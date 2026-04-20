2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders

The NFL Draft is mostly about finding young players to help teams build for a better future. Rookies can’t always step right in and change a franchise’s trajectory right away.

But sometimes that’s exactly what a team needs. And there are a bunch of teams that know that one good draft — maybe even one good pick — could make all the difference in the world in the 2026 season. For some, the draft could turn them into an instant playoff contender. For others, it could put them on a Super Bowl path.

So here’s a look at 10 teams that would benefit the most by nailing their draft class this week. Five of them could go from a losing record right into the playoff race. And five of them could be a threat to win it all.

Potential playoff contenders

5. Washington Commanders

2025 record: 5-12

2026 picks: 1.7, 3.71, 5.147, 6.187, 6.209, 7.223

So many of their problems last season had to do with Jayden Daniels’ injuries. But not all of them. They were clearly lacking firepower on offense and needed to fix a terrible defense, too. They focused their free agency money on completely rebuilding the defense. If that works, they can get right back in the playoff chase with the right offensive pick.

They desperately need another receiver to pair with 30-year-old Terry McLaurin. They could get one easily with the seventh overall pick. If they decide to go defense there — the Commanders reportedly are high on Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, if he’s still available — they’d have to take a receiver at 71, which is their only other pick in the first three rounds.

If they can get a plug-and-play receiver and another valuable defensive player — a linebacker is fine, but a corner would be better — then it’s a short leap from 5-12 to contention in the NFC, especially if Daniels can stay on the field.

Last season was a lost one for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. But they're just a good draft away from being back in contention. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

4. Tennessee Titans

2025 record: 3-14

2026 picks: 1.4, 2.35, 3.66, 4.101, 5.142, 5.144, 6.184, 6.194, 7.225

They’ve got a new coach and an offensive coordinator who should be really good for quarterback Cam Ward. They also gave him a new weapon (receiver Wan’Dale Robinson), beefed up the offensive line and restocked the pass rush and defense for head coach Robert Saleh.

So they are already much improved, but it’s still a big leap from 3-14 to the playoffs. And they could use more offensive playmakers — receiver and running back — and a little more defensive help on the edge. They could find either with the No. 4 overall pick, where they could be eyeing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love if he gets past the Cardinals at No. 3.

If they do that, and add an edge rusher and a receiver with their next two picks (Nos. 34 and 66), they’ll have addressed all their biggest needs. Making the playoffs will still be an uphill climb in a suddenly stacked division. But they’ll have the talent in place, at least, to give it a run.

3. New York Giants

2025 record: 4-13

2026 picks: 1.5, 1.10, 2.37, 4.105, 5.145, 6.186, 6.192, 6.193

They are on the verge of a breakthrough anyway with young quarterback Jaxson Dart and new coach John Harbaugh. But they still have a ton of holes to fill. They need plenty of help on defense, especially after trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and another weapon on offense would be a big help, too.

But they now have two top-10 picks (Nos. 5 and 10) after the Lawrence trade, and a high second-rounder (37), too. That gives them a shot at three players who should step right in and help. They could add one of the two best receivers in the draft to pair with Malik Nabers and maybe a top safety or linebacker to strengthen the middle of their defense. And there figures to be some gifted defensive tackles available to fill Lawrence’s spot early in the second round.

They need more talent overall, especially on defense, to make a really big leap. But they were 4-13 in a weak division last season. Strengthen their defense and add a little explosion to their offense, and they won’t challenge the Eagles, but a wild card is within reach.

The Giants are the only NFL team with two picks in the top 10 of the 2026 draft. Hit on both and Jaxson Dart might have the help he needs to lead them to the postseason. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

2. New Orleans Saints

2025 record: 6-11

2026 picks: 1.8, 2.42, 3.73, 4.132, 4.136, 5.150, 5.172, 6.190

Kellen Moore already has them headed in the right direction with promising young quarterback Tyler Shough. They even improved their offensive line (with guard David Edwards) and added another running back (Travis Etienne) to help out the aging Alvin Kamara.

Now imagine how good the offense could be if they got another target for Shough — a receiver to take a little of the pressure off the underrated Chris Olave. That might be enough to boost their 6-11 record, and they don’t need much in a division that was won by the 8-9 Panthers last year.

They could also use some help along the defensive line, where they don’t have much beyond Chase Young (10 sacks), especially if they don’t eventually re-sign 36-year-old Cam Jordan (10.5 sacks). But they had a top-10 defense last season. They could fill either need with the No. 8 pick, and can fill both with three picks in the top 75.

1. Dallas Cowboys

2025 record: 7-9-1

2026 picks: 1.12, 1.20, 3.92, 4.112, 5.152, 5.177, 6.180, 7.218

They are the easiest team to fix on this list. They already have the offense to contend for a lot more than just the playoffs. But they have a defense capable of dragging them all the way into the basement of the league. Fix the defense and they’re an instant playoff contender. And they definitely should be able to do that with two first-round picks.

