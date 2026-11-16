I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

Let's take a look at this week's group.

Filling in for the injured Wayshawn Parker, Bray had a career day. He had 18 rushing attempts for 197 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown. He helped Utah continue to stay undefeated after scoring 40 points at Arizona. Utah’s offense continues to have one member on this weekly list.

Flora is a fun player to watch. He’s as explosive as they come. He rushed the ball 30 times for 231 yards. Pro Footbal Focus has him down for 12 missed tackles and 104 yards after contact. He added three rushing touchdowns plus he completed one pass for 37 yards. A fantastic overall game from the Cyclones' best offensive player.

Castellanos being named the starter a few weeks back has jump-started the Texas Tech offense. The Tech offense put up 52 points on the road against Oklahoma State. He threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 38 yards on the ground. The Red Raiders have scored 50 points in back-to-back weeks.

The Stanford Cardinal upset Virginia Tech in dominating fashion on Saturday night. For perspective, Tavita Pritchard's team was a 17.5-point underdog and took down the Hokies 40-22. Ford was a big reason for their success, as he had 27 carries for 149 yards with three touchdowns.

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I did a double take when I saw the final score from Pullman. A whopping 73 points for Washington State, which was more than they scored in the last three games combined. And 28 of the 73 points where scored from Vorhess who had an amazing 98-yard touchdown run. He had almost 200 yards rushing in total for the Cougars.

Bradley had himself a game nearly a week ago in the Green Falcons' Tuesday win against Kent State. He had five sacks, a forced fumble and added two pass deflections. The redshirt senior was able to win on both sides of the line. He dominated with speed and a fantastic spin move too! Heck of a performance.

The Broncos won again to keep their playoff hopes alive. They needed every one of Jones' receiving yards to score 46 points and hold off Oregon State. He had 11 catches on 12 targets, 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. An absolute baller performance from him.

The senior linebacker had an absurd 19 tackles, with seven of those being solo. He helped Memphis win another American Conference game to keep them in the conference title hunt for another week. Heck of a performance.

It's always impressive when a team tries to game-plan for one player, and he still can't be stopped. What's even more impressive is when the team that is game-planning, has the No. 1 rush defense in the country. That's exactly what happened on Saturday, as Miami knew they had to stop Sheppard and still couldn't. Entering the game, the Hurricanes were holding teams to 64.3 rush yards per game, the best mark in FBS. The Duke running back had 16 carries for 131 yards and a score as well an outstanding 12 catches for 93 yards. This guy is just a stud.

Ever since Raiola was benched against UCLA, he's really turned it on. In the 31-7 win against Michigan, he went 20 of 28 for 341 yards and four touchdown passes. Over the last three weeks, he's led my Ducks to three wins while averaging 311.3 pass yards per game along with nine touchdown passes and no interceptions.