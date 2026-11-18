The race for this season's NFL MVP might be the most loaded it's been in a long time. Several star quarterbacks are putting up fantastic numbers this season, like Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, has proven he still might be the best quarterback in the game.

However, Tom Brady thinks there's an obvious No. 1 quarterback in the league, at least after the performances we saw in Week 10. As Brady unveiled his latest power rankings, he thinks that it's hard to deny that Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the league, at least for now.

"Numbers don't lie. It seems pretty obvious this week," Brady said when asked if Burrow is the best quarterback in the league.

As Brady said, the numbers say that Burrow's the best quarterback in the league. His 310.6 passing yards per game lead the league. His 27 passing touchdowns are also the most in the league by five, and the quarterback who has thrown the second-most touchdowns has played one more game than Burrow. And Burrow's 117.7 passer rating tops all quarterbacks.

Burrow showed his dominance this past Sunday as well. He threw for 302 yards in the first half alone in the Bengals' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And with four passing touchdowns, Burrow became the second quarterback to ever throw that many touchdown passes in five straight games in NFL history.

Was that enough to help the Bengals be considered one of the best teams in the NFL? Here's how Brady views the top 10.

Week 10 result: 34-6 win at Arizona Cardinals

Brady's thoughts: The Rams are back in the top 10. And guess what, guys? They've earned it. That's four in a row, and Sunday in Arizona wasn't even close, because L.A. held the ball for over 40 minutes. That's crazy. They had a 12-minute drive to close the game out. That's a dream scenario for any OC.

Matthew Stafford spread it around for three scores, and the defense kept the Cardinals out of the end zone all day. Most of the Rams' losses came against the best teams in football — the Niners, the Bills and the Broncos. Now they get a much-needed week off before Green Bay comes to town.

2,623 PYDS 19 PTD 17 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Matthew Stafford 2,623 PYDS · 19 PTD · 17 RYDS ▾ 2,623 PYDS 19 PTD 17 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Anytime you have an elite playcaller in Sean McVay and Stafford, an elite quarterback who can throw the ball so accurately, it's just a matter of finding the receivers a little bit of space and a little bit of leverage to win.

Up next: Bye

Week 10 result: 35-13 win at Atlanta Falcons

Brady's thoughts: Patrick Mahomes is heating up. That's five touchdowns in Atlanta. No picks, and the Chiefs. They never looked back. With K9 (Kenneth Walker) out, the rookie, Emmett Johnson, made his first start, and he looked like a vet with two touchdown catches and over 100 yards on the ground.

2,385 PYDS 19 PTD 100 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Patrick Mahomes 2,385 PYDS · 19 PTD · 100 RYDS ▾ 2,385 PYDS 19 PTD 100 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

212 RYDS 1 RTD 307 RECYDS 3 RECTD 318 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats → Emmett Johnson 212 RYDS · 1 RTD · 307 RECYDS ▾ 212 RYDS 1 RTD 307 RECYDS 3 RECTD 318 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

872 RYDS 7 RTD 172 RECYDS 4 RECTD 66 PTS 2026 Season Full stats → Kenneth Walker III 872 RYDS · 7 RTD · 172 RECYDS ▾ 872 RYDS 7 RTD 172 RECYDS 4 RECTD 66 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

Here is a fun one: Pat just passed Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in a quarterback's first ten seasons. K.C.'s tied for first in the AFC West, and Thanksgiving night in Buffalo is getting bigger by the week.

Up next: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday)

Week 10 result: 30-10 win at Green Bay Packers

Brady's thoughts: Talk about a homecoming. Five days after the Vikings traded to bring him back, Kirk Cousins walked into Lambeau and won going away. He threw two touchdowns, and that defense made life miserable for Jordan Love. That's tough to do. They had eight sacks. They had four takeaways. That's ridiculous. Last time Kirk played at Green Bay, he tore his Achilles, and you could tell this one meant a little extra to him.

2,547 PYDS 22 PTD 18 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Kirk Cousins 2,547 PYDS · 22 PTD · 18 RYDS ▾ 2,547 PYDS 22 PTD 18 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

2,838 PYDS 20 PTD 23 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Jordan Love 2,838 PYDS · 20 PTD · 23 RYDS ▾ 2,838 PYDS 20 PTD 23 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Minnesota still has the best defense in the league, and next up is a prime-time game to face a 49ers team that just lit up the scoreboard. Circle that one on your calendar.

Up next: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, in Mexico City)

Week 10 result: 38-18 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady's thoughts: Last week, I said Cincinnati needed a signature win. That is not the case anymore. They handled Pittsburgh by 20 on a huge stage, and it was basically over by halftime. Joe Burrow threw four touchdowns without a pick, and that's five straight wins of scoring 30 or more points. The Bengals are alone in first in the AFC North, and they're headed to Washington for Monday Night Football.

2,795 PYDS 27 PTD 85 RYDS 3 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Joe Burrow 2,795 PYDS · 27 PTD · 85 RYDS ▾ 2,795 PYDS 27 PTD 85 RYDS 3 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Is Burrow the best QB in the league right now? Numbers don't lie. It seems pretty obvious this week.

Up next: at Washington Commanders (Monday)

Week 10 result: 35-10 win vs. New England Patriots (in Germany)

Brady's thoughts: Speaking of five wins in a row, Detroit took the show to Germany and rolled. Jared Goff threw three touchdowns, two of them to Amon Ra St. Brown. Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone twice, and the defense smothered New England.

