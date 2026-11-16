For most of the first half of the NFL season, these rankings have felt chaotic. The only constant has been the constant change. But in the past few weeks, stability has taken over.

In fact, for the fourth straight week, the team at the top remains the same.

And the stability is not just about the Buffalo Bills, who have now been ranked No. 1 in six of the 11 weeks of the season. Most of the top 10 is unchanged for the second straight week, because those teams just keep on winning. Really, the top 10-12 teams here have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the pack as true postseason contenders.

At least for now. Maybe it’s just the calm before the storm.

Judge for yourself in my NFL Power Rankings for Week 11.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Considering second-year QB and former sixth-rounder Kyle McCord was making his first career start, the Dolphins did a heck of a job hanging around a beatable opponent. The difference was one strip-sack and fumble recovery in the end zone by the Colts. The Dolphins defense and McCord (209 passing yards, one rushing TD) made it a game, though. That’s basically what they do. Since they opened the season with three straight blowout losses, they haven’t lost by more than 10 points. But they’re 1-8, so that’s not much of a consolation prize.

Next game: @ Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Malik Washington became the second NFL player in the last five seasons to complete a pass of at least 30 yards and catch a pass of at least 30 yards in the same game, joining Jameis Winston, who did it in Week 12 of 2025.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Jets did not lose to the Bills by as much as the final score suggests, proving embattled head coach Aaron Glenn is right that his spunky squad manages to compete in nearly every game. Perhaps they can engrave that on a banner to celebrate a team that is 2-8 and going nowhere fast. They also lost QB Geno Smith late in the game, which provided a quick look at rookie Cade Klubnik. None of it mattered, though. At least now they won’t have to worry about being the first team to lose to the Chargers next Sunday. That might have been the final straw in Glenn’s head-coaching career.

Next game: @ Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Jets have lost six straight games to the Bills since Week 1 of 2023.

Aaron Glenn's Jets have been competitive against top teams over the last two weeks. Will performances like that help him keep his job? (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The streak is over! For the first time since Dec. 21, 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers have won a game, ending an 11-game losing streak that, hard as it is to believe or remember, actually included a playoff game. They did it by running the Ravens out of their own building and stuffing the great Derrick Henry. Their defense even ended the game with a fumble recovery with 2:11 to go. But who cares how they did it? They’ll be partying in the streets of Los Angeles tonight … or they would be if there were still any actual Chargers fans left there. They may still be the worst team in football, by the way, but they deserve to get out of the cellar for a week, at least.

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Chargers have snapped their 11-game losing streak and get their first win in 329 days.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

Here’s the good news for the Titans: When the fourth quarter began, they trailed the powerful Jaguars by only seven points. Then the Jags outscored them 17-7 in the fourth. More good news: Young QB Cam Ward was OK, throwing for 231 yards and two TDs with just one interception. Also, RB Tony Pollard, whom they stubbornly refused to trade at the deadline, had eight catches for 66 yards and a TD, proving he still has value for a developing QB. That’s the end of the good news, though. The Titans are 1-8 with the Cowboys and Jaguars (again) up next.

Next game: @ Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 10, the Titans are allowing 390.9 yards per game, second-most in the NFL behind the Cowboys. Tennessee ranks 29th in total offense (278.6 yards per game) and 28th in scoring offense (18.6 points per game).

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Eagles are disintegrating before our eyes. Starting Joe Milton at QB wasn’t the answer against the Giants two weeks ago, in what might have been the Eagles’ last stand. Then they continued their purge at the trading deadline, shipping DT Jordan Davis to Jacksonville before releasing veteran WR Hollywood Brown and OT Fred Johnson. They have lost seven straight (and averaged 14.3 points and 240.4 yards on offense during that span) and there’s no reason to think it’s going to get any better. They start December with the Cardinals and Colts, but those two are probably looking forward to playing the Eagles at this point. It’s shocking, but this team is looking like a real contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 draft. Imagine what GM Howie Roseman could do with that!

Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 10, the Eagles rank last in the NFL with five takeaways and have a -4 turnover differential. They’ve also allowed 30 sacks, the fourth-most in the league.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

The Carson Beck era didn’t exactly get off to a good start on Sunday. The rookie third-rounder was just 11 of 18 for 108 yards and two interceptions and was sacked five times. Then again, what did anyone expect, giving him his first career start against a defense with Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald? It might not be much easier against the Chiefs next week, but at least he can look forward to facing the Commanders and Eagles after that. With Jacoby Brissett in Baltimore and Gardner Minshew hurt, it’s Beck’s team now. He’s got some time to convince the Cardinals not to find his replacement in next year’s draft.

