The NFL Player Each NFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

The NFL Draft isn’t just about the draft. It’s often a catalyst for another round of trades. Sometimes it’s just general managers swapping draft picks. But it’s also the perfect time to move valuable or unwanted players, too.

So, to help those GMs out, here’s a list of one trade we’d like to see every NFC team make — one player they should try to acquire for a bit of their draft capital this year, if they can.

RELATED: The NFL Player Each AFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

Arizona Cardinals

Acquire: QB Anthony Richardson from the Indianapolis Colts

Cost: 2026 seventh-round pick (217th overall), 2027 conditional sixth-round pick

Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Why not take a low-risk flier on the former first-round pick with a big body (6-4, 244), huge arm and untapped potential? The Cards have veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as place-holders at quarterback until the 2027 draft, but Richardson would give new coach Mike LaFleur, a Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan disciple, a young player to try and develop. If it works out in the last year of his deal, maybe they re-sign him and keep him as a backup to (or competition for) next year’s rookie. Or maybe he becomes a future trade asset. If not, they let him go. But right now, the more options they have at quarterback, the better.

Atlanta Falcons

Acquire: WR Jerry Jeudy from the Cleveland Browns

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (48th)

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski knows the ups and downs of the 27-year-old Jeudy, and he knows he needs a No. 2 receiver (currently either Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheaus will fill that role). Jeudy had a terrible season last year, but in 2024 he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards with Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe throwing him the ball. He’d be a huge help for No. 1 WR Drake London with Tua Tagovailoa and/or Michael Penix Jr. behind center.

Carolina Panthers

Acquire TE Cole Kmet from the Chicago Bears

Cost: 2026 fourth-round pick (119th), 2027 conditional sixth-round pick

It’s a make-or-break year for quarterback Bryce Young, and the Panthers have done a good job of surrounding him with receivers and running backs. But they don’t have a reliable target at tight end — often the best friend of an emerging quarterback. Kmet showed what he was capable in 2023 when he caught 73 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns, but the emergence of Colston Loveland has made him an afterthought in Chicago. With two years and $20 million left on his contract, the Bears could be enticed to move on now.

Chicago Bears

Acquire: CB Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (89th), 2027 fifth-round pick

They need help all over their defense, including at edge rusher. But upgrading at cornerback might be their biggest priority. Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler who is still only 29, and the Browns would be smart to dump the remaining two years on his contract to free up some salary cap space. Ward could either be the Bears’ third corner or step in for the erratic Tyrique Stevenson. It would also free up the Bears to target a defensive lineman early in the draft. And with two second-round picks, they’ve got the Day 2 ammunition to get him.

Dallas Cowboys

Acquire: DE Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (12th), 2026 third-round pick (92nd), 2027 third-round pick

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is probably a very un-Jerry Jones-like move, but the Cowboys’ defense is a mess, and they desperately need help with their pass rush. It would be costly, though not as costly as the two first-round picks the Ravens initially agreed to send to Vegas for Crosby before that trade fell apart. The Cowboys have two first-rounders, so they could part with one and sweeten the deal with a couple of thirds. Assuming Crosby's knee isn't ravaged, it’s worth the risk for a team desperate to make a Super Bowl run, because adding Crosby would give the Cowboys one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

Detroit Lions

Acquire: DT Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (17th), 2027 second-round pick

The Titans didn’t trade Simmons at the deadline last year, and it’s hard to imagine new coach Robert Saleh would want to part with his best player now. But the clock is ticking on a contract that expires after next season, and will the Titans be any good by then? The Lions, meanwhile, have their own clock ticking on contention and desperately need help on the defensive line to avoid Aidan Hutchinson drawing constant double-teams. Add a DT like Simmons and their pass rush could be fierce again, making them an instant contender. That could be worth what should be a very hefty price.

Green Bay Packers

Acquire: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (52nd), 2027 third-round pick

They have the same situation at WR as usual — good depth, decent players, but no apparent No. 1. And they let their best receiver (Romeo Doubs) go while only bringing in Skyy Moore. Harrison has been a disappointment with the Cardinals, but that could be all about their miserable quarterback situation. Pair him with Jordan Love, and his numbers should soar. It would be a big deal, and complicated by the fact that the Packers don’t have a first-rounder again until 2028. But Matt LaFleur could ask his old boss, Sean McVay, about why players are more important than those pesky high picks. Then he could call his brother Mike, the new coach in Arizona, and get this deal done.

Los Angeles Rams

Acquire: QB J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (61st)

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings speaks with teammates on the bench against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Vikings sure look like they’ve moved on from the former 10th overall pick (2024) by signing Kyler Murray. Given Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s success rate with QBs, maybe that’s a red flag for the rest of the NFL. But McCarthy is still young and has only 10 games of experience. He could benefit from learning under McVay on a loaded offensive team. And not only do the Rams need to start thinking about who their quarterback will be after 38-year-old Matthew Stafford is done, they have to be prepared if he breaks down this season. Right now their backup is Stetson Bennett. McCarthy would at least be an upgrade over that. And that’s important for an expected Super Bowl contender.

