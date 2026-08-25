2026 NFL Playoff Odds: Texans, Chargers, Packers Favored To Miss Postseason

It's early, but a few teams' postseason hopes are already in jeopardy.

Let’s check out the latest "To Miss Playoffs" odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 7.

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To Miss Playoffs Odds

Dolphins: -50000 (bet $10 to win $10.02 total)

Cardinals: −25000 (bet $10 to win $10.04 total)

Titans: -25000 (bet $10 to win $10.04 total)

Jets: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Buccaneers: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Chargers: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Commanders: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Giants: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Steelers: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

Browns: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Texans: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Packers: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

Saints: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Panthers: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Raiders: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Falcons: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Colts: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Eagles: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Cowboys: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Lions: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Bears: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Broncos: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Bengals: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Patriots: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Vikings: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Seahawks: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Rams: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Jaguars: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

49ers: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Ravens: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Chiefs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Bills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Off To A Rough Start: Only once in NFL history has a team started the season 0-4 and made the playoffs. That team was the 1992 San Diego Chargers, who flipped that start into an 11-5 regular-season record. Five teams are winless through four weeks this season: Miami, Tennessee, Houston, Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers. Each is heavily favored to miss the postseason but will try to make history in 2026.

Biggest Surprises: The Packers and Chargers opened the year at +122 and +140 to miss the playoffs, respectively. However, Green Bay is 2-2 and now -330 to miss the postseason, and the aforementioned Chargers have yet to earn a win and sit at -1200 to miss the postseason. However, next to the Chargers, arguably the biggest surprise so far this season is the Houston Texans. They opened the year at +150 to miss the playoffs, but now they sit at -340. Last season, the Texans went 12-5 and had the best defense in the NFL. They eventually fell to the Patriots in the AFC divisional round, but were a team that many thought could challenge for the AFC crown in 2026. Shockingly, through four games, they are allowing 27.3 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the league, alongside 260 passing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. It should be pointed out that Houston's four losses have come by a combined 25 points, including a 5-point loss to Buffalo, a 2-point loss to Indianapolis and 4-point loss to Dallas.