Welcome to the Quarterback Notebook, where I’ll cover the past week in NFL quarterbacking – from the most interesting passers, plays and storylines to some other stuff that caught my eye while watching film this week.

This week, we'll make a cross-sport comparison to Joe Burrow's amazing season, look at Josh Allen's MVP case, and judge Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start.

Joe Burrow's demolition tour of NFL defenses kept rolling on Sunday night, with the Bengals quarterback throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns. That extended a remarkable five-game stretch that has established Burrow as the MVP favorite.

The best argument for Burrow winning MVP isn’t his raw numbers; it’s how he’s accumulated them.

Throwing a bajillion times (which might be a slight exaggeration) certainly helps a quarterback rack up passing yards and touchdowns, but few can sustain Burrow's efficiency at such a high usage rate. And that’s where the Luka Dončić comp comes in. Like Luka, Burrow is putting up a ton of shots and leading his team to wins, but the sustainability of this approach has been questioned. Even if those questions are warranted, they don’t make Burrow’s achievements any less impressive.

To steal a phrase that I’m way too old to be using: Burrow is ethically hooping. In a world full of scheme merchants who hide behind the threat of the run from their under-center formations, Burrow is lining up in the gun, spreading his receivers across the field, and dropping straight back. It’s the quarterbacking equivalent of spreading the floor and taking a defender one-on-one.

Burrow has been the NFL’s best passer on straight dropbacks from the gun. He’s thrown for 2,353 yards on those plays, per Pro Football Focus. That’s more than 400 yards ahead of Dak Prescott in second. His 75.2% completion rate is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the next guy, Drake Maye. He’s also thrown nine more touchdown passes than his closest competitor, C.J. Stroud.

The gap widens when you look only at three-step drops. Shorter drops lead to quick, easy passes. Five- and seven-step drops typically set up shot plays that don’t require much reading of the defense. Those three-step drops from the gun really test a quarterback’s ability to process quickly and deliver an accurate ball on time. Unsurprisingly, Burrow has been nearly unstoppable on those plays. The Steelers had no answer for those plays in Cincinnati’s 38-18 romp on Sunday night.

Burrow passed for 272 yards on 24 three-step dropbacks against Pittsburgh. That’s the most in a single game this season, beating his previous high of 217, set in Week 8 against the Titans.

Whether Burrow can play such a high-stress style without Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and a top-five offensive line is up for debate. Chase and Higgins have caught nearly every pass thrown their way this season, but Burrow is delivering catchable passes at an unbelievable rate. And even when excluding clean dropbacks, Burrow has still been the NFL’s most productive quarterback in pure passing situations.

We’re just halfway through the season, so we haven’t seen defenses adjust to Cincinnati’s extremely pass-heavy approach. We haven’t seen how it looks when the weather gets nasty. And the Bengals run game hasn’t shown it can offer a viable counterpunch if defenses do sell out to stop the pass. But if Burrow can maintain this pace through the colder months, he’ll run away with his first MVP award.

Josh Allen has somehow become one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the sport. Personally, I don’t understand how anyone can watch him play and come to a conclusion other than: This guy is really freaking good and one of the best football players I’ve ever watched. But I guess what constitutes elite quarterback play is in the eye of the beholder.

Allen’s stat line makes it easier to push back against the notion that he’s been one of the best players in 2026 and belongs in the MVP conversation. He’s thrown just 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions and ranks 14th in passing yards. Those are pedestrian numbers, and not the kind that warrant MVP talk.

But let’s consider the context of Allen’s stat line, and we’ll use the current MVP frontrunner, Burrow, as the point of comparison.

(Disclaimer: What follows is not an argument against Burrow’s MVP candidacy. His impressive counting stats make him a good foil for Allen.)

If you just look at the counting stats, Burrow clears Allen. He’s thrown for 572 more yards and has doubled up Allen in passing touchdowns. Really, though, the gap is a product of play-calling. The Bengals pass more often, and when both offenses get closer to the goal line, the play-calling has been dramatically different. The Bills have called just two dropback passes inside the opponent’s 5-yard line. Allen has also attempted two passes on RPOs, giving Buffalo a 16% pass rate in goal-line situations. He has just one touchdown pass, along with a scramble touchdown.

Compare that to the Bengals, who are passing on 60.9% of their goal-line plays. Burrow has thrown 11 touchdowns inside the opponent’s 5, which leads the NFL, while Allen ranks dead last among qualified quarterbacks in those short touchdown passes. He's made up the difference by scoring eight times on tush-push sneaks.

You can accuse Allen of "stat padding" with those sneaks, but you can’t deny that they’re awfully effective. He’s scored 10 times on 12 goal-line carries (compared to James Cook scoring three times on seven attempts). The Bills have scored a touchdown on all but one of their 14 goal-line possessions, and they settled for a field goal on the other. Compare that to the Bengals, who’ve also had 14 goal-line possessions and have scored 12 touchdowns with one field goal.