They have huge holes at every level, but with picks 12 and 20 they should be able to come away with a new starter at two positions. Take your pick from corner, edge rusher and linebacker. And while they don’t have a second-round pick, they should be able to fill the third need at least a little in the third round, at pick 92.

Getting better players at all three spots won’t turn this into a Super Bowl defense, but they’re already good inside (with defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark), and they added reinforcements in the secondary with safety Jalen Thompson and corner Cobie Durant. Add three more starters, and they’ll at least be around the middle of the pack. With that offense, that’s enough.

Give Dak Prescott a competent defense, and the Cowboys will be back in the playoffs. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Potential Super Bowl contenders

5. Baltimore Ravens

2025 record: 8-9

2026 picks: 1.14, 2.45, 3.80, 4.115, 5.154, 5.162, 5.173, 5.174, 6.211, 7.250, 7.253

They were already going to be on the edge of contention once they got Lamar Jackson back healthy, but they’re really close after adding edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency. What they need now is a final push, which they can get by adding a little beef to both lines.

The offensive line is the priority after losing center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, and they should be able to get help there with the 14th overall pick. A center or guard will help protect Jackson and clear room for running back Derrick Henry. And if they can use a second- or third-rounder to get a big body to clear space for Hendrickson on the defensive side, he could have a huge year.

The only other thing they’re really missing is a second receiver to complement Zay Flowers. But this is a run-based offense, so if they can dominate in the trenches, they’ll be a dangerous playoff team.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

2025 record: 6-11

2026 picks: 2.41, 3.72, 4.110, 6.189, 6.199, 7.221, 7.226

The Bengals already used their first-round pick (10) to acquire defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the Giants, a bold move they felt was necessary because they didn’t think they could get an impact defender at that spot in the draft. Lawrence is certainly far better than any defensive tackle they could have found there.

But it was a clear sign they are going for it all this year, since they’re already loaded on offense as long as quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy. What they need to do now is fix the back end of the defense, preferably with a new starting cornerback. And it also wouldn’t hurt to bulk up the offensive line to make sure Burrow stays on the field.

It won’t be as easy without that first-rounder, but they still have picks 41 and 72. If they hit on those, they’ll have the support to let Burrow carry them the rest of the way.

The Bengals have invested in their defense — and they must continue to do so to avoid wasting more of Joe Burrow's title window. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2025 record: 6-11

2026 picks: 1.9, 1.29, 2.40, 3.74, 4.109, 5.148, 5.169, 5.176, 6.210

Their dynasty looked like it was dying even before quarterback Patrick Mahomes got hurt last season, but they’re not ready to see their window slam shut just yet. Mahomes coming back healthy is the most important thing. But they need some help to get Steve Spagnuolo’s defense back on track too.

Specifically, they need an edge rusher because their pass rush (33 sacks) was terrible. They should be able to find that with at least one of their two first-round picks (9, 29). A cornerback is a necessity too, since both of last year’s starters — Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson — are gone.

If the Chiefs can give Spagnuolo better pass-rushers and coverage, he’ll have that unit back in the top five soon enough. Then they'll have support for an offense with Mahomes and new running back Kenneth Walker III, and maybe their dynasty won't be dead after all.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 record: 11-6

2026 picks: 1.23, 2.54, 3.68, 3.98, 4.114, 4.137, 5.178, 6.197

Even if the Eagles trade receiver A.J. Brown (and they might), they still have plenty of offensive weapons, and they’ve got a defense that has plenty of talent in the back, especially at linebacker and cornerback. But what got them off their game last season is their lack of dominance in the trenches.

That should, and likely will, be the focus of their four picks in the top 100. In fact, it would be a shock if GM Howie Roseman doesn't use one of the Eagles' first two picks (Nos. 23, 54) on an offensive lineman. They need better play in the interior and some depth at tackle, too. If their line gets stronger, it’ll do wonders for running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And on defense, they know they need an edge rusher too, after they failed to bring back Jaelan Phillips. They're strong inside with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, but need a lot more off the edge. If they can disrupt opposing quarterbacks a little more and return to their dominant running style, they’ll be a lot better equipped for a long postseason run.

For the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts, their dominance begins with the offensive line. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

1. San Francisco 49ers

2025 record: 12-5

2026 picks: 1.27, 2.58, 4.127, 4.133, 4.138, 4.139

They were 12-5 last season, so it’s really a short leap to being in the run for a championship, which they were for most of last season. They still have more than enough weapons on offense, especially after signing receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. But they can guarantee their status among the NFC’s elite if they can strengthen their pass defense.

To do that, they need two things: a better pass rush and at least one playmaker in the secondary. Pass rush might be the bigger need, even if Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are healthy. They didn’t have a single player with more than four sacks last year. Alas, they didn’t have a single corner who picked off a pass, either.

They have only two selections in the first two days — Nos. 27 and 58 — but those are their two obvious positional targets. They need to strengthen those areas to compete in the loaded NFC West anyway. And if they can survive that division, a Super Bowl run definitely won’t be out of reach.