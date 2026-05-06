No More Stalemate: NFL And The NFL Referees Association Working Toward New Deal
The NFL and its officials are moving closer toward a new agreement that avoids a work stoppage.
After a lengthy stalemate, negotiations have reached a point where the NFL Referees Association is planning to have a ratification vote this week, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private. ESPN first reported the development.
Last month, the league began the onboarding process for replacement officials because negotiations weren’t progressing.
The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association is set to expire on May 31. The league and the union have been negotiating a new CBA since the summer of 2024.
"The league remains committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement with the NFLRA but will be prepared in the event the NFLRA permits the current agreement to expire," NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell said in a memo sent to teams in April.
The NFL has increased its offer to a 6.45% annual growth rate in compensation over a six-year labor deal, but the NFLRA wants 10% plus $2.5 million for marketing fees, two AP sources said in March.
NFLRA executive director Scott Green told the AP "those numbers are not accurate." At the time, he said negotiations with the league were similar to 2012 when a stalemate resulted in a 110-day lockout and replacement referees were used.
"We’re taking the appropriate steps to be ready, but we’re also keenly focused on negotiations," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on March 31.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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