The point is, both Allen and Burrow have helped their teams score around the goal line. How they’ve done it ultimately comes down to play-calling. If the Bills called more goal-line passes, Allen would have more touchdown passes. If the Bengals called more goal-line runs, Burrow would have fewer. Who is and isn’t "stat padding" is really just a matter of perspective, so these arguments feel like a big waste of time.

Allen’s MVP candidacy isn’t based on what he’s doing around the goal line or in the red zone. It’s what he’s doing in the open field to get his team into scoring range that shows his true value. Burrow’s got him beat in the counting stats thanks to a big edge in passing attempts, but Allen holds a significant advantage in the rate stats, including EPA per dropback, success rate, yards per attempt, explosive play rate, first-down rate and win probability added, per Next Gen Stats:

Dropback stats in the open field Player Joe Burrow Josh Allen Dropbacks 307 247 DB EPA 65.3 58.8 EPA/DB 0.21 0.24 Success% 52.8% 53.0% Yards 2,477 2,061 Yd/Att 8.7 9.5 TD 7 7 INT 5 7 Comp Pct 74.4% 67.6% CPOE 6.3% 1.1% Explosive% 18.6% 23.5% 1st Down% 38.1% 39.7% Win Prob. Added 155.4% 234.7% Scramble EPA 3.18 18.45 Pressure% 29.3% 32.4% Source: Next Gen Stats

If I were casting an MVP vote today, I’d give it to Burrow. But Allen is still very much in the race. Don’t let a cursory glance at the numbers fool you. He’s the reason Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring and is sitting at 8-1 atop the AFC standings. That sounds like a strong MVP argument to me.

Fernando Mendoza survived the Mike Macdonald stress test, and that’s what matters. There were no disastrous decisions, no ugly interceptions, and no moments where Mendoza looked out of his depth. That, alone, should be considered a win for a rookie quarterback making his debut against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Mendoza’s first NFL start was unremarkable, but I saw some very positive signs. First and foremost, Mendoza’s creation under pressure helped a shorthanded Raiders offense that lost Brock Bowers after just 11 snaps.

Mendoza has been typecast as more of a system quarterback, but he showed Sunday that he can play when things break down. If he can eventually master Klint Kubiak’s offensive scheme while providing that out-of-structure magic, he’ll exceed even the highest expectations for his career.

But Mendoza has a lot to learn before getting to that point. He showed some ability to get through a progression — and may have even come off his first read too quickly at times — but there were also instances of him panicking in the pocket and missing an open receiver on the backside of the play. He turns this one into a first down, but you want to see him hit Jalen Nailor over the middle.

On this sack, he has room to step up and hit the in-breaker with anticipation.

He throws this underneath route too quickly and misses an open receiver downfield.

Kubiak called a lot of "high-low" concepts for his rookie, and Mendoza took the "low" option nearly every time, which you can see on his passing map.

As he builds trust in the offense, we’ll see him take more chances on downfield throws and backside routes. The Raiders employ a passing scheme that relies on anticipatory throws, which wasn’t Indiana’s thing during Mendoza’s lone season in Bloomington. That’s going to take time.

The good news: I thought Mendoza started to show more confidence as the game went on. By then, Seattle's pass rush had worn down the Raiders' offensive line and was pressuring the 23-year-old, who sprayed a few intermediate passes down the stretch.

I’m sure there were many throws and decisions Mendoza would want back, but we’ve seen more experienced quarterbacks fare a lot worse against Macdonald’s defense.

The Next Gen Stats Passing Map That Shows The Jaguars Are The AFC’s Best Team

via Next Gen Stats

I don’t want to overreact to a game against the Titans, but I don’t think Robert Saleh’s defense played poorly. It just ran into the buzzsaw that is the Jaguars offense.

Jacksonville’s passing game had mostly been operating in the middle of the field, between the numbers, coming into Week 10. Tennessee did a good job of clogging up those throwing windows and forcing Trevor Lawrence to throw outside. As you can see on the map, it didn’t make much of a difference. Lawrence had no issues completing those perimeter passes, going 13-of-17 for 181 yards and two touchdowns on throws outside the numbers, per Next Gen Stats.

The best offenses can play left-handed if needed. Sunday’s game showed the Jags can do it, even if it was against lesser competition.

It had been a while since we'd seen Patrick Mahomes air one out like that, and he made the throw with two pass rushers bearing down on him.

Patriots backup Tommy DeVito turned down so many open throws in the second half against the Lions, but he decided to give Mack Hollins, who was surrounded by three Lions defenders, a shot on this play.