When the quarterbacks are good this year, they’re really good.

Every week, it feels like a different QB is "best" — and that guy takes the lead in the MVP hunt. It’s as competitive as I can remember. And this week, it’s more of the same.

You probably know who’s atop the list.

Welcome back to QB Stock Market. These aren’t your typical quarterback rankings. I focus on contextualizing the fluctuations of starters' performances throughout the season. And every week, I’ll dive deeply into the four most compelling performers.

No one — not even Josh Allen — is safe at the top. No one — not even Carson Beck — is stuck at the bottom. There is room for quick ascent — and rapid decline. One question holds the most importance: What have you done for your team lately?

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There’s still an outside shot that Beck can make himself relevant for the Cardinals in 2027. But in all likelihood, he’s going to play in a manner that puts Arizona at the top of the draft, where it can take a QB.

McCord is a former sixth-round draft pick who is on his third team in two years. And he played exactly like a former sixth-round draft pick who is on his third team in two years.

Hear me out: Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that Drake Maye is likely to miss the rest of the year, the Patriots could choose to tank. But that’s not Mike Vrabel’s way. So if you’re going to try to win, get Jimmy G back in the building.

Don’t look now, but the Eagles can still win the NFC East. And that means, in theory, Milton could help them do it.

I am glad the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins and not Daniel Jones. Let’s just leave it at that.

At this point this year, it’s a good thing Mayfield got a bye — in part because it could help with his thumb injury, but mostly because, well, he’s hard to watch this year.

His performance helped put into context what Kirk Cousins did in Minnesota. With twice the time to prepare and learn the playbook, Brissett looked out of sorts early. Which is fair. In-season transitions are hard. Brissett got better in the second half versus the Chargers — but this Ravens offensive line is putrid.

He did some nice things, particularly on scrambles. But the biggest thing was, he didn’t make any flagrant mistakes — except, perhaps, for letting his annoyance with Jim Harbaugh show in the locker room after the team’s first win.

Las Vegas coach Klint Kubiak seemed most interested in avoiding disaster for Mendoza — so much so that a win seemed secondary. The Raiders simplified their offense. They ran a designed QB draw to get Mendoza a TD. They successfully got him through his first start against a terrifying Seattle defense without catastrophe. To me, that’s a success. We’ll know more about Mendoza in the coming weeks.

At his worst, Penix is just an arm.

He doesn’t have a good feel for his micro-level decisions through progression — nor does he have a good feel for the macro-level decisions that help QBs manage games. He needs ample time to get the ball to his receivers. With the exception of go-balls to the sideline, he has a habit of waiting to confirm whether a receiver is open. And that’s why a defense like the Chiefs proved so difficult for him. Penix even had issues with swing passes, failing to complete two in this game.

He was 23 of 43 for 286 yards and an interception against a defense that was really solid. But receiver Drake London actually made matters worse for Penix, failing to haul in two of his best throws. That didn’t stop Penix from going to London after that. But it did contribute to the massive deficit that the Falcons quickly fell into.

The silver lining for the Falcons is that Penix’s injuries have killed all urgency around a potential contract for the third-year QB. Because Atlanta won’t be in a rush to sign him long term, even as he’ll be eligible this offseason along with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Bo Nix. Unlike them, he has yet to make a case for a deal.

I’m not saying he can’t. But I’ve yet to see him play at a sustained level that makes me think he’s the guy. He needs more time. And he needs to stay healthy.

The Steelers aren’t going to be a dangerous team in the playoffs. They seem like — on paper — the exact team that should succeed in the playoffs: smart QB, power run game, good defense. But Rodgers is so washed up that the offense is a total mess when the Steelers need him.

He still has a weird habit of throwing like a pitcher on the mound. But he’s also still playing better than he ever played for the Vikings. So let’s let this experiment ride.

If you’re waiting for signs of life from Ward, well … they’re here!

This might be the best two-game stretch we’ve seen from the second-year QB. And his duel with Joe Burrow’s Bengals looks all the more impressive after what we just saw from Cincy. Ward’s Week 10 performance against the Jaguars wasn’t quite in that same league. But it was impressive nonetheless.

First of all, Ward looks like a guy who knows what he’s doing. I know that’s a low bar to clear, but go back to the preseason and September, and you won’t see that.

Second, he’s not making as many unforced errors. Did he miss an easy throw in this game? Yes, in the first half. But there were fewer of them. When someone’s open, he’s finding him. When someone’s not open, he throws it away. And I’ll even excuse his interception, which was actually a crafty piece of QB play. It just happened to also be a mind-boggling piece of cornerback play from Travis Hunter — the type of INT that only Hunter, who moonlights as a wide receiver, could pull off.

Ultimately, the game pivoted around one other play — and it was Ward’s worst.

Down 10 points on third-and-5 in the third quarter, Ward was almost in the red area. The Jaguars showed all-out blitz, so Ward adjusted his protection accordingly. He had to know he had about two seconds to get the ball out. When he dropped back, he looked right at his hot route — who was open. All Ward needed to do was rip it. Instead? Sack.

