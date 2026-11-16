This past week, the Cowboys’ terrible defense found a way to get even worse. Kirk Cousins reintegrated himself with the Vikings seamlessly. Oh, and the 49ers can be … even better on offense?!?

Let’s dive into this week’s "Best and Worst" superlatives — focusing on defensive quality, offensive performance and significant storylines across the NFL:

Best Defense This Week: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' defense brought the Packers back down to earth.

A week after scoring a season-high 45 points, a performance which signaled Jordan Love’s arrival into the MVP conversation, Green Bay mustered just 10 points in a lopsided loss. According to Next Gen Stats, Brian Flores’ defense pressured Love on a career-high 60% of his dropbacks and sacked him eight times (he hadn’t previously been sacked more than five times in a game).

Love averaged 2.33 seconds to throw, his second-quickest time in a game in his NFL career, so the fact that he faced a career-high pressure rate in spite of that speaks to the dominance of Minnesota's defense.

The Vikings were in Jordan Love's face all game, pressuring him on a career-high 60% of his dropbacks and sacking him eight times. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Vikings forced four turnovers, a season-worst for the Packers, and held Green Bay to 220 net yards, its second-lowest output of the year. Two of Green Bay’s multi-giveaway games have come against Minnesota, which has now swept its season series with its NFC North rival.

There was no revelation about the Vikings’ defense coming out of this weekend. Sunday’s performance was confirmation of what we already knew: Flores’ defense can whoop anyone. The Packers and their lethal passing attack was just the latest victim.

Minnesota has faced an offense that ranks in the top half of the league in scoring six times this season, including Green Bay twice. The Vikings have allowed an average of just 15.0 points per game in those contests.

Worst Defense This Week: Dallas Cowboys

The hope in Dallas has been that its defense will eventually find a groove with 34-year-old, first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. But the unit continues to be a disaster.

The Cowboys’ defense reached a new low in Week 10, giving up a season-high 46 points at home to the 49ers. Dallas allowed three touchdowns of 65-plus yards and a season-worst 584 yards, the latter of which is the most the team has given up in a game since 2013 and the most ever at home.

The Cowboys had essentially no eye discipline on defense — they looked overwhelmed by all the motions and misdirection of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Then the tackling was terrible to boot.

Dallas saved its worst for last, when 37-year-old outside linebacker Von Miller was left alone in coverage on superstar running back Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys couldn’t get home on an all-out blitz and McCaffrey had the easy 66-yard catch and run for the Niners’ final touchdown.

Dallas gave up 29 of San Francisco’s 46 points in the final 28 minutes.

"Totally unacceptable defense in the second half," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said postgame.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed Parker Sunday night, but we’re 10 weeks into the season and he’s responsible for a unit that continues to cost Dallas games. You should not lose in the NFL when you score 40 points.

Parker’s growth shouldn’t come at the expense of a potential playoff run. Dallas has one of the league’s best offenses and a team built to win now.

The Cowboys don’t need to fire Parker, but taking away his playcalling responsibilities should at least be on the table. In senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, a longtime NFL coach who has extensive experience coordinating defenses in the league, Dallas has a qualified candidate in-house who can take over the defense.

Best Offense This Week: San Francisco 49ers

While it came against the Cowboys’ dreadful defense, we can’t overlook the offensive dominance by the 49ers.

They became the first offense since the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams in 2000 to score three-plus touchdowns of 65-plus yards, per NGS. San Francisco also posted the highest expected added per play of any offense this season (plus-.48), scoring on seven of its 11 drives (six touchdowns).

The Niners averaged close to a first down per play (9.4 yards/play) and saw all-time performances from McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy, who should be back near the top of the MVP race. McCaffrey (223 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs) became the first Niners player with at least 200 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a game since Jerry Rice in 1995, according to NFL research, while Purdy threw for a career-high 389 yards and posted a 154.5 passer rating, the second-highest mark of his career.

