sometimes, you gotta make something happen with your legs, and Brock's been able to do that.

Alex Rodriguez: Where does our guy, Kevin Burkhardt, rank as far as your favorite Super Bowl teammates?

Brady: Hey, two of my favorites on the Fox MLB desk. What a nice surprise. KB, A-Rod. You know what? It's hard to rank anyone at the top, but let me save this. KB, you are right at the top. I love being up there with you, partner. There's nobody I'd rather hang with on a Sunday. Let's do this for the rest of our lives. What do you say?

Who are your favorite receivers in the league right now? Here's the caveat: JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba), J'Marr Chase, JJ (Justin Jefferson) and Puka Nacua are a given. We want your next four.

Brady: I got Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Lions. He could easily be in that top tier group you mentioned. He does it all. He's a non-diva receiver too. He always finds a way inside, outside, run after catch. He does it all and blocks in the run game.

Davante Adams, off to a hell of a year, a little throwback year from. The Rams weren't sure they were gonna bring him back this offseason, but he has proved them right being back in that uniform. He was great when Puka was out, still making those plays in the end zone. He's been ridiculous this year.

CeeDee Lamb, he's been unbelievable. The Cowboys' offense — what they do in that dome, how they pass the ball — they're going to need that passing game to show up every week because the defense is struggling. The run game is struggling a little bit, but between Dak [Prescott], CeeDee and [George] Pickens, they'll get that passing game going and be a threat in the NFC East.

And the last guy, I'm covering this Sunday in Atlanta for the very first time, Drake London. This is how you cut a promo right here. Drake London, I'm telling you, this guy is big, he's physical, he's fast and makes catches in traffic.

He and Bijan [Robinson], I can't wait to see those guys lined up for the very first time in the dome. I'll be up there in Atlanta. Yeah, Atlanta, I know you're probably not excited to see me up there. Don't worry, I won't make too many 28-3 references.

If Tom Brady had to step into one offense this season, with the goal of scoring the most possible points — so defense, head coach don't matter — who would it be? Where are you having the most fun?

Brady: Well, that one's pretty simple, actually. I'm a veteran quarterback, and Matt Stafford's a veteran quarterback, too, playing for Sean McVay, playing with Puka, playing with Davante, that three tight end grouping they run, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum (the Michigan Wolverine) and a damn good offensive line led by Ryan Wendell, my former center. He and I still keep in touch, though.

We still have a great relationship, not the same relationship I had when my hands were on his butt as a center with the New England Patriots for all those years, but we still have a great relationship. That's the offense I want to play for.

Puka Nacua might be in the midst of another All-Pro season, logging a career-high 17 receptions in Week 5. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

You tell me you wouldn't fit in the Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry RPO?

Brady: You know, that is a little different for me. I think with my skinny legs and my lack of power and speed, that is not the appropriate offense for me to light up the scoreboard.

What was the hardest defense that you ever went against schematically?

Brady: So early in my career, we played the Miami Dolphins. It was a pretty simple coverage structure, a lot of two-high defense, ridiculous defensive ends, led by Jason Taylor. He was a menace in the run game and the pass game. At middle linebacker was Zach Thomas, another Hall of Famer, he tackled everybody and never missed a tackle. He was a ridiculous player in the run game, supported the entire back end of the defense in the pass game. Pat Surtain, Sam Madison — they could do it all.

I think some of my worst career games came against those damn Dolphins defenses. I hated playing the Dolphins. They hemmed this up every time. We were lucky to get away with a few victories. Thank God we had a great defense, or we probably would have lost many more of those games.

David Ortiz: Who is the Big Papi of the NFL?

Brady: This one's easy. Head over to the "Gronk & Jules Show." Big Papi, it's "Gronk & Jules," two Boston legends, right there on the lot with me, just like you. We're all part of the FOX family.