Can Dan Hurley’s Huskies get revenge on Arizona? Can Bob Chesney and UCLA continue its dominance?

Check out my five-leg parlay for this week’s slate of games.

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UConn +3.5 (-110)

This was nearly last season’s national title game, but Arizona was blown out by eventual champion Michigan in the Final Four. These teams also met last November in Storrs, where Arizona beat a shorthanded UConn team. Getting points with Dan Hurley and a revenge angle is too tempting to pass up.

Mavericks moneyline (-197)

The Warriors were playing well before Steph Curry’s recent injury, but they’ve been blown out without him, losing their last two games by a combined 59 points. With veterans Al Horford and Draymond Green both questionable, I’m betting against a beat-up Golden State team.

Will Reichard Over 1.5 FGs made (-140)

The Vikings’ kicker has been a great weapon all season, making multiple field goals in seven of nine games. He should have plenty of chances again this week.

Michigan Under 17.5 points (-145)

Michigan has been inept offensively all season, and now it faces a UCLA team that is rock-solid defensively and on the verge of clinching a Playoff spot.

Tennessee +3.5 points (-163)

LSU’s Playoff and title hopes were crushed last week by a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Texas, and now the Tigers go on the road to face a nasty Tennessee defense. LSU hasn’t beaten a CFP contender this season, and two of its losses have come by one point. Getting 3.5 with the home team is valuable here.