Houston Texans Reportedly Sign Will Anderson Jr. to Record-Breaking NFL Contract

Want proof that the Houston Texans value star defensive end Will Anderson Jr.?

Anderson and the Texans have agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension, NFL Media reported on Friday. The contract includes $134 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause, with the $50 million average annual value an NFL record for a non-quarterback.

Green Bay Packers superstar defensive lineman Micah Parsons held the previous record for the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history, signing a four-year, $186 million deal last summer ($46.5 million average annual value).

Anderson, a two-time Pro Bowler who was the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, earned his first All-Pro honor in 2025, racking up 12.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three passes defended and 54 combined tackles; all five totals were career highs. Then, he racked up 3.5 sacks over Houston's two postseason games, marking the second consecutive year that he did so.

Moreover, Anderson ranked first among edge defenders with 70 hurries and third with 93 total pressures in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. Anderson has averaged 11.5 sacks per year over the last two seasons (2024-25).

The Texans traded up to select Anderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, with whom he was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.

Anderson and the Texans are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them win the AFC South for a third consecutive year but also be eliminated in the AFC divisional round for a third consecutive season.