Next game: @ Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Carson Beck lost his first career start, extending a Cardinals drought that dates to 1973. Gary Keithley remains the last quarterback drafted by the franchise in the first three rounds to win his first career start for the team, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a Week 13 win over the Falcons.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 20th)

It’s almost hard to believe that the Ravens were 4-1 at one point and some of us saw them as Super Bowl contenders, because it’s been a startling downhill slide from there. Becoming the first team to lose to the previously winless Chargers — at home, no less — is rock bottom in Jesse Minter’s first season as head coach. At least so far. On the bright side, QB Jacoby Brissett was pretty good in his Baltimore debut. But they lost to the Chargers. This is no time for bright sides. It's all bad. Very, very bad.

Next game: @ Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With 10 rushing touchdowns so far this season, Derrick Henry has tied LaDainian Tomlinson for the most seasons in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 20th)

All those offensive weapons, all that offensive brain power under Kevin Stefanski’s headset, and somehow the Falcons have scored just a total of 30 points over the past three games. And since their first game out of their bye week is against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s not like that average is in danger of going up. A season that looked so promising when they stunned the 49ers in late October has deteriorated with three straight losses. They’ve now lost five of their past six games, showing that even in the NFL’s worst division, they might not be good enough to compete.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Falcons have lost eight straight games against AFC opponents.

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (tied for last)

QB Daniel Jones was so bad on Sunday that he had a passer rating of 41.5 — less than two points higher than Baker Mayfield’s rating two weeks ago when he didn’t complete a single pass. And yet his Colts team won (just like Mayfield’s Bucs team). They got 172 rushing yards from the new dynamic duo of Jonathan Taylor and rookie Seth McGowan (and don’t get me started on why McGowan is stealing Taylor’s touches and touchdowns). Granted, the Colts only beat the awful Dolphins, who were playing without their starting quarterback. But it snapped a five-game losing streak, so they’ll take it.

Next game: @ Texans (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With their win over the Dolphins, the Colts snapped their five-game losing streak.

Super Bowl odds: +40000 (tied for 24th)

What happened to the Saints? Kellen Moore was supposed to be an offensive genius. Tyler Shough looked like the best rookie QB in the league last year. They added explosive WR Jordyn Tyson in the draft, and he had 11 catches for 80 yards against the Panthers this past Sunday. And yet, the Saints still lost at home? And they only had 220 total yards? I guess there’s still hope because nobody is ever out of it in their awful division. But at this point, winning it might be the only thing that can save Moore’s job.

Next game: @ Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Saints dropped to 0-2 against NFC South opponents, marking the first time since 2015 that New Orleans has lost its first two divisional games of a season.

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (tied for 20th)

Jayden Daniels still has it. It’s unfortunate for the Commanders that nobody else on the team does, but Daniels did enough on Thursday night to save their season with a come-from-behind win over the Giants. He was mostly a one-man show, and that’s the way it’s going to have to be. The only reason this team has any life at all is that nobody seems capable of running away in a weak division. The Commanders are two games back, but they hold the tiebreaker over the Giants. They’ve got a tough home test versus Cincinnati on Sunday, but after that, they take trips to Arizona and Tennessee, giving them a great chance to stay afloat into December, especially if the Giants struggle.

Next game: vs. Bengals (Monday, 5:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Commanders are now 5-0-1 in their last six meetings with the Giants, their longest unbeaten streak against New York since 1981-85.

Super Bowl odds: +40000 (tied for 24th)

Fernandomania got off to a great start in Vegas, for one drive at least. He had a near-perfect opening drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle. He even completed his first seven passes. It didn’t go so well after that, but give the kid a break. He was thrown up against one of the best defenses in the league. It’s not going to get a lot easier in the next few weeks, either. But Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, wasn’t terrible. He held his own. Sometimes that’s the best compliment for a rookie QB making his first start. And he’ll get better. Just probably not in time to save a season that, with Kirk Cousins now in Minnesota, is likely about to go off the rails.

Next game: @ Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Fernando Mendoza lost his first NFL start, dropping No. 1 overall rookie quarterbacks who debuted in Week 10 or later to 0-5 in their first starts in the common draft era.

Super Bowl odds: +8000 (tied for 17th)

There is something terribly wrong with this franchise. Can they really not see how big of a mess their defense is? Do they really want to keep the status quo going after giving up 584 yards to the 49ers? The Cowboys' offense was late to the party in Week 10, but at least it showed up. Unfortunately, every time Dak Prescott got the Cowboys back in the game, his own defense thwarted his comeback. They’ve got a lot of work to do this offseason to try and fix this mess.

