49ers Offense Runs Riot Over The Cowboys: 3 Takeaways From San Francisco's Win

It was technically a road game for the 49ers, but it certainly didn’t sound like one, with San Francisco fans taking over Jerry World.

The Niners gave their traveling fans a show, racking up 584 yards of offense, the most the Cowboys have ever given up at home, en route to a 46-40 win that moved San Francisco’s record to 8-1. Quarterback Brock Purdy caught fire early and never cooled off, and running back Christian McCaffrey put on a vintage performance, racking up 221 yards from scrimmage, including 161 receiving yards.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried his best to keep up, but the Cowboys' defense just couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch. It’s been a familiar story for Dallas all season. Now sitting at 4-6, this team has fully exhausted its margin for error.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Kyle Shanahan Is The Coach Of The Year Frontrunner

No matter who the 49ers trot out there at receiver, the offense just keeps rolling. Purdy deserves a lot of the credit. His playmaking out of structure was a significant factor in Sunday’s win, as it has been all season. McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel also made their fair share of plays in Dallas. But it’s hard to imagine this group of players having this much success if any other coach were calling the plays.

Shanahan has been one of the league’s top play callers for well over a decade, and we might be watching his best coaching job yet. Even with the receiver room decimated by injuries — with the top four receivers out —San Francisco has the league's most efficient passing game. Shanahan also has the run game rolling while not putting too much on McCaffrey’s plate.

The Cowboys had no answers for everything Shanahan threw at them on Sunday. The run game consistently churned out positive gains, with a few explosives mixed in, setting up the passing game for success with misdirection plays. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, making his first start for the team after the trade from Indianapolis, fit in seamlessly, catching five passes for 61 yards. George Kittle did what he typically does, moving the chains with tough catches. And Samuel is playing like he’s back in his prime. He broke open the game with a 70-yard touchdown run on a reverse.

That was the longest run of his eight-year career. McCaffrey also set a career high on this 74-yard catch-and-run after some brilliant improv from Purdy.

McCaffrey iced the game with another big play in the passing game, beating edge Von Miller on an option route out of the backfield and racing to the end zone.

The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in five games this season. If you were just looking at the results, you wouldn’t know how injured this unit has been. Shanahan has had to call the offense without all his pieces, but he’s getting the most out of the ones available. No coach is maximizing their talent quite like him.

2. Cowboys Secondary Dragging Down Entire Team

Purdy had been sacked only eight times coming into Sunday’s game. The Cowboys got him five times and pressured him on several other snaps.

The defensive front did as well as anyone could have reasonably expected. Unfortunately, the secondary didn’t do its part, so all that pressure amounted to little, and the 49ers still marched up and down the field.

That’s been the case far too often this season, and it doesn’t seem to matter what first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker does with the scheme. On Sunday, he turned up the man-coverage dial to simplify things for his secondary, which has struggled to pick up his complex "match" zone coverages. The Cowboys’ 54.3% man coverage rate was easily their highest rate of the season, and … the shift in strategy didn’t yield the desired results, with Purdy going 12-for-16 for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

We can’t fault Parker and the Dallas front office for not trying to change things. Parker has tried (and failed) to improve things with different schemes. The team drafted Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in the first round and made a midseason trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The former Steeler has been fine since coming over from Pittsburgh, but Downs has been a disappointment, and cornerback DaRon Bland hasn’t played up to his salary.

The team is running out of time to find answers on how to fix this defense, but I’m not sure one exists based on what we saw on Sunday.

3. Brock Purdy Isn't Going To Fall Out Of The MVP Race

The 26-year-old lost some early-season momentum and ground to guys like Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Josh Allen (Bills) over the last few weeks, but Purdy’s MVP campaign is back on track after Sunday.

Purdy’s playmaking stood out in Dallas. He was under constant pressure on Sunday, and it never seemed to rattle him. He remained patient in the pocket when options opened up downfield. When they didn’t, he went into creation mode, breaking the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield. The big play to McCaffrey was just one of several examples of Purdy creating his own offense.

Purdy threw for 135 yards on scramble drill plays. That ties Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Allen for the most in a game since at least 2018, per Next Gen Stats. He attempted just two scramble runs but picked up 21 yards on them.

Shanahan also made good use of Purdy’s mobility, getting him outside the pocket on designed rollouts and bootlegs. Purdy hardly missed a throw on the run, completing 4-of-5 passes for 71 yards.

The next few weeks could determine Purdy’s MVP fate. He’ll take on Minnesota in primetime next Sunday night before taking on the Seahawks. If he can lead the Niners to wins while putting up numbers against two elite defenses, he’ll have a strong argument for the award, along with a favorable schedule down the stretch.

3 ½. What's Next?

The 49ers offense will face its biggest test of the regular season over the next two weeks. Up next is a matchup with the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Pass protection will have to be much better if the offense is going to have a chance to put up points against the NFL’s stingiest defense. Then the Niners return home for a rematch with the Seahawks. If they can win that game, the NFC West will be all but wrapped up. They’ll also have the inside track to the NFC’s top seed.

The Cowboys still haven’t strung together two consecutive wins this season, but they’re still in the thick of the NFC East race. They’ve got two winnable home matchups against the Titans and Eagles before the schedule gets tougher. Dallas can’t afford to drop those games, with a tough three-game stretch against the Seahawks, Rams, and Jaguars following.



