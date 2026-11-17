We don't appreciate what Todd Monken has done in his first year as Browns head coach nearly enough.

What seemed impossible before Week 10 is now very real: Cleveland, at 6-4, is in great shape to make the playoffs, in a year when few expected it.

Cleveland is the only team in the NFL that has already exceeded its preseason projected win total, which was set at 5.5. Of the 10 first-year head coaches across the league, Monken joins the Las Vegas Raiders' Klint Kubiak (4-6) and the New York Giants' John Harbaugh (5-3-1) as the only ones to already surpass their team's final win total for last year.

To Monken's credit, the Browns are so much better than the sum of their parts. Cleveland has scored the sixth-fewest points in the NFL, and has given up 42 sacks, a full nine more than any other team. The Browns have thrown a total of nine touchdown passes in 10 games. They traded away the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, in June, and much of the return is in draft picks they haven't gotten to yet.

What the Browns do incredibly well is win close games. They're 6-2 in one-score games, and they've overcome double-digit deficits in four of those wins. They were down 10 in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. They came back from a 14-0 deficit to take down the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 7.

Sunday might have been the Browns' best comeback this season. They fell into an early 17-0 hole against the Houston Texans before roaring back to win 27-24. The Browns trailed again late in the fourth quarter before scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

In fact, the go-ahead score in all six of the Browns' wins came in the final four minutes of the game. They scored the game-winning touchdown with 3:51 left against the Bucs in Week 2. In Week 3, they scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:48 left against the Panthers. Kicker Andre Szmyt kicked the game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10 seconds left in Week 4, before doing the same thing at the buzzer against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and against the Titans a week later.

You don't get more resilient than that.

Along the same lines, Deshaun Watson has had an ordinary season by most statistical measures. But he has six game-winning drives (tied with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix for the league lead), which is already more than he had in any of his Pro Bowl seasons with the Texans. He's 16th in the league in passing yards (2,118), but he's second in fourth-quarter passing yards, with 821, only trailing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Deshaun Watson has statistically been one of the NFL's best QBs in the fourth quarter this season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns' comeback win against Houston, combined with losses by the New England Patriots and Ravens in Week 10, has set them up as the favorite to secure the AFC's final wild-card spot. The Athletic's playoff simulator gives Cleveland a 60% chance to make the playoffs, and the closest challenger, New England (5-5), just lost quarterback Drake Maye to what is likely a season-ending ankle injury. The Browns are two games up on the Ravens (4-6) and Raiders (4-6). Cleveland holds the tiebreaker over Baltimore, while Las Vegas just turned to rookie Fernando Mendoza.

When head-coach hires are getting younger every year, Monken is 60 years old and connecting with his players. He's remarkably even-keeled and positive regardless of the outcome. They opened the year with a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting a touchdown in the final two minutes, and Monken's words that day look prescient 10 weeks later.

"I'm not down. I'm disappointed," Monken said at the time. "I mean, you're not going to get me down. Waited a long time to be a head coach in this league, man. It's freakin' awesome. And we're not where we want to be and they better get us now, I mean, because again, we've got a good young group and we just didn't play well today."

The Browns come out of their bye week with three straight home games. They still have to face the 7-2 Cincinnati Bengals twice, which won't be easy. But of their five other remaining opponents, only the Giants have a winning record. There's an easy path to nine wins and a wild card, and if Cleveland can do that, Monken deserves serious consideration for NFL Coach of the Year, even if he still has just the fourth-best odds to win the award entering Week 11.

We wrote just two weeks ago about Joe Burrow's dominant play, and in two weeks since, he's built on that. With Sunday's 38-18 win over the Steelers, the Bengals have set themselves as the team to beat in the AFC North. And for Burrow, he set himself up as the clear favorite to win NFL MVP with his 409-yard, four-touchdown performance.

In his last five games, Burrow has 20 touchdown passes against three interceptions. In NFL history, only two quarterbacks have had stretches with that many TD passes and that few interceptions: Peyton Manning in 2013 and Tom Brady in 2007. Both were MVP seasons and two of only three 50-touchdown seasons ever, along with Patrick Mahomes in 2018. Burrow is on pace for 51 touchdown passes (yes, in a 17-game season) and that's not all the history he could rewrite.

Burrow's on pace for the second-most passing touchdowns ever, as well as 5,279 passing yards, which would be the fourth-most all-time.

His completion percentage (74.7) would be the best in NFL history, and his passer rating of 117.7 would be the sixth-best ever. If he clears 50 touchdowns or 5,000 passing yards, those are the kind of tentpole milestones that really help in MVP voting.

You'll Never Guess Who Has Been NFL's Best Pass Rusher Over Last Month

Normally, we'd throw up a player's headshot as the intro to this section, but we're specifically not doing that to set up a simple question: Who leads the NFL in sacks over the last six weeks?

Many of the league's sack leaders from last season have dealt with or are now dealing with major injuries. Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons is still on injured reserve. Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has played just three games. Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL on Sunday. And Brian Burns tore his ACL in the Giants' Week 3 win.

You'd probably guess it's Houston Texans star Will Anderson, who leads the league with 10.5 sacks total and thus is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. But there's a different, much less recognized player who's excelled on another team with a losing record, and he's doing it for a bargain $13 million a year.

The answer is Carl Granderson of the New Orleans Saints. He has recorded a sack in five straight games and has totaled 7.5 sacks since Week 5, the most in the NFL. He's already matched his career high with nearly half a season left, logging 8.5 sacks so far this season. He's spent his entire career in New Orleans since coming into the league undrafted out of Wyoming in 2019. His 43 career sacks are easily the most for any undrafted player who's arrived in the last decade, 10 more than Washington's Frankie Luvu.

New Orleans is a largely anonymous team struggling in a bad division, and the Saints' next three games are against the Bears, Bengals and Packers, so it's likely to get worse. But that shouldn't diminish what has been an impressive personal tear for Granderson.