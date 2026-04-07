The NFL Player Each AFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

The NFL Draft isn’t just about the draft. It’s often a catalyst for another round of trades. Sometimes it’s just general managers swapping draft picks. But it’s also the perfect time to move valuable or unwanted players, too.

So, to help those GMs out, here’s a list of one trade we’d like to see every NFC team make — one player they should try to acquire for a bit of their draft capital this year, if they can.

RELATED: The NFL Player Each NFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

Baltimore Ravens

Acquire: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (80th overall), 2027 conditional fifth-round pick

Jesse Minter is taking over a team ready for a Super Bowl run, but still too dangerously thin on the edge. The Ravens could fix that by adding Thibodeaux, who is an expensive luxury for the Giants. With Brian Burns and Abdul Carter there, they’re unlikely to re-sign Thibodeaux after this season, so they could be willing to deal him now, especially if they could get a third-round pick, which the Giants don’t currently have. Another possibility? Baltimore could offer veteran CB Marlon Humphrey, who would solidify the secondary for his old coach, John Harbaugh.

Buffalo Bills

Acquire: WR Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (26th)

Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yes, the Bills already got WR D.J. Moore from Chicago for a second-round pick. But they need to do better for QB Josh Allen, so why not go all-in on their biggest need and turn it into a strength? The Jags say they won’t trade Thomas, even after a terrible season, but they don’t have a first-round pick, so if the Bills dangle their first-rounder, maybe Jacksonville will change its mind. With Allen, two top receivers and RB James Cook, the Bills' offense might be impossible to stop. And if they can finally end their Super Bowl drought, it would be well worth the price.

Cincinnati Bengals

Acquire: LB Jordyn Brooks from the Miami Dolphins

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (72nd), 2026 seventh-round pick (221st)

It remains to be seen if they’ve done enough to boost their defensive line in the wake of Trey Hendrickson’s departure, but there’s no doubt the Bengals need help at linebacker regardless. The 28-year-old Brooks is a tackle machine, coming off an All-Pro season and heading into the last year of his contract. That last part is reason enough for the rebuilding Dolphins to trade him, especially if they could get the Bengals’ third-round pick, and a little more, in return.

Cleveland Browns

Acquire: OT Walker Little from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cost: 2027 conditional sixth-round pick

Trading for a quality tackle isn’t easy, because they’re hard to find. But the 6-7, 325-pound Little lost his job in Jacksonville last season, and then the Jags signed his replacement, Cole Van Lanen, to a three-year, $51 million deal. Little is a valuable, versatile backup for Jacksonville, but he’s also got two years, $25 million left on his own contract. The Browns’ line is a mess, and they need better protection for whichever quarterback they go with. Given Little's contract and the fact he's coming off a down season, he won’t cost more than a Day 3 pick, even though his talent exceeds that.

Denver Broncos

Acquire: RB Alvin Kamara from the New Orleans Saints

Cost: 2026 seventh-round pick (246th), 2027 seventh-round pick

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kamara is 31, coming off the worst season of his career, and coming back from knee and ankle injuries. He also doesn’t want to leave New Orleans. But a reunion with Sean Payton and a chance to chase another championship in what could be his final NFL season might be enough to convince him to change his mind. The Broncos have J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey in the backfield, and Harvey is a decent receiver. But Kamara could give the offense an added passing threat, and he could thrive in a reduced role. Given his age and injuries, he also wouldn’t cost Denver more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick.

Houston Texans

Acquire: DT Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (28th), 2026 second-round pick (59th)

The 28-year-old Lawrence wants out of New York as well as a new contract, but his leverage is low after a lackluster season in 2025. He’s only one year removed from a nine-sack Pro Bowl campaign, though, and the Texans need reinforcements inside to complement their dynamic duo on the edge (Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter). They’d be counting on the 6-2, 345-pound Lawrence to regain his old form in a better environment and would likely have to extend his contract. But he could make one of the NFL’s best defenses impenetrable. Of course, that’s if the Giants decide to trade him, rather than pay him more.

Indianapolis Colts

Acquire: S Budda Baker from the Arizona Cardinals

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (78th), 2027 sixth-round pick

They lost Nick Cross in free agency, a huge hit to their defense that they have yet to adequately address. Enter Baker, who's 30 years old and signed through 2027? Surely, the rebuilding Cardinals would make him available and be happy to rid themselves of the remaining two years and $33 million left on his deal. The Colts think they can contend if QB Daniel Jones is healthy, so adding a safety who has gone to seven straight Pro Bowls to play behind CB Sauce Gardner would be exactly the anchor their defense needs, even if it costs them a Day 2 pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Acquire: DT Daron Payne from the Washington Commanders

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (88th), 2026 fourth-round pick (124th)

Payne had 11.5 sacks in 2022 and looked like one of the best defensive tackles in the league. Since then, on some bad Washington defenses, he’s had just 11 sacks in three seasons. But he’s only 29 and his ceiling remains high, making him worth the gamble for the Jags. He’d give them the interior pass rush they were so obviously lacking last season. With Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen on the edge, Payne could make a big difference playing next to Arik Armstead in the middle. He’s in the final year of his contract, and due about $21 million, which could keep his trade price out of the first two rounds.

