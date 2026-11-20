I can’t believe there are only two more regular-season weekends in the college football season. And we’re already halfway through the NFL regular season, too.

Time flies when you’re having fun.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

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(2026 Record: 22-23-2, -3.3 units)

The Hawkeyes’ gruesome defense will likely face third-string Illini quarterback Carson Boyd this Saturday. Starter Katin Houser is doubtful with a concussion and broken nose, and backup Michael Clayton is already out. How many points is Illinois going to score? And it’s not that Iowa has this high-flying offense, either. Look for the Hawks to run the rock, hit the occasional play-action pass and kick plenty of field goals. Under is the move.

Sammy P's Pick: Under 41 Points Scored

If you watched this week’s "College Football Playoffs Rankings Show," the Wake Forest love was getting out of hand. One of the analysts said Wake would roll Georgia Tech and Duke, then beat Miami in the ACC Championship Game. We’ll just ignore that starting quarterback Gio Lopez is questionable for Saturday and the betting line has moved from Georgia Tech +22 to +20.5. This is a sleepy spot for the Deacs and I definitely think GT can hang.

Sammy P's Pick: Georgia Tech (+20.5)

I have a Minnesota problem and the first step is admittance. Despite not covering their last two games, the Gophers are still 6-4 against the spread (ATS) and I love their defense against Northwestern backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol. If dual-threat starter Aiden Chiles was playing, I would steer clear, but Chiles will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury. This is a must-win game for Minnesota to make a bowl game and I think it delivers.

Sammy P's Pick: Minnesota (+2.5)

There are a handful of Big 12 underdogs that enticed me this weekend and I landed on the Jayhawks to keep it close against BYU. Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall has been a mixed bag this season, but his ability to throw, run and throw on the run always makes for a challenge against opposing defenses. And then there’s perennially overrated BYU. Always a good story in September and October, then the real BYU shows up in November. Don’t be surprised if this is an outright upset.

Sammy P's Pick: Kansas (+5.5)

The Jaguars are everybody’s darling these days. They haven’t played a close game in a month and the front office pushed all its chips to the middle at the trade deadline. Yet bookmakers opened this Sunday’s game at Jacksonville -6.5. Not -7, -6.5. Those are always interesting openers to me when they’re just off a key number. Notice all the hooks are gone, too. John Harbaugh is 60% all-time as an underdog in this league. Take the points.