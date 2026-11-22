NFL Week 12 is almost here, and it kicks off with a Wednesday night clash between the Packers and Rams, followed by a Thanksgiving tripleheader headlined by Chiefs-Bills.

There are no teams on bye this week.

Here are the lines for every Week 12 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.

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WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -153, Packers +128

O/U: 44.5

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears -135, Lions +115

O/U: 55.5

Spread: Cowboys -8.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -450, Eagles +350

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -154, Chiefs +129

O/U: 49.5

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Moneyline: Broncos -151, Steelers +126

O/U: 39.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

Spread: Giants -6.5

Moneyline: Giants -320, Colts +260

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Vikings -7.5

Moneyline: Vikings -340, Falcons +270

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Jaguars -14.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -1100, Titans +700

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Texans -6.5

Moneyline: Texans -310, Ravens +250

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Bengals -10.5

Moneyline: Bengals -600, Saints +450

O/U: 51.5

Spread: Jets -3.5

Moneyline: Jets -210, Dolphins +175

O/U: 41.5

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Patriots +100

O/U: 37.5

Spread: Commanders -6.5

Moneyline: Commanders -360, Cardinals +280

O/U: 40.5

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -131, Seahawks +111

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns -230, Raiders +185

O/U: 40.5

MONDAY, NOV. 30

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -157, Panthers +132

O/U: 43.5