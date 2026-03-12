National Football League
QB Stock Market: One Burning Question for Every 2026 Starter
National Football League

QB Stock Market: One Burning Question for Every 2026 Starter

Published Mar. 19, 2026 11:09 a.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
NFL Reporter

It’s rare, at this point in the offseason, to have such a good sense of who will be starting where. But there aren’t many openings at quarterback around the NFL. Given that only the Las Vegas Raiders are certain to draft a QB in the first round, other teams have scrambled to put their guys into place via free agency. 

So, obviously, let’s rank the starters. What else are we going to do with our free time in the offseason? But let’s acknowledge that — while the identity of nearly every team’s QB1 is fairly clear — there is plenty of uncertainty around each starter’s situation. So, along with the ranking, I’m here to offer one burning question for every QB.

Previous: 2025 final rankings

#32 Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 final rank: N/A

If Aaron Rodgers isn’t coming back, what the heck are the Steelers going to do at QB?

#31 Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns

2025 final rank: 27

With the Browns obviously thinking about the QBs in the 2027 NFL Draft, can Shedeur prove he’s QB1 material despite this bad situation?

#30 Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals

2025 final rank: N/A

Was all that 2025 production a sign of competence — or just a result of garbage time?

#29 Tua Tagovailoa
Atlanta Falcons

2025 final rank: 30

With a competent offensive-minded head coach and an impressive supporting cast, could Tua actually be good again?

The Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to a prove-it deal, and he has tons to prove after flaming out in Miami. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

#28 Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints

2025 final rank: 24

Is he the guy — and then some — who showed up in the second half of the year?

#27 Geno Smith
New York Jets

2025 final rank: 29

Same city. Different Geno?

#26 Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts

2025 final rank: 21

Just how long will it take him to get fully back from his injuries (Achilles, broken fibula)?

#25 Fernando Mendoza
Las Vegas Raiders

2025 final rank: N/A

Everyone keeps saying the presumptive No. 1 pick is pro-ready, so how long can the Raiders keep him on the bench?

#24 Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers

2025 final rank: 22

Can Young close the gap between an upward-trending QB (what he is now) to a franchise QB (what he needs to be to earn an extension and have a future in Carolina)?

#23 Malik Willis
Miami Dolphins

2025 final rank: N/A

Is Willis the second coming of Matt Flynn or Jalen Hurts?

Malik Willis looked the part of a good QB in Green Bay, albeit in a very small sample size. Will he maintain that level for Miami? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

#22 Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans

2025 final rank: 23

Is new Titans OC Brian Daboll about to do with Ward what he did with Josh Allen?

#21 Jaxson Dart
New York Giants

2025 final rank: 25

Can new Giants HC John Harbaugh get Dart to stop taking massive hits?

#20 C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans

2025 final rank: 16

What the heck has happened to Stroud since his rookie season?

#19 Kyler Murray
Minnesota Vikings

2025 final rank: 26

Will Murray unlock something new for HC Kevin O’Connell’s offense — or cause pure chaos?

#18 Bo Nix
Denver Broncos

2025 final rank: 9

Is he HC Sean Payton’s puppet in the pocket — or can Nix evolve into a game-changer?

#17 Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 final rank: 20

Was Mayfield’s success a product of a strong supporting cast or will a declining group continue to drag him down?

#16 Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks

2025 final rank: 11

Has he grown out of the meltdown games?

Sam Darnold is a Super Bowl champion, but skepticism remains that he will be a consistently good QB. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

#15 Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles

2025 final rank: 18

Is Hurts an at-any-cost winner or is he really just struggling to be a system quarterback?

#14 Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders

2025 final rank: 19

Will he stay healthy enough to dominate in the ways he did during the second half of his rookie season?

#13 Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears

2025 final rank: 10

Can Williams improve his career 60.3% completion rate to league average (64.3% in 2025) in HC Ben Johnson’s offense?

#12 Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 final rank: 8

Is this the season when Lawrence establishes himself among the unquestioned elite?

#11 Jared Goff
Detroit Lions

2025 final rank: 7

Is new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who had Jacoby Brissett averaging 240 passing yards per game in Arizona, as underrated as I think he is?

#10 Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens

2025 final rank: 15

What led to Jackson’s major statistical regression last year: injuries, coaching tensions or a more serious athletic decline?

#9 Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys

2025 final rank: 5

Can he recreate his 2025 season — but this time while supported by a legitimate defense?

Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best years of his career, only the Cowboys were nowhere close to contention. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

#8 Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers

2025 final rank: 6

Was Purdy’s creativity and playmaking a sign that his ceiling is higher than generally believed?

#7 Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers

2025 final rank: 12

Can new OC Mike McDaniel make sure the offense doesn’t completely implode around Herbert this year?

#6 Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs

2025 final rank: 13

Can Mahomes get back on top despite his ACL injury — and on the heels of the worst season of his career?

#5 Drake Maye
New England Patriots

2025 final rank: 1

How much can guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and slot receiver Romeo Doubs help Maye fight off what feels like inevitable regression?

#4 Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers

2025 final rank: 4

Even knowing that his advanced statistics are among the league’s best, can he level up to the top tier of QBs?

#3 Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals

2025 final rank: 14

Will this be a make-or-break year for Bengals coach Zac Taylor?

Joe Burrow missed roughly half the season for the second time in three years and the Bengals missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. Will 2026 be different? (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

#2 Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams

2025 final rank: 2

Can he play like the MVP again?

#1 Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills

2025 final rank: 3

Are the Bills building a team that can, at least, stop holding Allen back?

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