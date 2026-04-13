2026 NFL Draft: Meet the Potential Sleeper Pick in This Year’s QB Class

We all know Indiana's Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Alabama's Ty Simpson might join him in the first round. But the national draft discussion has focused almost exclusively on those two quarterbacks, leading many to instantly write off the other QBs in this year's class.

That overlooks an intriguing and largely unproven prospect in North Dakota State's Cole Payton, a dual-threat quarterback with more touchdowns rushing than passing. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound left-hander had only one year as a college starter, but his plus size and athleticism might mean he gets picked sooner than you think.

"We're thinking Day 2," Payton told me by phone last week, referencing the second or third round of the draft. "Obviously, there are some teams that have higher grades on you, some teams that have lower grades on you, so you really never know at the end of the day. But that's what we're planning on. ... This has been a blast. It's what you dream about as a kid."

Cole Payton participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

North Dakota State is a small-school powerhouse, with two FBS national titles in the past five years, and it's been a surprising pipeline for quarterbacks in the draft. Over the past decade, only three colleges have had four or more quarterbacks drafted, and when Simpson and Payton are selected, Alabama and NDSU will join Ohio State with five since 2016, the most of any college. Payton wants to follow the path that Carson Wentz (2016), Easton Stick (2019), Trey Lance (2021) and Cam Miller (2025) paved, as all are still on NFL rosters.

"It's a big reason I came to NDSU and stuck it out," Payton said. "To be a part of that pipeline here at NDSU, it's been really cool."

Payton was a backup to Miller for four seasons with the Bison, played in special packages in 2023, rushing 84 times and scoring 13 touchdowns. At a time when few college quarterbacks stay long as a backup, Payton said he never had serious thoughts of transferring.

"It's not like schools were knocking at the door," he admitted.

But Payton was patient. He didn't get to be a starter until 2025, when he led NDSU to a 12-1 record and completed 72% of his passes, throwing for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He finished third in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FBS.

"It's always been what I've been working for and preparing for, even as a backup quarterback," Payton said. "I knew I had one shot, and I don't know if it's hit me yet, but I expected to be here, to be honest. It's pretty cool."

While Payton's stats might not jump off the page, some in the NFL rate him highly.

"He’s the best dual-threat quarterback in the draft," a scout recently told our Ralph Vacchiano and Eric D. Williams. "He might need three years to develop. But have you seen some of the backups in this league? This kid might be worth the time."

Still, Payton's limited time as a starter will be a concern for many NFL teams. Of the eight quarterbacks ranked in FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang's top 150 prospects list, six of them threw at least 1,000 passes in college. The lone exceptions are Simpson, who had 523 as a one-year starter at Alabama, and Payton, who had just 282 in his five years at NDSU.

"You can kind of flip the script on them, because there's guys who have started 50 games in college that don't have success in the league," Payton said. "I don't think that's the one thing you should be able to point out. Every case is different, every story's different. It's a knock because you want to have more starts, but I can't do anything about that. I'll be as prepared as possible and continue to make the most of the opportunities I'm given, even with the lack of starts."

NDSU head coach Tim Polasek said scouts hadn't looked at Payton as an NFL quarterback until midway through last season. Prior to that, teams were looking at him to potentially play another position on offense or even become a special-teams player at the next level, according to Polasek. Payton's ability to run a complex pro-style offense as well as he did last season had scouts seeing his potential as a pro passer, even with limited starting experience. Polasek can remember when Wentz was questioned because he had only 23 college starts, but he's now in his 10th NFL season with 100 career pro starts.

"Cole is a big, explosive guy. That's just the bottom line," Polasek said. "He's not afraid of physicality. There's a foundation laid down in special teams from skills and drills, from a fundamentals and technique standpoint that he's really comfortable with if that ever does come up for him in his career."

Former NDSU quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg said Payton grew throughout his time in college, learning even when he wasn't getting on the field, and his physical abilities are matched by his knowledge and awareness as a passer.

"He's got tremendous power in his lower half," Hedberg said. "He has great arm strength and he's able to layer the ball in the second and third levels, which he's worked on. He just kept getting better and better. He's been a winner since high school, won a state championship his senior year in Nebraska at Omaha West High School."

Payton helped himself with a solid week at the Senior Bowl, throwing for 72 yards and rushing for another 22 as one of the better quarterbacks in the showcase game.

"I get that stigma of being the smaller-school kid, but at the Senior Bowl, I'm against guys wearing Alabama helmets, Georgia helmets, Ohio State helmets, and succeeding, kind of proving that stigma wrong," Payton said. "It's been cool to get to know some of those guys and build relationships with other prospects around the country. It's given me a lot of confidence in my abilities."

At the combine, Payton's measurables were impressive, running the 40 in 4.56 seconds and recording a 40-inch vertical leap. He'd never run track, so working with speed coaches this spring to improve his form as a sprinter helped him hit a great time for his size. He's also made it a priority to develop as a passer, to show he can make it in the NFL with his arm and not just his legs.

"To continue to prove that I'm a quarterback," Payton said. "I'm able to throw from the pocket, I'm able to make all the throws. That's been the focus."

Payton had the third-best athleticism score among all the quarterbacks at the 2026 combine. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL scout told Vacchiano and Williams that although Payton's experience is limited, his potential will make him a compelling draft pick.

"I think he has an upside to him," the scout said. "He can drive the ball down the field. [He’s got] poise and calmness in the pocket and in his play. He’s good rolling out left with accuracy. He can extend plays, a good scrambler. He’s a strong, up-field runner with contact power. And he’s nifty and shifty as a runner."

An assistant general manager, meanwhile, made an even bolder claim about Payton.

"If he played at almost any [FBS] school, we’d all have him rated higher than Ty Simpson," the assistant GM told Vacchiano and Williams.

Payton will be back home in Omaha, Nebraska, for the draft, and he's had official visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts and other private workouts. His unique skill set as a passer and runner — as an athlete — means he could play on special teams as a backup quarterback, as he did at NDSU. Some have compared him to the New Orleans Saints' versatile Taysom Hill, who has played quarterback, receiver, tight end and special teams during his nine NFL seasons.

Asked if there's an NFL quarterback he models himself after as a passer who can also run, Payton chooses one of the league's best at doing both.

"I love watching Josh Allen, the way he plays the game," Payton said. "He's able to make every single throw with a heck of an arm, but he's able to create and extend plays with his legs. He's big and strong, he's going over people and through people, so I like to model my game after Josh Allen."