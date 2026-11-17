Two weeks, plus conference championship games, remain for the top teams to improve their College Football Playoff cases.

No. 14 Ohio State remains on the cusp of the playoff picture, as it travels to Nebraska for "Big Noon Kickoff."

No. 12 Texas Tech is the first team out and needs to stave off Baylor to change its fate. Georgia remained the top-ranked team for a second week, but if No. 21 South Carolina defeats the Bulldogs, that could boost its resume into a three-loss playoff team.

Meanwhile, in the Big Ten, No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana control their paths to meet in the Big Ten title game. The Bruins travel to Michigan, while the Hoosiers head to Washington.

Spots in conference championships and the CFP are on the line in Week 12, and we're breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 7-3 8-2 7-3 Overall 65-43 62-46 59-49

Nebraska vs. No. 14 Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver set the record for Big Ten single-season all-time receiving yards in Week 11. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Line: OSU -3

RJ Young: Ohio State

The Buckeyes aren't looking great, but Nebraska would love to have won seven games already. The Buckeyes are the better team, even on the road.

Laken Litman: Ohio State

It hasn't been the season the Buckeyes envisioned, but they should win out and at least put themselves in contention for one of the final CFP spots.

Ben Portnoy: Nebraska

It's got to happen some time, right? I have nothing really to base this off other than a gut feeling. Nebraska has had its moments. Ohio State's defense has fallen apart. Give me the Huskers to alleviate the Matt Rhule doubters.

Illinois vs. No. 15 Iowa

Quarterback Hank Brown has led Iowa to three straight wins. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Line: Iowa -8.5

Young: Iowa

The Hawkeyes will enter this game knowing they're perhaps two wins away from their first CFP appearance.

Litman: Iowa

Similarly to the Buckeyes, if Iowa wins out and a few things break its way, the Hawkeyes could also find themselves in the CFP.

Portnoy: Iowa

The Hawkeyes have been as quiet a CFP contender as we've had in recent weeks, but they seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. Quarterback Hank Brown has been a revelation, and I think he'll do enough to outlast a pesky Illinois defense.

Washington vs. No. 8 Indiana

Wide receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh combined for 155 yards in Indiana's win over USC in Week 11. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Line: Indiana -7.5

Young: Indiana

The Hoosiers have been stout all year long.

Litman: Indiana

Indiana is firmly in the CFP, assuming it wins out, and there's no reason to believe the Hoosiers won't.

Portnoy: Indiana

If there were ever a let-down spot for Curt Cignetti's team, this would be it. Washington was a dumpster fire to start the year, but quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has again settled into the starting role. I think Indiana can out-talent Washington, but don't be surprised if this gets tight.

No. 9 Tennessee vs. LSU

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop surpassed 100 rushing yards in five of the last six games. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: LSU -1.5

Young: Tennessee

The Volunteers would delight in making life even more miserable for coach Lane Kiffin and are playing for a spot in the CFP.

Litman: Tennessee

The Vols are poised to make their second trip to the CFP and will be happy to deliver Lane Kiffin his fifth loss of the season.

Portnoy: LSU

I don't know what it is in me that has made me such a hater of this Tennessee team, but I just can't believe the offense can be as bad as it is and keep getting away with it. LSU, for all its warts and losses, is about two plays away from being in the CFP hunt. I'll take the Tigers to make a post-Texas statement.

Baylor vs. No. 12 Texas Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Week 11 at Oklahoma State. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Line: TTU -3.5

Young: Texas Tech

With Thomas Castellanos at quarterback, the Red Raiders are looking like an old-school Big 12 team.

Litman: Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have no margin for error and need another big game from quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

Portnoy: Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are a completely different team with Thomas Castellanos under center. Baylor has been pesky under the interim staff, but Texas Tech is right on the cusp of a CFP berth. I think it handles business here.

Michigan vs. No. 4 UCLA

UCLA running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with 13 rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Brenton Tse/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: UCLA -3.5

Young: UCLA

The Bruins have played complimentary football all year, and the Wolverines have looked like an aimless bunch without an identity.

Litman: UCLA

The Bruins keep their unbeaten streak alive on the road.

Portnoy: UCLA

Simply put, UCLA just continues finding ways to win. It may not be pretty, but the Bruins are turning into America's team. Michigan, meanwhile, has shown no ability to do anything this fall but play defense. I don't think they can score enough here to win.

No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with 21 passing touchdowns. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: Georgia -16.5

Young: Georgia

Coach Kirby Smart is hunting complacency in his team and looking to leave zero doubt who the best team in the country is.

Litman: Georgia

Nobody is beating Georgia.

Portnoy: Georgia

Weird things happen at Williams-Brice stadium, especially when coach Shane Beamer is involved. But Georgia looks like the best team in the country, and the Auburn loss feels far from the reality of what this team is.

Missouri vs. No. 16 Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey only completed 57% of his passing attempts in a Week 11 loss to Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Line: Missouri -5.5

Young: Kentucky

The Wildcats could do themselves a favor and try to win this game without needing late-game heroics.

Litman: Kentucky

Will Stein's team avoids its third straight loss and earns a fourth SEC road win.

Portnoy: Missouri

I'm still a huge believer in Will Stein, but Missouri is due to get back to its winning ways. I love quarterback Austin Simmons and I think the Tigers steal one on the road against a really good Wildcats squad.

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. SMU

CJ Carr threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in Notre Dame's win over Boston College. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Line: ND -20.5

Young: Notre Dame

SMU got shelled last week by Wake Forest, and Notre Dame needs style points to solidify its position in the 12-team CFP field.

Litman: Notre Dame

SMU's season took a turn for the worse last week against Wake Forest at home, and it certainly won't get better this week in South Bend.

Portnoy: Notre Dame

If last week's beatdown by Wake Forest wasn't enough to make this pick easy on all of us, I don't know what is. This is basically the last real hurdle for the Irish to clear before locking up a CFP spot. They'll handle things with ease.

No. 17 Boise State vs. San Diego State

Boise State running back Dylan Riley leads the Pac-12 with 1,291 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Net)

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Line: Boise -16.5

Young: Boise State

The Broncos have flirted with disaster all year, but I think they've shown themselves to be the best team in the Group of Six so far.

Litman: Boise State

The Broncos are the clear favorite to represent the Group of Six in the CFP.

Portnoy: Boise State

The Broncos are in the driver's seat for the Group of Six CFP slot and they should remain there. The defense is suspect, and may be a problem come playoff time, but this offense is clicking. I like Boise State.

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