Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Michigan To Struggle; Vols To Cover
Can Dan Hurley’s Huskies get revenge on Arizona? Can Bob Chesney and UCLA continue its dominance?
Check out my five-leg parlay for this week’s slate of games.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
This was nearly last season’s national title game, but Arizona was blown out by eventual champion Michigan in the Final Four. These teams also met last November in Storrs, where Arizona beat a shorthanded UConn team. Getting points with Dan Hurley and a revenge angle is too tempting to pass up.
The Warriors were playing well before Steph Curry’s recent injury, but they’ve been blown out without him, losing their last two games by a combined 59 points. With veterans Al Horford and Draymond Green both questionable, I’m betting against a beat-up Golden State team.
The Vikings’ kicker has been a great weapon all season, making multiple field goals in seven of nine games. He should have plenty of chances again this week.
Michigan has been inept offensively all season, and now it faces a UCLA team that is rock-solid defensively and on the verge of clinching a Playoff spot.
LSU’s Playoff and title hopes were crushed last week by a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Texas, and now the Tigers go on the road to face a nasty Tennessee defense. LSU hasn’t beaten a CFP contender this season, and two of its losses have come by one point. Getting 3.5 with the home team is valuable here.
-
AP Top 25: Wake Forest Enters Top 10; LSU Falls Out Of Rankings
Big Bets Report: Fernando Mendoza's 1st NFL TD Helps Bettor Win $58k
2026 College Football Rankings: Georgia Stays On Top As Wake Forest Joins Top 10
-
NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: 'Public’s Heavy Hitters Landed Nearly Every Punch'
Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 11: Thomas Castellanos, Big 12 Stars Shine
College Football Rankings: Texas, Wake Forest Jumped As LSU, USC Fell After Week 11
-
Kyle Whittingham Defends Pregame Oregon NIL Comments Following 31-7 Loss
Will Arch Manning Return To Texas? QB Joins Senior Day, Keeps Future Undecided
Kyle Whittingham Addresses Job Security, Buyout Rumors As Michigan Sits At 5–5