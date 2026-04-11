National Football League
Cowboys DB Markquese Bell Arrested on Drug Possession Charges Near Dallas
National Football League

Cowboys DB Markquese Bell Arrested on Drug Possession Charges Near Dallas

Published Apr. 11, 2026 12:08 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Markquese Bell has been arrested on drug possession charges in the Dallas area, according to online jail records posted Saturday.

Bell is facing counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in Collin County, north of Dallas. Police in Prosper, where the arrest was made, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the Cowboys said the club was aware of the arrest and declined to comment further. Deiric Jackson, Bell's agent, said his client would let the legal process play out.

"Certainly let Markquese have his day like anybody else," Jackson said.

The 27-year-old Bell joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2022 and has played 48 games with 11 starts over four seasons.

While Bell has mostly played special teams, injuries have led to substantial playing time in the secondary. He had 94 tackles in 2023, when he played all 17 regular-season games and tied for the team lead in tackles with eight in a wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Bell played all 17 games again last season and is going into the second year of a $9 million, three-year contract.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)

Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes