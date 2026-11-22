2026 NFL Odds Week 12: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
NFL Week 12 is almost here, and it kicks off with a Wednesday night clash between the Packers and Rams, followed by a Thanksgiving tripleheader headlined by Chiefs-Bills.
There are no teams on bye this week.
Here are the lines for every Week 12 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -153, Packers +128
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -135, Lions +115
O/U: 55.5
Spread: Cowboys -8.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -450, Eagles +350
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills -154, Chiefs +129
O/U: 49.5
Spread: Broncos -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos -151, Steelers +126
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Giants -6.5
Moneyline: Giants -320, Colts +260
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Vikings -7.5
Moneyline: Vikings -340, Falcons +270
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Jaguars -14.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -1100, Titans +700
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Texans -6.5
Moneyline: Texans -310, Ravens +250
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Bengals -10.5
Moneyline: Bengals -600, Saints +450
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Jets -3.5
Moneyline: Jets -210, Dolphins +175
O/U: 41.5
Spread: Chargers -1.5
Moneyline: Chargers -120, Patriots +100
O/U: 37.5
Spread: Commanders -6.5
Moneyline: Commanders -360, Cardinals +280
O/U: 40.5
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -131, Seahawks +111
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Browns -230, Raiders +185
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Buccaneers -2.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -157, Panthers +132
O/U: 43.5
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