And the scary thing is, the Niners’ offense can be … even better.

Mike Evans, who leads the team with 70.0 receiving yards per game, has missed the past three games with Achilles tendinitis. And Sunday marked the San Francisco debut of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. He played well in his first game as a Niner (five catches, 61 yards), but imagine how much better it can be when he can truly immerse himself into the playbook and develop a rapport with Purdy? And when Evans returns, which could be in Week 11?

The sky looks like the limit, though the Niners run into a buzzsaw next week in the Vikings’ elite defense.

Worst Offense This Week: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are unwatchable on offense right now.

A week after scoring just three points, Arizona mustered six points in a blowout home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals went 0-for-6 on third down, had one drive longer than six plays, produced a season-worst 123 yards of offense and had the ball for only 17:37 of 60 minutes.

Third-round rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who made his first career start, struggled mightily in his first NFL regular-season action (11-of-18, 108 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 38.4 passer rating). The bright side to the sudden rise to QB1 for Beck, who began the year as the emergency third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett (traded to the Baltimore Ravens) and Gardner Minshew (out indefinitely with UCL injury), is that Arizona gets a chance to evaluate the former Miami star as its long-term quarterback.

Third-round rookie QB Carson Beck takes the field for his first NFL start. It did not go well. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The problem is that outside of star tight end Trey McBridge, Beck doesn’t have much help, complicating the evaluation. Leading wide receiver Michael Wilson is out for the year with a neck injury, while first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Best Storyline This Week: Kirk Cousins Shows Out In First Game Back With Minnesota

Kirk Cousins’ first game back with the Vikings went about as well as Minnesota could have imagined.

Five days after being acquired via trade from Las Vegas, Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to help the Vikings beat the Packers 30-10 on the road. Cousins initially played for the Vikings from 2018-23, and Lambeau Field is where his first tenure with Minnesota ended, as he tore his Achilles there in October 2023 and went on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. So the veteran quarterback was understandably emotional postgame.

Big picture, it does feel like the Vikings are now a true Super Bowl contender. Robert Flores’ defense was carrying Minnesota the first half of the season as the offense sputtered. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz couldn’t provide a spark at the quarterback position (save Wentz’s Week 1 performance in relief of a concussed Murray).

Now, the Vikings have competence at QB in Cousins, who opens a world of opportunity for Minnesota’s offense. We saw the first taste of that Sunday, with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson catching a season-high nine passes.

Cousins already knows coach Kevin O’Connell’s system (save terminology changes from the QB's previous stint with the team) and he’d been on a heater this season prior to joining the Vikings. That feels destined to continue, despite the challenges that can come with a midseason quarterback change.

Worst Storyline This Week: Lions DE Hutchinson, Patriots QB Maye Injured On Same Play

The Lions and Patriots are living a nightmare following their game in Munich, Germany.

Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious knee injury during a first-quarter sack celebration, one Detroit fears will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. On the same play, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye sustained a broken ankle that will keep him out for weeks — if not the rest of the season.

That effectively ends the Super Bowl opportunity for both teams.

On the Lions’ side, it finally felt like everything was coming together. Detroit’s defense had improved in recent weeks after a dreadful start to the year, showing consistency on that side of the ball to support the team’s offense. Hutchinson’s injury leaves a massive void on the defensive line that can’t be replaced by any one player. It could force the Lions to blitz more, leaving vulnerable a secondary that had issues to start 2026.

With a healthy Maye, the Patriots had their problems (a 5-5 record through 10 weeks) and their young quarterback has had spurts of poor decision-making this year (13 turnovers, including 11 interceptions). But the belief has been that last year’s MVP runner-up can turn it on at any moment. After reaching the Super Bowl last season, the Patriots' experience and pedigree on the roster are there. The playoffs were still in grasp. But the outlook of New England’s season gets spooky without Maye.

Such is life in the NFL: At the blink of an eye, a significant injury to a star player can turn a team's season upside down.