Welcome to The Play that Stood Out, where we take a deep dive into the moments that shaped the past week of NFL games and try to figure out what they could mean for the teams and players going forward.

This week, we start in Atlanta, where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game turned in a vintage performance against the Falcons.

In case you had forgotten who Patrick Mahomes is, he offered a reminder on Sunday in Atlanta.

If you let certain corners of social media tell you, Mahomes has regressed into a low aDOT, YAC merchant over the past few years. The numbers may support the theory, but they also ignore the constraints the offense has put on him. The receiving corps has lacked pass catchers who can win downfield, and the offensive line — specifically the tackles — hasn’t provided the pass protection needed to push the ball deep.

Against the Falcons, we saw receivers make plays downfield, the offensive line held up long enough, and, unsurprisingly, Mahomes proved he was still capable of hitting the deep ball.

Perhaps the trade for Josh Downs helped Mahomes regain his confidence in the downfield passing game. Mahomes hooked up with his new weapon for an 18-yard touchdown late in the first half before coming out of the halftime break firing.

But that was just one of 10 routes Downs ran in his Chiefs debut, so his presence on the field doesn’t fully explain why Mahomes was more willing to air it out. Downs wasn’t even on the field for his two longest completions of the day. His first was this vertical shot to Cyrus Allen for a 38-yard touchdown:

Then, there was this towering deep ball to Rashee Rice that went for 50 yards:

It’s the coverage Atlanta is playing that stands out most. On both plays, the Falcons are in "quarters," a four-deep zone that’s meant to put a roof on the offense and prevent deep passes. The Chiefs have seen a lot of quarters over the past few seasons, and Mahomes has admitted he’s let those conservative zones get in his head as his decision-making has matured.

"When I was younger, I would just cut it loose," Mahomes told The Kansas City Star during the 2024 season. "I would just go through the reads the way [it] said on paper, and I would throw the deep shot if it was there—like, give it chances. And there are times now where I’m like, well, they’re in this coverage, and that’s not supposed to be there. But it is. … Sometimes you give the defense too much credit."

Mahomes did not give Atlanta’s defense "too much credit" on Sunday. The deep ball to Rice was especially disrespectful. It was also the first time in six years that Mahomes completed a deep post route over the top of quarters coverage, per Next Gen Stats. That’s something he did regularly in the first few seasons of his career.

As a football fan, I desperately want to believe that Sunday was the first sign of things to come and that the deep ball will be a regular fixture in Kansas City’s offense going forward. Adding Downs to the fold should help, but Andy Reid will need to do his part and dial up more downfield opportunities for his quarterback. This heat map, via Pro Football Focus, shows where Chiefs receivers are running their routes compared to the league average. The red parts show where the team runs routes more often than the league average, and the blue parts show where they run them less often. You’ll notice a lot of blue in the deeper parts of the field.

via Pro Football Focus

When you look at just the Falcons game, the blue in those deeper regions fades away.

via Pro Football Focus

It’s difficult to push the ball downfield when receivers aren’t running deep routes. If Reid calls more of them, he'll see more deep shots from his quarterback.

With Downs, who profiles as a slot receiver but runs explosive routes, in the fold, Reid should feel more inclined to call more plays that attack the deeper parts of the field. The Chiefs coach called his touchdown catch "a trust play" between Mahomes and his new receiver.

"You see those kinds of things," Reid said. "We can develop and work with that."

At the very least, Downs will help Kansas City against man coverage. As I wrote two weeks ago, Mahomes is on pace for his worst statistical season against man, and after Sunday’s game, he went out of his way to compliment how his receivers played when Atlanta manned up.

"You gotta win versus man, and I gotta be able to give them chances," Mahomes said. "I think there are times where I didn’t give them chances. Early in the game, I take a sack where I think I could have thrown it to [Downs] on the corner route … but if they’re going to play man coverage, we have to prove we can beat it. I think we did that today."

Numerous factors will determine whether the deep ball is truly back in Kansas City. Reid’s play-calling matters. The receiver play matters. The pass protection matters. And Mahomes has to show trust in all those moving parts and believe that taking those downfield risks will be rewarded.

But Sunday's win showed that Mahomes is still fully capable of being the flame-throwing quarterback we saw at the start of the decade. It could just be recency bias after watching the laser show he put on in Atlanta, but for the first time in a while, it feels like Mahomes has the help to return to that form.