This is why I’m not going overboard with Ward’s progress. He’s learning how to play quarterback. I’ll give him that. But there’s a lot of distance and development that separates him from the top players on this list. Ward has all the talent to get there.

Smith has quietly been really solid. He has thrown for 2,226 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s playing in close games, and it feels like the Jets' losing record is more a (dis)credit to coach Aaron Glenn than to Smith.

It has felt like Young has had a heavy hand in whether the Panthers won or lost this year. But in their win over the Saints, Young turned the offense over to RB Chuba Hubbard. It was Young's first game without a touchdown (even though it looked like he missed a clear opportunity at one below). But on the bright side, he also had his first performance without an interception since Week 6.

After seeing what Drew Lock did to the Raiders — and frankly what every QB has done to the Raiders — Nix and Sean Payton must be amped for Week 11.

Watson is doing all the right things to help his team win games — and get out of the way when his teammates, particularly those on defense, are doing it for him. He might be doing it without grace or tact . But he’s doing it.

I’ve shrugged at Lock’s numbers for too long. I want to stop for a moment to give him a little love — right before he steps aside for Sam Darnold in Week 11. Lock has been the most efficient QB in football this year, with the highest EPA/dropback (.35), the highest completion percentage over expected (8.3%) and the third-highest success rate (53.4%), per Next Gen Stats. If Darnold struggles, I can’t help but wonder if we might see Lock jump back into the QB1 spot.

The Panthers blitzed Shough sparingly — just four times — but they made it count. The Saints QB was 1 of 4 with an interception against the blitz. Aside from that, he was good, using his legs and arms to do what he could for the offense. It just wasn’t enough this week.

It’s no mystery why Cousins made the offense hum on Sunday.

It’s because he instantly understood how to wield the playbook at a higher level than Kyler Murray — or J.J. McCarthy last year. You could see — at multiple points throughout the game — Cousins make checks at the line of scrimmage to get out of one play and into another. And when he made those in-game adjustments, it paid dividends.

Look at the fourth quarter when, on third-and-12, he changed the play to an audible at the line of scrimmage after seeing an all-out blitz from the Packers. That gave the Vikings a numbers advantage on the perimeter, where Justin Jefferson got a 16-yard pickup.

And look at the throw to Tai Felton on third-and-15 where Cousins appeared to flip the play to work in the opposite direction — thereby avoiding the deep safety who would’ve made the play impossible to convert.

I thought Cousins would be rusty. I thought there might be issues plopping Cousins into the system. And I thought we should remain skeptical of Kevin O’Connell and quarterbacks.

Turns out, I was wrong.

This is going to be a slog for Stafford, who might not have Puka Nacua or Davante Adams until December. But the Rams got themselves calibrated over the first quarter and quickly put up 34 on the Cardinals. It won’t be easy. But I think they’ll figure this out.

If Daniels keeps this up, the Commanders could win the NFC East. And no, of course, I’m not kidding. It’s the NFC East.

His two interceptions were especially awful. But because the Patriots went into utter free fall, Goff's turnovers didn’t bite the Lions this week.

His gaudy numbers are pretty great for fantasy owners. But I’d bet Cowboys fans would trade in some of those touchdowns for wins.

Given what we know about the Browns' defense (it's really good), Stroud was as good as he’s been all year. The Texans, however, were as bad as they’ve been all year.

Bye-week bounce back?

I am still recovering from what the Vikings did to Love. The Packers offensive line collapsed in a manner unfit for the guy who should be the top MVP candidate. And I’m telling you, Love played well, all things considered. I’m serious.

He’s a robot. Every time you look over, he has thrown 300 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and the Jaguars are up multiple scores. Every week, it’s just a copy-paste.

Week 10 wasn't a trap game in the sense that the Bills were going to lose. But Allen absolutely stumbled, playing down to the Jets level in New Jersey.

Purdy put together a special performance, where he and his playmakers just toyed with the Cowboys. I can’t believe he’s only at No. 3, but that’s where we are with all these QBs playing so well.

Five touchdowns. Five!

Forgive me. I couldn’t get all that excited about Burrow's shootouts with the Titans and the Falcons in the past few weeks. Those defenses are profoundly bad. But this?

THIS!?

Burrow's big day against the Steelers was the type of performance that MVP voters will remember when they're thinking about who to vote for after Week 18. It was partially because he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. But it was also because it came against Pittsburgh, which currently sits in the top 10 in points allowed this year. That's a great defense.

Burrow is the only QB on pace to exceed 40 passing touchdowns. He has the best receiving tandem in the NFL, and he’s making them every defensive coordinator’s biggest problem. It has been like this every week, too, with Burrow putting up crazy numbers — in part because the Bengals' run game has been so inefficient. (Burrow is like Jordan Love with an offensive line.)

I’ve been saying it for weeks. Look out for Burrow and the Bengals to secure a first-round bye. And if they do, he could quickly lock up the MVP. More importantly, though, look out for Burrow and the Bengals to make a legit run at the Super Bowl.