New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was expected to be limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and coach Aaron Glenn said the team will see how he progresses before deciding if he’ll start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith left the Jets’ 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday twice, first to be evaluated for a head injury late in the first half and then after he hurt his left ankle in his only series of the third quarter. He was replaced by rookie Cade Klubnik, who would start Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles if Smith can’t go.

It’s a promising sign that Smith wasn’t already ruled out of practice Wednesday after imaging tests on Monday revealed no serious injury.

"We’ll see how the week goes," Glenn said when asked if he expected Smith to start Sunday.

On Monday, Glenn said Smith would remain the starter if he’s healthy, brushing aside any suggestions that the struggling Jets – at 2-8 and on a five-game skid – would benefit more in the long term from playing Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson. The Jets also have Will Levis, a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, on the practice squad.

Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards against the Bills before leaving with the ankle injury. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and he ran three times for 26 yards while stepping in for Smith. He was also sacked three times.

"I thought he did a good job," Glenn said of Klubnik. "Obviously, there are some things he needs to do better, but I think for the most part, any time you have a backup quarterback come in, they do have reps during the week, but not enough reps.

"I think he came in and did a solid job. I think delivered the ball the way he needed to deliver it. The thing that was impressive was his ability to make plays with his feet, and I think we all saw that."

Whether it’s Smith or Klubnik, the Jets might be without a few receivers Sunday. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) were sitting out practice with injuries. Both were hurt against Buffalo, with Cooper’s injury coming on New York’s first offensive play of the game.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was also sitting out as part of his regular veteran rest regimen.

Left guard Dylan Parham, who left against the Bills with a knee injury, was expected to be limited – a positive sign after it initially appeared it could be serious. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) were also expected to be limited.

Glenn said the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who has been on injured reserve the past eight weeks with a groin injury.

Glenn Sticks By Reich

With the defense struggling the past several weeks, Glenn ceded play calling – something he referred to as his "superpower" during the offseason – to coordinator Brian Duker last week. With the offense also having issues, the coach isn’t planning any changes with coordinator Frank Reich.

"Guys, I have a lot of confidence in Frank," Glenn said.

After a promising start, the Jets have been ineffective on offense. They have gone nine quarters without scoring a touchdown, limited to four field goals by Jason Sanders in each of their past two games. New York ranks 20th in the NFL in yards per game and rushing and 19th in passing. The Jets are also last in scoring touchdowns in the red zone with a 37.9% conversion rate.

Reporting by The Associated Press.