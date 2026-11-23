There was plenty of competition for the title, but the Lions may have had the worst defense in football after four weeks. Detroit allowed nearly 32 points per game and tied Dallas for the most expected points added allowed per play. No team was giving up explosive plays at a higher rate in that first month.

After the country watched Bryce Young torch the Lions defense back on Oct. 4, second-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked if he needed to rethink the team’s blitz-heavy approach.

"Those calls were the right calls," Sheppard responded. "And I’ll leave it at that."

Sheppard's messaging was not well received, and the calls for his job, which had already started during his first year as the team’s defensive play-caller, only grew louder.

Well, now it looks like those calls were a bit premature. Detroit hasn't lost since that press conference, running their record up to an NFC North-leading 8-2, and only the Chiefs have allowed fewer points per game over that stretch.

On Sunday, the Lions extended their winning streak – and this run of quality defensive performances – with a 31-21 win over the Buccaneers, and the play that essentially iced the game (and dropped Tampa Bay’s win probability to 1.4%, per Next Gen Stats) showed how Sheppard’s mid-season adjustments have helped turn around the defense and turn this Detroit team into a true title contender.

We go straight to the fourth quarter with 4:12 left on the clock. Tampa Bay is facing a third-and-7 near midfield and needs to extend the drive to have any chance of closing the 24-14 deficit. The Lions come out in this weird, amoeba-like front with no players in a three-point stance.

The aim is to confuse the offensive line and make Baker Mayfield think he’s about to see exotic pressure. After all, Sheppard is known as a heavy blitzer. But the Lions end up sending only three rushers at the quarterback, with a fourth play spying Mayfield. Behind that, they’re playing a version of Cover 1 called "robber." In Cover 1 "robber," the defense plays man coverage across the board, with one safety in the deep middle and the other working the intermediate area to help on crossing routes.

The Buccaneers have a good call to beat that particular coverage. They get in a bunch and run a pick route for Chris Godwin, who’s running a drag route underneath. Emeka Egbuka's intermediate crossing route is meant to occupy the robber.

And it worked! Lions cornerback Roger McCreary gets caught up in traffic, leaving Godwin wide open.

This is where the robber comes into play. In this case, it’s safety Chuck Clark, who does teammate Brian Branch a solid and picks up his man. In most cases, Branch would take over as the new robber, but he notices Godwin running open and has the awareness to latch onto him before Mayfield can make the throw.

The Bucs quarterback had to hold the ball, which gave the three-man rush enough time to flush him out of the pocket and get the sack.

Detroit has forced a lot more of those extended dropbacks during its six-game winning streak. The rate of opponent dropbacks that last more than 4 seconds has nearly doubled compared to the first four weeks, which coincides with Sheppard man coverage at double the rate, per Next Gen Stats.

Stat Wks 1–4 Wks 5–11 Change Man coverage % Opp. time to throw Opp. extended dropback % EPA/dropback allowed Success rate allowed Source: Next Gen Stats

With Branch back on the field after missing the first five games recovering from a devastating leg injury in 2026, Sheppard has been more willing to play man coverage, and the improvement to the pass defense has been staggering. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Lions have surrendered 0.18 EPA per dropback without Branch on the field. When he’s on the field, that number drops to -0.07. To put that in perspective, that’s the difference between a Patrick Mahomes dropback and a Tyler Shough dropback.

The return of safety Kerby Joseph, who made his season debut against the Bucs, could provide yet another boost. "The versatility it provides for guys like [Andre] Cisco, Brian Branch, Chuck Clark," Sheppard said earlier in the week. "You may look up, and these guys are everywhere now, so it opens that up for us."

All four of those safeties were on the field for the third-down sack of Mayfield. Joseph was in center field, Clark dropped down into that robber role, Branch was in the slot, where he’s at his best, and Cisco was manned up on tight end Cade Otten. The Lions have a versatile group of safeties, and Sheppard is getting the most out of them. At one point in Sunday's game, the Lions had five safeties on the field at once. They’re the only team that’s done that outside of Hail Mary situations this season.

Safeties aren’t typically viewed as man coverage players, but Branch is more of a nickel corner than a traditional safety, and Cisco is a tight end stopper. With the Lions losing Jack Campbell and cornerback D.J. Reed to injuries in Week 8, having two players who can play those positions in a pinch has really helped Detroit’s defense absorb those blows.

The same goes for Aidan Hutchinson, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in the win over the Patriots. With the Lions playing more man coverage, which can disrupt timing and force the quarterback to hold the ball longer, the pass rush has more time to get home.

"You hate to lose anyone [to injury], but we’re also gaining [with Branch and Joseph returning]," Sheppard said. "So it kind of has a balancing factor kind of act going right now."

Sheppard’s creative fronts and pressures will also help make up for the loss of Hutchinson. The Lions’ blitz rate has dropped a few percentage points since that Week 4 press conference, but Sheppard is still blitzing with regularity. And they’ve been a lot more effective now that Detroit is playing man coverage behind them rather than dropping back into zone coverage. Through four weeks, Detroit played man coverage on only 38.5% of its blitzes.

That number has spiked to 63.1% since Week 5, per Next Gen Stats. Opposing quarterbacks averaged 8.3 yards and 0.26 EPA per dropback against the blitz over four games. Since then, they’re averaging 5.8 yards and -0.25 EPA.

Stat Wks 1–4 Wks 5–11 Change Man coverage % EPA/dropback allowed Passer rating allowed Source: Next Gen Stats

Detroit’s defensive turnaround has been staggering, but it’s still unclear how much better this unit is now than it was at the start. We should get an answer on Thanksgiving Day when Ben Johnson and the Bears travel to Detroit for the first of two meetings. Caleb Williams has lit it up against man coverage this season, averaging 0.25 EPA per dropback with the third-best passer rating (125.9) behind only Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy.

Williams is also one of the few quarterbacks who performs better the deeper he gets into a dropback, so those Lions defensive backs will have to hold up in coverage for much longer than they’re used to. If they can hold up against this quarterback and these receivers, and keep this hot streak going, they should be able to hang with any offense in the league – and we’ll have to add Detroit to the shortlist of teams with a real shot at winning it all in February.