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Cowboys allowed 580 total net yards to the 49ers, the most Dallas has ever given up in a home game in franchise history.

Super Bowl odds: +10000 (19th)

Getting drubbed by the Lions was bad enough, but the news that QB Drake Maye might be lost for the season with a fractured ankle is the real kiss of death for this battered, star-crossed team. This season has been both sad and predictable. Everyone knew the defending AFC champs would struggle with a much tougher schedule. Mike Vrabel’s offseason scandal put a big cloud over the Patriots, too. Then their injury luck ran out in a very big way. This bye is much needed. But they’ve lost three of four, are sitting at .500 (5-5), and can see the Bills, Vikings and Chiefs staring at them on their December schedule. They may not think it’s over, but it is.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: With Drake Maye on the field, the Patriots averaged 6.00 yards per play and posted a 52.3% success rate, scoring 24 touchdowns on 545 plays. Without Maye, they only averaged 3.06 yards per play and posted a 37.3% success rate, scoring two touchdowns on 67 plays.

Super Bowl odds: +5500 (tied for 13th)

Remember when the Texans had a defense? A year ago, if they had an early 17-0 lead, it would’ve been game over. DeMeco Ryans’ defense would’ve locked it down no matter how bad the offense was the rest of the way. But those days are over. This version of the Texans is led by QB C.J. Stroud, who had another strong game in the midst of a big season. It didn’t matter because the defense blew that 17-0 lead to the Browns, and another four-point lead in the final minute. Imagine how good this team would be if this year’s Texans offense had last year’s Texans defense behind it.

Next game: vs. Colts (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Texans are the only team in the past 50 seasons to lose five times within their first nine games when tied or leading in the final two minutes.

Super Bowl odds: +8000 (tied for 17th)

Well, the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak, so that’s good. But they needed a 54-yard field goal at the buzzer to beat the Saints to do it, so … yay? I guess every win counts in the awful NFC South. And this win was enough to put the 4-5 Panthers back in first place (again … yay?). What’s most disturbing about this team is that Bryce Young opened the season playing like a franchise quarterback, but he hasn’t done much of that in the past month. His disastrous offensive line isn’t helping. But he’s in Year 4. It’s long past time for him to rise above the mess.

Next game: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Panthers lead the NFC South at 4-5, making them the NFL’s only division leader with a losing record through Week 10.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 (tied for 15th)

What a wild ride this season has been. The Buccaneers started 0-4, and it didn’t look like Todd Bowles would make it to November. Then they won three of four, including one game where their quarterback didn’t complete a pass. They flexed their defensive muscles. They took the powerful Bears to the brink before their bye week. So are they any good? It’s hard to say. They’re 3-6, so probably not. But a 3-6 record has them in contention in the NFC South, so perhaps they’re good enough. They don’t have much room for error, but after they play at Detroit this Sunday, they don’t play a single team the rest of the way that looks like a lock to make the playoffs.

Next game: @ Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 10, the Buccaneers lead the NFL with 21 takeaways and 16 interceptions and rank third in turnover differential at +7.

Super Bowl odds: +5500 (tied for 13th)

In the words of former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, speaking on the Sunday Night Football postgame show, "they got smashed" by the Bengals. They really did. They were smashed into a 31-3 hole in the third quarter before Aaron Rodgers and the offense showed a pulse. In fact, they had 23 total yards through three quarters, including minus-17 in the third quarter alone. And their defense wasn’t any better. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-kicking. And it proved that the Bengals, not the Steelers, are far and away the power team in the AFC North this year.

Next game: @ Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Steelers were outgained 484–222 in total net yards by the Bengals on Sunday. It was Pittsburgh’s largest yardage deficit since Week 16 of the 1998 season, when Cincinnati outgained the Steelers 483-211.

Super Bowl odds: +6500 (tied for 15th)

What we learned last Thursday night is that the Giants, while improved, lack the killer instinct that a team really needs to be a force in the playoffs. Maybe they’ll develop it, but it sure was missing in their loss to the Commanders in a game they had multiple chances to put away. They picked off Washington QB Jayden Daniels twice in the fourth quarter, and still gave him one last chance, mostly because their offense failed on three third-and-shorts in the fourth quarter. They even had the ball last and couldn’t get it done. What a waste of an opportunity to put the NFC East away. They’re still leading, but it’s wide open now.