Minnesota Vikings

Acquire: RB De’Von Achane from the Miami Dolphins

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (82nd), fifth-round pick (163rd)

The Vikings brought back Aaron Jones, but he's 31 and constantly battling injuries. And while he’s a good receiver out of the backfield, Achane is a great one, a much faster and more dynamic player overall and seven years younger (24). The Dolphins say they want to keep him after he ran for 1,350 yards and caught 67 passes for 488 yards last season. But they have the look of a team undergoing a fire sale, so surely they have their price. Achane will need a contract extension, so maybe a third-round pick and change will do it. The Dolphins would be crazy to say no for a second-rounder.

New Orleans Saints

Acquire: WR Quentin Johnston from the Los Angeles Chargers

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (73rd), 2027 conditional sixth-round pick

The 6-3, 208-pounder arrived with huge expectations after being the 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft, but he’s struggled to live up to them and has seemingly maxed out as a 50-catch, 700-yard, No. 2 receiver. Johnston was drafted by a different Chargers regime, so the current one should be willing to move on from an underperforming player. But the Saints could see value in adding a big target next to Chris Olave for their emerging quarterback. And their third-round pick could be enough to convince Jim Harbaugh to give up on him, since it would be relatively high in that round.

New York Giants

Acquire: CB Marlon Humphrey from the Baltimore Ravens

Cost: 2026 fourth-round pick (105th), 2027 conditional seventh-round pick

The thinnest position on the Giants’ roster might be corner, where veteran Paulson Adebo has battled injuries the past two seasons, Deonte Banks has been a bust, and they’re counting a lot on the flier they took on Greg Newsome. Humphrey, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, will be 30 and carries a $15.25 million salary, so he might not cost more than a Day 3 pick. The Ravens will be OK in the secondary without him. And they could make this a win-win trade if they can entice Baltimore with edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in a blockbuster deal, too.

Philadelphia Eagles

Acquire: DE Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns

Cost: 2026 first-round pick (23rd), 2026 third-round pick (68th), 2027 first-round pick

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It would be one of the biggest blockbusters in years, considering Garrett has won two of the past three Defensive Player of the Year awards, just set the single-season sack record and is one year into a four-year, $160 million contract. Cleveland might not want to trade him, but what if the Eagles offered Jalen Carter as part of the package in return? Not crazy, considering Philly just signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a huge contract. But if the Eagles prefer to keep Carter, then offering the Maxx Crosby package (two first-round picks) and a bit more should be valuable to a rebuilding team like the Browns who might not be good again soon. That’s a problem since Garrett is already 30. But he would instantly give Philly the pass rush it needs to return to the top of the NFC.

San Francisco 49ers

Acquire: OLB Nick Herbig from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cost: 2026 second-round pick (58th), 2027 conditional fifth-round pick

Their pass rush was completely punchless last season, with Bryce Huff leading the team with just four sacks. They are hopeful that both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be healthy and back in their old form next season, but they could use another body in the rotation. Herbig, 24, is stuck in a rotation behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Pittsburgh and in the final year of his contract. He had 13 sacks in a limited role over the past two seasons and would be well worth the high pick it would probably cost for the Steelers to swap him.

Seattle Seahawks

Acquire: RB Breece Hall from the New York Jets

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (96th), 2027 fifth-round pick

The Jets just placed the franchise tag on Hall and they want to sign him long term, though it’s not clear if Hall actually wants to stay in New York. The Seahawks, meanwhile, need a replacement for Kenneth Walker, whom they lost in free agency. The cost would be at least a third-round pick, which was reportedly what the Jets were asking for at the deadline last year. A running back like Hall is an unnecessary luxury for a team like the Jets headed for the bottom of the standings, but he could instantly make the Seahawks an even bigger threat to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Acquire: CB Riley Moss from the Denver Broncos

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (77th)

After adding help up front in free agency, even coach Todd Bowles acknowledged the need for another corner amid Jamel Dean's departure. The Broncos are strong at that position and could be willing to deal the 26-year-old Moss ahead of the last year of his contract. He’s been good playing opposite Patrick Surtain, considering the amount of teams that would prefer to throw at him. His low cost could mean the Broncos wouldn’t part with him for less than a second-round pick, unless the Bucs dangled a player in the deal, like perhaps young running back Sean Tucker.

Washington Commanders

Acquire: WR DK Metcalf from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cost: 2026 third-round pick (71st), 2027 fifth-round pick

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The idea of the Steelers trading him all depends on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, and whether Pittsburgh goes for it all in 2026 or goes into a rebuilding mode. They did just trade for Michael Pittman, so their cupboard wouldn’t be bare without Metcalf. And Metcalf was a bit of a disappointment last season with just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns as Rodgers struggled to find him downfield. He’d have better luck with the younger, stronger Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball. And the Commanders are desperate for a WR opposite Terry McLaurin. Metcalf cost the Steelers a second-round pick. But after a down year, and with three years and more than $100 million left on his contract, something less would do.