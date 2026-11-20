A new quarterback is on the market.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Indianapolis released quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday morning after Thursday night’s loss to the Texans dropped the Colts to 3-8. Anthony Richardson will take over as the starter.

The move comes just months after Indianapolis signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal, the largest two-year contract in NFL history.

The Colts reportedly turned away trade interest from the Vikings and Ravens earlier this season. Now, 10 days after the trade deadline, Jones is available.

With several teams dealing with injuries at quarterback, who will give Jones his next shot? Let’s check out the odds for Daniel Jones' next team as of Nov. 20 on Kalshi.

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New England Patriots: -144

Retires / No Team: +400

Baltimore Ravens: +456

Atlanta Falcons: +809

Arizona Cardinals: +900

Minnesota Vikings: +1150

Buffalo Bills: +1150

Las Vegas Raiders: +1150

The Patriots are the favorites to sign Daniel Jones after the Colts released him on Friday (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images).

The Favorite: The Patriots are the heavy favorites to land Daniel Jones at -144, and it’s easy to see why. Tests revealed that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right fibula. He’s expected to be sidelined until late in the regular season and could potentially miss the rest of the year. At 5-5, New England is still in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 7 seed as they are just one game behind the Browns. Pats' backup QB Tommy DeVito struggled in relief of Maye last Sunday, leaving the Patriots with a decision at quarterback as they try to stay in the playoff race. Jones would give them a veteran with starting experience who could take over while Maye recovers. Could he be the guy that keeps New England in the mix long enough for Maye to return?

Other Teams To Watch: Baltimore (+456) has the next-shortest odds among teams and showed interest in Jones before the deadline, but the Ravens have since traded for Jacoby Brissett. Atlanta (+809) is on the board amid Michael Penix Jr.’s recent struggles, followed by Arizona (+900) and Minnesota (+1150). The Vikings also showed interest in bringing back Jones earlier this season, who spent time with Minnesota in 2024. But a reunion looks unlikely after the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins last week.