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: J.J. McCarthy only threw for 1,632 yards in 10 starts with the Vikings in 2025. He’s already thrown for 915 yards in just three starts with the Giants this season.

Super Bowl odds: +18000 (23rd)

Everything Todd Monken touches turns to gold. Just when it looked like it was time for a QB switch, he stuck with veteran Deshaun Watson, who rewarded him with a 312-yard performance and a touchdown run. It was all part of a wild comeback from down 17-0 to win 27-24 in the final minute and snap a two-game losing streak. And just like that, the Browns head into their bye week 6-4 and right in the thick of the playoff race. Monken, a 60-year-old rookie head coach, has waited a lifetime for an opportunity like this, and he sure is making the most of it.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Browns are the first team in NFL history to have their first six wins of a season all come by four points or fewer.

Super Bowl odds: +1200 (seventh)

Don’t look now, but the supposed Dream Team has won four straight to salvage some respectability out of their season and maybe, just maybe, turn them into a threat again. The way the Rams are hemorrhaging players, it might be too little, too late. They will be without their two best wideouts, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, for a while, and they’ve got the Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks lined up when they come out of their bye week. Never mind what they did to the Cardinals in Week 10. They’re just not an offensive juggernaut anymore. They’ll need their defense to come up big if they want to stay in the playoff chase.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: Through Week 10, the Rams lead the NFL in total yardage differential, having outgained their opponents by 1,009 yards this season.

Super Bowl odds: +4000 (12th)

The Packers were rolling and had won five of six before they ran into a buzzsaw at home this past Sunday. They were completely bullied by the Vikings' defense, putting up a pathetic 220 yards. Making things worse, their own defense, which had been really playing well, was carved up by new Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Sure, it’s just one game against a really good team, but the Packers are now two games back in the loss column of the three other NFC North teams. Green Bay has the bye week to think about that before trying to get back on its feet in two weeks in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Packers have allowed 69 points in two games against the Vikings, accounting for Minnesota’s two highest-scoring games this season. The Vikings haven’t scored more than 23 points in any other game.

Super Bowl odds: +1500 (tied for eighth)

The Seahawks haven’t looked the same offensively since QB Sam Darnold went down, but it’s been good enough the past two weeks thanks to their championship-caliber defense. The Cardinals and the Raiders, with rookie Fernando Mendoza making his first start, were just too overwhelmed to really compete, which probably isn’t surprising. But the Seahawks’ defense may have to lead the way with this team, if they have any hopes of defending their Super Bowl title. Even if they get Darnold back after the bye, they won’t want to get into shootouts with the 49ers and Cowboys, because they probably can’t win them. This looks like a team that needs to win by slowing games down.

Next game: BYE

Stat To Know: The Seahawks are now 4-0 in games that Drew Lock has started in 2026.

Super Bowl odds: +1800 (11th)

It certainly helped the Lions that they knocked Patriots QB Drake Maye out early, but don’t underestimate how much their offense was clicking in Germany this past Sunday even before that happened. And the defense has taken a huge step up since the return of safety Brian Branch. Alas, that defense also took a huge hit in Week 10 with the loss of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL while, of all things, jumping to celebrate a sack. Losing their best pass-rusher is undoubtedly a huge blow and will put even more pressure on their powerful offense. For now, though, the Lions are rolling with five straight wins.

Next game: vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Lions have held their last five opponents to 21 points or fewer, their longest such streak in a single season since 2016.

Super Bowl odds: +950 (tied for fifth)

The Bengals have now won five straight games, and here’s what they’ve done during that streak: They’ve averaged 36.2 points; QB Joe Burrow has averaged 324.8 passing yards, while topping 400 yards in two of the past three games; he’s thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions (all of which came in one game); wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has caught 43 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns, and he’s averaged 176.7 receiving yards over the past three games. I don’t really know what to say about that, other than that the word "unstoppable" is stuck in my mind.

Next game: @ Commanders (Monday, 5:15 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: With 231 receiving yards Sunday night, Ja’Marr Chase now has three career games with 225-plus receiving yards, tying him with Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, and Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Super Bowl odds: +1500 (tied for eighth)

The Vikings did the one thing they absolutely had to do to give themselves a shot at the Super Bowl: They went out and found a quarterback. In fact, they found the perfect one for them in old friend Kirk Cousins. He then helped them destroy the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday by giving the Vikings’ generational defense enough breathing room to dominate. Their defense is so good that all Cousins has to do is be average, not make mistakes and keep the ball moving a little. If he can just do that, this Vikings team could have a real shot at reaching their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Next game: vs. 49ers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Vikings recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers today vs. the Packers. The last time the Vikings had at least eight sacks and four takeaways in a game was on Oct. 22, 1989 against the Detroit Lions.

