The Green Bay Packers will have their top defensive star back in action when they take the field at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his season debut when the Packers take on the Rams, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Parsons' return to game action will come nearly a full calendar year after he tore his ACL. He suffered the injury on Dec. 14 last season, going down on a non-contact play as he pressured Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

That injury led to a downturn for Green Bay last season. The Packers lost their final five games, including the game Parsons left early and their wild-card round loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Packers placed Parsons on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open this season, with the expectation being that he would return at some point in October or November. Parsons made his way back to the practice field on Nov. 4 and has been practicing for the past couple of weeks.

With Parsons taking nearly a full year to return from his ACL tear, Glazer pointed out that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and MCL on the same day as the Packers' star last season but was ready to play in Week 1 this season. The players took different approaches to their rehabs, with Mahomes taking the unconventional route to undergo surgery before the swelling in his knee subsided, while Parsons had his surgical repair after the swelling dissipated.

Glazer suggested that maybe Mahomes' approach might be the smarter way to approach rehabbing an ACL tear moving forward.

"This is zero indictment on Micah Parsons," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "I started asking other teams, ‘If this works for Mahomes, why would nobody else do it?’ Other teams just said, ‘We don’t do [that].' I'm like, ‘Why not?' And they just said, ‘We don’t do it.'

"I just think people need to call the Chiefs after this and say, ‘Whatever you did for Patrick Mahomes, let us know it because we’re going to start doing that as well.'"

Regardless, the Packers are getting a key player back at the right time. Green Bay's defense has been one of the better units in the league this season and ranks fourth in sacks (29). But Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the game, logging at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.