Matthew Stafford took 14 dropbacks from the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield in Sunday’s win over Arizona. It was the first time he’s taken at least two such dropbacks in a game since 2022, his second season in Los Angeles.

Stafford averaged over 14 yards per attempt on those plays against the Cardinals, so expect Sean McVay to lean into the tactic going forward. The Rams have a receiver shortage, so it makes sense to get more running backs on the field, but deploying two in the backfield also gives Stafford more options when adjusting pass protections. Defenses are less likely to blitz when the offense has the numbers to pick them up. For instance, Arizona sent just one blitz on Sunday.

Stafford has looked washed up when opposing pass rushes can tee off on him and move him off his spot in the pocket. When he has a clean throwing platform, he’s looked like his old self. Improving the pass protection in shotgun formations could go a long way.

This was around the time last season when McVay started leaning into 13 personnel sets, which helped Stafford and the Rams' offense reach a new level. The veteran coach may have found another midseason tweak, and this one could save L.A.’s season.

The Cowboys Defense Gave The 49ers A Freebie

There’s no shame in getting out-coached by Kyle Shanahan, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker did himself no favors on Sunday, watching his unit surrender 584 yards to the 49ers.

While part of me feels for Parker, who hasn’t been dealt a great hand in terms of personnel, he’s doing himself no favors with some of these calls. The one that led to Christian McCaffrey’s game-sealing 66-yard touchdown was just the latest example that Parker may not be fit for the job.

Dallas ran a Cover 0 blitz out of base personnel. With only four defensive backs on the field and five eligible receivers to cover, the call essentially guaranteed a linebacker or defensive lineman would have to take McCaffrey, one of the best receiving backs in NFL history, one-on-one. 37-year-old Von Miller was the unlucky defender who drew the assignment.

Offensive coaches spend countless hours poring over film and designing plays to create a mismatch like that. On the biggest play of the game, Parker did Shanahan’s job for him.

The Texans Defense Blows Another Game

Speaking of poorly coached defenses in Texas, I think I’m finally ready to sell all my Houston Texans stock after watching them blow a double-digit lead in Cleveland.

The offense deserves some blame for the loss after laying an egg in the second half, but the defense ultimately gave up the lead. Earlier in the season, I would have called such a collapse "uncharacteristic" of a DeMeco Ryans defense. That’s no longer the case. It’s kind of become the defense’s thing in 2026, and Sunday’s crunch-time effort may have been the season's low point. Deshaun Watson’s 30-yard completion that set up the game-winning score certainly felt like a rock-bottom moment for what used to be considered an elite unit. The coverage was so thoroughly botched, I’m not sure which defender deserves the blame.

Are we blaming safety M.J. Stewart, who just watched Harold Fannin run open downfield? Was it linebacker Jake Hansen’s job to carry Fannin’s route downfield, or was it middle linebacker Henry To’oTo’o’s responsibility to cover him downfield? We weren’t in the huddle, so it’s difficult for us to say. Unfortunately, it looks like the Texans defenders are equally confused.

It seems Colts coach Shane Steichen is morally opposed to Anthony Richardson taking snaps, but he should really consider it after watching Daniel Jones nearly throw away Sunday’s game. If not to get a look at Richardson, the former first-round pick, who’s still just 24 and has only 15 starts under his belt, then he should do it to save Jones the embarrassment of posting the worst statistical season in recent history.

On Sunday, Steichen said he'd have to review the film before making any changes at quarterback. If watching this interception doesn’t convince Steichen to bench Jones, I don’t know what will.

Jones has a clean pocket and had enough time to wait for Tyler Warren to uncover. Instead, he panics, vacates the pocket, and makes a back-foot throw that sails over the heads of two Colts receivers and into the arms of Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson. When it comes to bad quarterback play, this rep by Jones had it all: poor field vision, shaky pocket presence, a clear lack of mobility, faulty throwing mechanics, reckless decision-making, and an inaccurate pass to top it off.

After Sunday’s stinker, Jones ranks dead last in expected points, and there’s a sizable gap between him and the next quarterback. Think about how poorly Justin Herbert’s performed this season. Based on expected points added (EPA), Jones has been 50% worse than that. And if Jones plays all 17 games and maintains this pace, he could hit -200 EPA, which hasn’t been done in the Next Gen Stats era.

via Next Gen Stats

That’s not the kind of history Jones wants to make, and Steichen giving him the hook may be the only way to prevent it.