Zay Flowers: John Harbaugh Practices Were Reason for Ravens' Injury Woes

Injuries to star players have been a common theme holding back the Baltimore Ravens of late, and wide receiver Zay Flowers thinks he knows why it has been a recurring issue.

"We were in full pads all the time [under former head coach John Harbaugh]. However many practices in pads you can get, every single one. We're doing one-on-ones in Week 17. Week 17, we're doing one-on-ones, everybody out there, we're tired; we're still going. … You don't manage that. Low-key, that's why we had a lot of injuries, because of how we practiced," Flowers said on "4th And South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette."

"The load was heavy."

The Ravens are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and ultimately fire Harbaugh after 18 seasons at the helm.

Quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, linebacker and three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith, cornerback and two-time All-Pro Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman and two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike and tight end Isaiah Likely were among the many Baltimore players to miss multiple games due to injury in 2025.

Over Harbaugh's 18 seasons as Baltimore's head coach (2008-25), the Ravens went a combined 180-113 in the regular season and 13-11 in the postseason, highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLVII and six AFC North division titles.

While acknowledging that Harbaugh taught Flowers how to be "prepared" for games, the receiver feels that new head coach Jesse Minter — who was a defensive assistant under Harbaugh from 2017-20 — will have the players in a routine more conducive to success.

"[Minter] knows how we worked with Harbaugh. So he's like, 'You're going to get your work, but it's going to be a little easier on your body. You're going to be fresher for the game,'" Flowers said.

Last season (2025), Flowers totaled a career-high in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,211) and receiving touchdowns (five). Flowers, whom Baltimore selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College, has been a Pro Bowler and logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.