The Kansas City Chiefs could be without running back Kenneth Walker III because of a groin injury for the second straight week, leaving breakout rookie Emmett Johnson to carry the load against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Walker tweaked his groin in practice last Thursday, leaving Johnson to start in his place in Atlanta. The fifth-round pick proceeded to run for 101 yards and catch six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 rout of the Falcons last Sunday.

"It's getting better," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, "but with those (injuries), you don't want to do something stupid, put him out there. It's still bugging him a little bit but he's feeling a lot better than he was. We'll just see. It's a day-to-day thing."

One factor in whether Walker plays this weekend is the Chiefs' upcoming schedule.

Emmett Johnson started in place of Kenneth Walker against the Falcons, and might start against the Cardinals, too. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After facing the last-place Cardinals, the Chiefs begin a five-week grind at Buffalo on Thanksgiving night. They fly back across the country to face the Rams the following Thursday night, then cap their three-game road trip in Cincinnati. The Chiefs return home to face the Patriots and 49ers, leading up to the final two games of the regular season.

While not overlooking the Cardinals, the Chiefs know that their hopes of winning the AFC West hinge on what comes after them.

"That goes into it, the distance between games. You look at what the symptoms are and where he's at," Reid said. "If he's not going to further injure it, he'll go play. If he can't, or looks like he's on the edge there, he won't play. Keep it simple."

Walker has exceeded most expectations since signing with Kansas City in the offseason. He's fourth in the NFL with 872 yards rushing, even though he's played one fewer game than the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and the Bills' James Cook, and two fewer than the Falcons' Bijan Robinson — the three players ahead of him.

Johnson has exceeded expectations, too. He already had been earning more playing time as Walker's backup, but he stepped into the lead role in Atlanta and didn't miss a beat. Johnson carried 22 times while eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark.

"Really nothing changes," he said. "The end of the day, still got to wake up every single day, work my butt off for my teammates. There is more social media, stuff like that — everybody talking. But tuning all that out is still my motto every single day I wake up."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the offense doesn't really change regardless of who is in the backfield.

"It's a luxury to have two running backs that can go out there and make plays happen," he said. "I'm excited for (Johnson). He's got a bright future ahead of him, and he gets to learn from one of the best running backs in the NFL."

In other news, right tackle Jaylon Moore was still out of practice with an ankle injury and right guard Trey Smith remained in the concussion protocol. Josh Ezeudu and Mike Caliendo would start in their place this week.

The Chiefs also are signing former Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson to their practice squad and could promote him Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.