Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

The Kansas City Chiefs will find out how deep they are at running back this weekend.

That's because Kansas City ruled out star running back Kenneth Walker III for its Week 10 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury he suffered in practice Friday. Kansas City elevated running back Nate Carter to the active roster.

Through Kansas City's first eight games, Walker has rushed for 872 yards – which is second in the NFL – and seven touchdowns on a career-high 5.5 yards per carry. Walker has also totaled 26 receptions – which is third on the Chiefs – for 172 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

Kansas City's offense is second in the NFL in total yards (384.1 per game), tied for fourth in rushing yards (137.8 per game) and 10th outright in both passing yards (246.4 per game) and points (25.3 per game).

Elsewhere in the Chiefs' running back room, rookie Emmett Johnson has rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown, with fellow rookie Jaydn Ott logging just three carries. Second-year back Brashard Smith is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. In all, Walker has accounted for 79.1% of Kansas City's total rushing yards (1,102).

Walker, who won Super Bowl LX MVP honors with the Seattle Seahawks last season, is in the first season of a three-year $43.1 million deal with the Chiefs.

Prior to defeating the New York Jets at home last week, the Chiefs lost back-to-back games on the road to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Kansas City is second in the AFC West at 6-2.