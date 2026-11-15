Lions Star Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Knee Injury On Celebration

Aidan Hutchinson's sack celebration in the first quarter of the Detroit Lions' matchup with the New England Patriots quickly turned into great concern.

The Lions' star edge rusher suffered a knee injury when he celebrated a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. After a third-down sack of Maye to help Detroit's defense get off the field, Hutchinson leaped in the air and landed hard on his feet.

Hutchinson's right knee appeared to buckle on the celebration, and he went down instantly. He was grabbing his right leg and needed assistance to get off the field following the sack.

Hutchinson was evaluated in the blue medical tent for a bit. A few moments later, he was seen walking gingerly back into the Lions' locker room. He was later ruled questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead with a field goal on the next play. However, the Detroit Lions took a 7-3 lead on the ensuing possession thanks to a touchdown grab by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Hutchinson logged his sixth sack of the season on the play.

This is a developing story and will be updated.