2,437 PYDS 18 PTD 23 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Jared Goff 2,437 PYDS · 18 PTD · 23 RYDS ▾ 2,437 PYDS 18 PTD 23 RYDS 1 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

755 RECYDS 7 RECTD 9 RYDS 0 RTD 0 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats → Amon-RA ST. Brown 755 RECYDS · 7 RECTD · 9 RYDS ▾ 755 RECYDS 7 RECTD 9 RYDS 0 RTD 0 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

1,000 RYDS 11 RTD 384 RECYDS 2 RECTD 78 PTS 2026 Season Full stats → Jahmyr Gibbs 1,000 RYDS · 11 RTD · 384 RECYDS ▾ 1,000 RYDS 11 RTD 384 RECYDS 2 RECTD 78 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

The Aidan Hutchinson injury was brutal to watch, and isn't going to make life any easier for the defense. But this team lives by the next-man-up mentality. I know this locker room is going to rally around their captain.

0 DEF INT 24 TCKL 6.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats → Aidan Hutchinson 0 DEF INT · 24 TCKL · 6.0 SCK ▾ 0 DEF INT 24 TCKL 6.0 SCK 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday)

Week 10 result: 40-23 win at Tennessee Titans

Brady's thoughts: They went to Tennessee and put up 40. Let's be honest. We all saw this coming. Trevor Lawrence threw for over 350 yards, and Cam Little was perfect, again. Having a kicker who's a real weapon is going to come in handy when Jacksonville has to play in some tighter games. That's three straight wins and a four-game lead in the AFC South. The Giants are up next as the Jags look for somebody to give them a real test.

2,284 PYDS 21 PTD 106 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Trevor Lawrence 2,284 PYDS · 21 PTD · 106 RYDS ▾ 2,284 PYDS 21 PTD 106 RYDS 0 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

How does Jacksonville stay locked in? There's no such thing as playoff football in November. You're not in the playoffs. It's still regular-season football and you're still looking to make improvements. There's nothing that's perfect, and every game, there's limited margin of error. So, you've got to continue to sharpen your skills.

Up next: at New York Giants (Sunday)

Week 10 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: They spent the weekend on the couch and watched Kansas City catch them on top of the AFC West. Still, their win streak is alive at five, and their only losses came against San Francisco and Kansas City. That's a pretty strong resume. The Raiders come to Denver on Sunday for a divisional showdown, and with the Chiefs trying to kick the door down, there's no room for Bo Nix and company to slip up.

1,730 PYDS 11 PTD 116 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → BO Nix 1,730 PYDS · 11 PTD · 116 RYDS ▾ 1,730 PYDS 11 PTD 116 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday)

Week 10 result: 31-12 win at New York Jets

Brady's thoughts: Buffalo beat the Jets by almost 20 and somehow slid a spot. That's no knock on the Bills, though. That's just a testament to how much fun I had calling the Niners game. Buffalo let the Jets hang around for a minute, but Josh Allen and James Cook did what they usually do and ran away with a 19-point win in the end.

971 RYDS 9 RTD 110 RECYDS 0 RECTD 54 PTS 2026 Season Full stats → James Cook III 971 RYDS · 9 RTD · 110 RECYDS ▾ 971 RYDS 9 RTD 110 RECYDS 0 RECTD 54 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

Plus, a nice side note: This defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in two weeks. The Bills have the best record in the AFC, with Miami up next. Avoid the trap, and get ready for the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. That one will be an instant classic.

Up next: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday)

Week 10 result: 46-40 win at Dallas Cowboys

Brady's thoughts: If you like offense, Sunday in Dallas was for you. San Francisco put up 46. I saw them all live, and they moved the ball at will. Christian McCaffrey scored three times. Deebo Samuel broke a long touchdown run, and when Dallas made it a one-score game late, Brock Purdy and CMC had the answer right away.

519 RYDS 10 RTD 431 RECYDS 3 RECTD 78 PTS 2026 Season Full stats → Christian McCaffrey 519 RYDS · 10 RTD · 431 RECYDS ▾ 519 RYDS 10 RTD 431 RECYDS 3 RECTD 78 PTS 2026 Season Full stats →

237 RECYDS 4 RECTD 156 RYDS 1 RTD 322 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats → Deebo Samuel SR. 237 RECYDS · 4 RECTD · 156 RYDS ▾ 237 RECYDS 4 RECTD 156 RYDS 1 RTD 322 K-RET YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

2,369 PYDS 20 PTD 222 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Brock Purdy 2,369 PYDS · 20 PTD · 222 RYDS ▾ 2,369 PYDS 20 PTD 222 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

That's 8-1, tied for the best record in football, and the Niners move up to No. 2 in our rankings. They've got an elite playcaller in coach Kyle Shanahan and they've got Brock Purdy, who's seeing the field well and has got so much confidence in his escapability. When he throws the ball to his receivers, they catch it. When they get a lot of zone coverage, Brock's able to find the soft spots in the zone and hit them.

They're tough to stop. They have running backs that can catch the football. They've got receivers that take handoffs. Everybody's likely to touch the football on any given play.

Up next: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, in Mexico City)

Week 10 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: You know the drill. We abide by rules here. I ask what happens to the No. 1 team on a bye week. Here's your answer: Nothing. Nothing. You have to lose to fall out of the top spot.

Chicago hasn't lost since Caleb Williams came back, and this defense has gotten after the quarterback in every single game this year. The Saints come to town Sunday, and then a holiday trip to Detroit that could shape the whole NFC North.

Almost this entire list, 10 through 1, is riding a multi-game winning streak. Four different teams have rattled off five in a row. We're past the halfway point, and the schedule is shaping up for some elite, elite football, as temperatures begin to drop. Let's go.

1,546 PYDS 8 PTD 145 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats → Caleb Williams 1,546 PYDS · 8 PTD · 145 RYDS ▾ 1,546 PYDS 8 PTD 145 RYDS 2 RTD 2026 Season Full stats →

Up next: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday)