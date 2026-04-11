Cowboys DB Markquese Bell Arrested on Drug Possession Charges Near Dallas
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Markquese Bell has been arrested on drug possession charges in the Dallas area, according to online jail records posted Saturday.
Bell is facing counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in Collin County, north of Dallas. Police in Prosper, where the arrest was made, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for the Cowboys said the club was aware of the arrest and declined to comment further. Deiric Jackson, Bell's agent, said his client would let the legal process play out.
"Certainly let Markquese have his day like anybody else," Jackson said.
The 27-year-old Bell joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2022 and has played 48 games with 11 starts over four seasons.
While Bell has mostly played special teams, injuries have led to substantial playing time in the secondary. He had 94 tackles in 2023, when he played all 17 regular-season games and tied for the team lead in tackles with eight in a wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Bell played all 17 games again last season and is going into the second year of a $9 million, three-year contract.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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