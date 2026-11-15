NFL Week 10 Defining Stats: Mahomes Moves Past Manning; Gibbs, CMC Make History

Week 10 brought historic performances from some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Christian McCaffrey fueled an explosive day for the 49ers in Dallas, while Jahmyr Gibbs climbed the NFL and Lions record books. Jaxon Smith-Njigba turned a quiet first half into a historic afternoon, and Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow added to their lists of career milestones.

Elsewhere, Kirk Cousins’ reunion with the Vikings got off to a strong start, and Minnesota’s defense supplied some fireworks of its own. The Browns kept finding ways to win close games, Parker Washington had a career day for Jacksonville, and Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL start put him in rare company.

Here are the numbers that defined Week 10.

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Christian McCaffrey became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 150-plus receiving yards, 2-plus receiving touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history with two receiving touchdowns of 65-plus yards in the same game.

His 161 receiving yards were the most by a running back in a game since Jamaal Charles had 195 in 2013.

He became the first 49ers player since Jerry Rice in 1995 to record 200-plus scrimmage yards and 3-plus touchdowns in a regular-season game.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored twice to reach 62 career touchdowns, passing Terrell Davis for the most by any player through his first four NFL seasons and tying Herman Moore for third in Lions history.

Gibbs has 17 career games with multiple touchdowns before turning 25, the most in NFL history. Jim Brown, Todd Gurley and Christian McCaffrey are tied for second with 15 each.

Over the past five seasons, Gibbs has two games with 250-plus scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns. All other NFL running backs have combined for three.

Gibbs and Saquon Barkley (2019) are the only NFL players over the past 20 seasons to record 150-plus rushing yards and 90-plus receiving yards in the same game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs have both scored a touchdown in the same game 24 times, passing Buffalo’s Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas (23) for the third-most such games by a wide receiver–running back duo since the 1970 merger.

Patrick Mahomes threw his 328th career touchdown pass, including the playoffs, passing Peyton Manning (327) for the most by any player through his first 10 NFL seasons.

Mahomes became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 38,000 passing yards before turning 32, joining Peyton Manning, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Dan Marino.

Mahomes has 20 games with four-plus touchdown passes, the most by any player through his first 10 NFL seasons.

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a game for the first time since September 2022. He now has seven games with five-plus touchdown passes, fourth in NFL history behind Drew Brees (11), Tom Brady (9) and Peyton Manning (9).

With two rushing touchdowns on Sunday, Josh Allen is now the first quarterback and 16th player in NFL history to reach 90 career rushing TDs.

Allen has 325 total touchdowns, the most by any player through his first 10 NFL seasons.

The Bills improved to 8-1, their best nine-game start since 1991.

Welcome Back, Kirk

The Vikings recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers against the Packers, their first game with at least eight sacks and four takeaways since Oct. 22, 1989, against the Lions.

Minnesota’s eight sacks tied the NFL single-game high this season.

In Kirk Cousins’ first game back, the Vikings posted their second-highest point total of the season. Their season high was 39 points in Week 1, also against Green Bay.

From the time they trailed 22-10 in Week 1 until they took a 17-0 lead today, the Vikings scored 46 unanswered points against the Packers, their longest scoring run in the rivalry.

Minnesota has won six of its last seven road games and forced at least one turnover in every game this season.

Flair for the Dramatic

The Browns won their first four home games of the season for the first time since 1963.

Cleveland became the first team in NFL history to earn each of its first six wins of a season by four points or fewer.

Deshaun Watson has led a game-winning drive in each of Cleveland’s first six wins this season, joining Matthew Stafford (2016) and Troy Aikman (1990) as the only quarterbacks to do so since 1970.

The 2026 Browns are the only team in the past 50 seasons to post a winning record over a 10-game stretch in which they were tied or trailing in the final four minutes of every game, a scenario that has occurred 123 times.

The Browns have gone 55 consecutive games without allowing a 300-yard passer, surpassing Seattle’s 54-game streak from 1989 to 1992.

Parker Washington became the first Jaguars wide receiver in the past 11 seasons to record 145-plus receiving yards in a single half.

Washington became the first Jaguars wide receiver to record 150-plus receiving yards in a game since Week 5 of 2019.

His touchdown was his sixth of the season, a career high.

49ers Survive Shootout Chaos

The 49ers and Cowboys combined for 86 points, the second-most in a game this season.

The 49ers racked up 580 total net yards, the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game.

San Francisco averaged 9.4 yards per play, the most by any team in a game over the past two seasons.

The 49ers became the first team to record 370-plus passing yards and 200-plus rushing yards in the same game since the Dolphins scored 70 points against the Broncos in Week 3 of 2023.

San Francisco scored three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage, tying the most by any team in a game over the past 50 years.

Brock Purdy improved to 4-0 against Dak Prescott, including the playoffs. Purdy has thrown eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions in those four games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns through his team’s first 10 games of a season. The only other players in NFL history to do it are Hall of Famers Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942).

Smith-Njigba has seven games with 100-plus receiving yards and a receiving touchdown through 10 games this season, tying Randy Moss (2007) for the most in the Super Bowl era.

After recording just 11 receiving yards in the first half, Smith-Njigba went off for 144 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. It was his second quarter with 120-plus receiving yards this season, matching the rest of the NFL combined.

Fernando Mendoza completed his first seven passes against Seattle, joining Robert Griffin III and Derek Carr as the only rookie quarterbacks since 1991 to open their first NFL start with seven straight completions.

With Mendoza’s loss, rookie quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall who debuted in Week 10 or later are now 0-5 in their first NFL starts in the common draft era.