Super Bowl odds: +750 (third)

The Jaguars have now rolled out of the bye week to outscore their three opponents 115-40. Regardless of the opponents, that’s still impressive. They are doing everything great teams do. They are punishing bad teams. They loaded up at the trade deadline, adding to an already stacked defense. It’s hard to find a flaw in the Jaguars now. They might be the best team in the AFC, even though nobody outside Jacksonville is watching. We’ll know how good they really are when they open December with a trip to Chicago, in what could be a very high-scoring game.

Next game: @ Giants (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Jaguars have started 7-2 or better for the first time since 1999, when they went 14-2 and reached the AFC Championship Game. Their +125 point differential this season is the best by any team through their first nine games since the 2021 Bills (+145).

Super Bowl odds: +850 (fourth)

The unstoppable juggernaut that the Bears looked like way back in Week 1 has never really materialized. Maybe we all expected too much of them back then. But they’re still as good as anyone in the NFL, and their big deal for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons at the trade deadline made their defense — already a top-10 unit — even better. They rode a four-game winning streak into their bye and have a good chance to extend it at home against the Saints next Sunday. Then we’ll really find out how good this team is with a Thanksgiving game in Detroit, followed by a heavyweight fight with the Jaguars to kick off December.

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: Through Week 10, the Bears defense ranks fourth in success rate allowed (45.0%), third in sack rate (9.1%), and fourth in pressure rate (27.6%).

Super Bowl odds: +950 (tied for fifth)

Patrick Mahomes is not going to be the NFL MVP, but he’s going to make people think about it, at least. On Sunday, he was missing his top weapon, RB Kenneth Walker III, yet he managed to put on an offensive show anyway. Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns in a rout in Atlanta. And rookie RB Emmett Johnson had 101 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, showing Andy Reid is committed to his backfield-heavy strategy whether Walker is there or not. They still feel like they’re just lurking in the shadows at 7-2. But everybody better start paying attention to the Chiefs soon.

Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Chiefs have now started 7-2 or better in four out of their past five seasons. Patrick Mahomes threw multiple deep touchdowns (20+ air yards) against the Falcons, his first game with multiple deep TDs since 2021.

Super Bowl odds: +500 (tied for the best)

The 49ers put on some offensive show in Dallas, running up 584 yards and scoring six touchdowns against the Cowboys. Then again, given how soft the Dallas defense has been this season, maybe that’s not as impressive as it sounds. Besides, everyone knew the 49ers were explosive on offense. We all just thought they were better on defense. They were torn apart for 343 yards and five touchdown passes by Dak Prescott, who kept getting the Cowboys back into striking distance of a miracle comeback. If Dallas’ defense was even mediocre, with the ability to make just one more stop, the 49ers would have lost.

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The 49ers averaged 9.4 yards per play against the Cowboys, the most by any team in a game over the past two seasons. They also scored three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage, tying the most by any team in a game over the past 50 years.

Super Bowl odds: +1600 (10th)

The Broncos rode a five-game winning streak into the bye week and are holding onto this spot thanks to the way the 49ers had to hang on to beat the Cowboys. It also helps that the 7-2 Broncos have a really easy schedule over the next five weeks, maybe outside of their Black Friday game in Pittsburgh. They’ll get the Raiders twice, the Dolphins and the Jets, which should give them a great chance to pad their record. It could also give QB Bo Nix a chance to finally get on a long-awaited roll.

Next game: vs. Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Broncos led the NFL in offensive sack rate allowed at 3.7% with a 45.1% offensive success rate (25th) and 4.79 yards per play (26th).

Super Bowl odds: +500 (tied for the best)

The Bills held onto their top spot by the tips of their fingernails, because their 31-12 win over the lowly Jets wasn’t nearly as impressive as it might seem. The Bills struggled to pull away, even after the Jets were forced to go with rookie QB Cade Klubnik, leading by just five points late in the third. Granted, the Bills are so good, they were never truly in danger. But are they really the NFL’s — or at least the AFC’s — best team? We’ll find out on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs.

Next game: vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Stat To Know: The Bills are now 8-1, their best start through nine games since 1991. They have gone 11 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown, their longest such streak since they went 11 straight from the first quarter on Sept. 19, 1999, through the third quarter on Oct. 4, 1999.