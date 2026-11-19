The Baltimore Ravens are deactivating cornerback Marlon Humphrey for this weekend's game at the Carolina Panthers after the veteran said on a podcast that "criminals" are among the things Baltimore is best at making.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced the move Thursday and said Humphrey was sent home and would not practice.

Humphrey apologized for the comments Wednesday, and Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was "not enough."

"They’re best at making criminals," Humphrey said on the podcast. "Yeah, no, that’s obviously going to get cut out."

Humphrey, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens (2017-26). He has logged one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, nine passes defended and 40 combined tackles in 10 games this year. Baltimore has lost five consecutive games and is in last place in the AFC North at 4-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.