Kansas City Chiefs

Acquire: TE Sam LaPorta from the Detroit Lions

Cost: Swap first-round picks (Lions move up to No. 9, Chiefs drop to No. 17), 2027 conditional fourth-round pick

Sam Laporta #87 of the Detroit Lions reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Yes, they just re-signed Travis Kelce, who is still an effective player and one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite receivers. But Kelce is 36, not what he once was, and could be in the last season of his Hall of Fame career. LaPorta is coming off back surgery, heading into the last year of his contract and may get squeezed out in Detroit, where the Lions have a lot of young players to sign. It would probably cost the Chiefs a second-round pick. As an alternative, they could consider a package that involves swapping first-rounders instead.

Las Vegas Raiders

Acquire: CB Deonte Banks from the New York Giants

Cost: 2026 sixth-round pick (185th)

Their instincts were right when they tried to trade Maxx Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round picks. They are likely multiple years away from being competitive again, so their focus should be on acquiring assets. But they are also thin at corner and are the type of team that can and should take a flier on a player like Banks — talented enough to be a first-round pick (2023), but a bust so far in the NFL. For basically nothing, they can spend a year seeing if new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can turn him into a serviceable player. If not, the cost would be negligible. If Leonard can, though, the Raiders can re-sign Banks and will have gotten him for a steal.

Los Angeles Chargers

Acquire: C Aaron Brewer from the Miami Dolphins

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (55th), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 123)

Even a sell-happy team like the Dolphins isn’t going to be eager to trade a 28-year-old center who ranks near the top of the league at his position and has an affordable salary. But he is going to be a free agent next year and could cost a small fortune. So it wouldn’t be crazy for the Dolphins to get something for him now and find his replacement in the draft. As for the Chargers, their top priority has to be keeping QB Justin Hebert upright, and all they did was add center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange in free agency. Brewer would be an upgrade, though the Dolphins surely would want a high pick since they’d prefer to keep him around.

Miami Dolphins

Acquire: TE Luke Musgrave from the Green Bay Packers

Cost: 2026 fifth-round pick (151st)

First, the Dolphins should be in fire sale mode, getting rid of every valuable asset they have for draft picks. But while they’re doing that, they can’t leave new QB Malik Willis without help on offense, especially if they’re trying to see if he can be their quarterback of the future. So it makes sense to bring at least one familiar weapon from Green Bay with him. Musgrave didn’t exactly light it up for the Pack after Tucker Kraft tore his ACL last year, but he’s still a 6-foot-6 target with good receiving skills who has been battered by injuries in the first three years of his career. There’s an upside and the cost could be low, since Kraft is coming back to the Pack.

New England Patriots

Acquire: WR A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (31st), 2026 second-round pick (63rd)

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles pumps up the crowd before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

This one feels like the trade everyone has been waiting for all offseason long, and it’s past time to pull the trigger. Brown, 28, is clearly unhappy in the Philly offense, but he’s incredibly productive and could thrive in a new system. In New England, he’d get to be the main man for one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Drake Maye. And the Patriots get a true No. 1 receiver, still near his prime, whose numbers could dwarf what Stefon Diggs did for them last season (85-1,1013-4). Yes, it would cost their first-round pick and more. But coming off a Super Bowl, it’s more than worth it.

New York Jets

Acquire: WR Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers

Cost: 2026 fourth-round pick (103rd)

The Jets have a black hole at receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, but they also have time to fill it since their franchise quarterback won’t arrive until the 2027 draft. In Wicks, they’d get a 25-year-old with plenty of promise and limited production (108,1,328-11 in three seasons in Green Bay). He’s buried on the Packers’ depth chart and unlikely to be re-signed after 2026, so a Day 3 pick might be enough. Wicks would give New York a competent second receiver for this season and could be a contributor beyond that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Acquire: QB Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (53rd), 2026 sixth-round pick (216th)

They have to find their quarterback of the future because they can’t roll with Aaron Rodgers forever. But this isn’t a good draft to find one, and they’re not likely to be high enough in next year’s draft to get an elite prospect then, either. So why not trade a second-round pick to get one now? Jones showed his value in his eight starts in San Francisco last season, and the former first-rounder is still only 27. He’s not as mobile as Steelers coach Mike McCarthy prefers, but he has all the other tools. And even if Pittsburgh still decides to draft a quarterback next year, he’d be great insurance for Rodgers this year on a team that has postseason goals.

Tennessee Titans

Acquire: TE Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (35th), 2026 fourth-round pick (101st)

Tight end Kyle Pitts, Sr. (8) of the Atlanta Falcons after the week 18 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday January 4, 2026 at the Mercedes-Banz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Titans are all about the development of QB Cam Ward, but they’re still a bit thin on players for him to throw to. Calvin Ridley is 31 and coming off a broken leg. Tennessee's No. 1 receiver will probably be Wan’Dale Robinson, who is 5-foot-8. And TE Chig Okonkwo left in free agency. The Falcons placed the franchise tag on Pitts but haven’t ruled out trading him if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal. Pitts finally broke out last season, catching 88 passes for 928 yards while earning second-team All-Pro honors. He’s 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and still only 25 years old. A second- or third-round pick is reasonable, especially since the Titans can absorb a big deal for him much better than the Falcons can.