Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick got the best news possible after one of the scariest injuries of the season.

McCormick dislocated his ankle but was able to avoid a fracture and won’t need surgery, per NFL Network. The ankle was put back into place on the field and there is still a chance that McCormick could return for the playoffs.

The third-year lineman was carted off in an air cast late in the second quarter of Sunday night’s 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He went down when defensive tackle Jonathan Allen drove him back into quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a third-down sack. Rodgers immediately waved for the medical staff following the play.

At the time, it looked like McCormick's season was likely over.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, McCormick has made 39 career starts and hadn’t missed a game since moving into the lineup in Week 4 of his rookie year. He switched from right guard to left guard this offseason and has been a key piece of Pittsburgh’s young offensive line.

Spencer Anderson, who has started 13 of 49 games in four years with the Steelers, will step in at left guard, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, before the diagnosis was reported, that McCormick had already called him twice that day and remains part of the offensive line room, according to the post-gazette

The Steelers are 6-3 and sit second in the AFC North after the loss to the Bengals. They are set to visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.