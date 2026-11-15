2026 College Football Rankings: Georgia Stays On Top As Wake Forest Joins Top 10

Joel Klatt’s top three stays put, but two new teams are crashing his top 10.

Georgia, Indiana and Notre Dame hold the top three spots after Georgia’s rout of Missouri, Indiana’s win over USC and Notre Dame’s dominant win over Boston College. The biggest move is at No. 4, where Utah climbs a spot after scraping out a win at Arizona and flips places with UCLA, which slips to No. 5 despite improving to 10-0. Miami holds at No. 6, Texas holds at No. 7 and Alabama moves up a spot to No. 8.

Wake Forest and Texas Tech join the top 10 at Nos. 9 and 10, replacing Tennessee and BYU. Here is how he ranked the country’s 10 best teams, on the latest episode of "The Joel Klatt Show".

Thomas Castellanos has helped lead Texas Tech back to Klatt's rankings. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: +100

Odds to win national title: +8000 (13th-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "At 10, I’m going to go with Texas Tech. I’ve been very impressed with the way that they’ve played with [Thomas] Castellanos at quarterback. They beat Oklahoma State 52-27. You knew that they were going to score a lot of points. I thought Oklahoma State would also score a lot of points. They did not. So Tech is starting to play better on the defensive side and certainly better on the offensive side. They could go beat Utah. They could easily win the Big 12. That would be their second-straight time winning the Big 12. I jumped them in, Tennessee out. It is what it is."

Wake Forest, led by quarterback Gio Lopez, has been completely running over opponents for over a month now. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -500

Odds to win national title: +2400 (eighth-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "I threw Wake into the top 10. I think Wake is now a top-10 team, right around nine, so let’s reveal them at nine. This is a team that’s likely going to head into that ACC championship game against Miami. The question will be if they go in as 11-1. The résumé is very thin. Okay, it’s very thin. Wake’s in there at nine. You know how I feel about Wake. I love that."

Alabama might be overrated by the committee in Joel Klatt's mind, but the Crimson Tide are still a force this season. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -10000

Odds to win national title: +620 (third-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "Bama is going to be at eight. Keelon Russell ended up getting the start at quarterback after there was some talk about whether he would start or not. It was a bit sloppy, but they get the win, 21-6 over Vandy. When he’s on, I still think they’re an elite team. I’m not quite as high on them as the committee, nor should the committee be."

Arch Manning is a question mark week in and week out, but the Longhorns' defense is a constant. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -5000

Odds to win national title: +900 (fourth-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "I’ve got Texas at seven. They are in my top 10. That is a very good football team. I don’t want to see that defense. I don’t know what I’m going to get from the offense, obviously, week to week. But Texas is going to be my number seven team in the country."

The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame by taking down Duke. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Odds to make CFP: -6000

Odds to win national title: +1000 (fifth-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "Miami is going to be my sixth team. [Darian] Mensah beat his former team, Duke, on Saturday, 36-25. He threw for over 380 yards. They outgained Duke by almost 200 yards. This is still a really good football team. And like I said, after that loss to Notre Dame, I actually came away almost higher on Miami. I couldn’t put them higher, but just the way that I feel about them."

The Bruins are undefeated, and look poised to play in the Big Ten championship game. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -1600

Odds to win national title: +3200 (10th-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "UCLA is going to be number five. They had to win Friday night in a sloppy, rainy game against Illinois at the Rose Bowl, 22-14. [Aidan] Mizell is on an absolute bender. Two straight games with 150-plus yards, and against Illinois, six catches for 176. We did that game at Minnesota, and he was going off."

Devon Dampier should be a Heisman finalist this year, and that's a huge part of why Utah has been so good. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -5000

Odds to win national title: +2200 (seventh-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "Utah is here in the top 10. Where are they going to sit? They jumped up a spot for me because of all the impressive things that I was just talking about. I’ll go Utah at four. I wouldn’t want to play them in the playoff. I don’t know how far they can go. I think they can go pretty, pretty far.

"And folks, Devon Dampier doesn’t just need to be in New York as a Heisman finalist. I’m demanding it. He absolutely deserves to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and to be considered to potentially win it. He is unbelievable, and they do everything with him. They’re throwing shots down the field out of the dropback. They’re running play-action. He’s running the football. Then all of a sudden, he’s lined up in the pistol, and they’re running him out of the pistol in a straight little trap scheme. He runs for a touchdown."

Notre Dame didn't want to lose to Boston College coming off a huge win against Miami, and the Fighting Irish made sure there was no chance of that happening. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -10000

Odds to win national title: +425 (second-best)

Klatt's thoughts: ""Notre Dame is at number three. They ran it for, what, about seven yards a carry on Boston College? That was a 41-7 win."

Charlie Becker has had a ridiculous season for the Hoosiers. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -1800

Odds to win national title: +1050 (sixth-best)

Klatt's thoughts: "Grant Wilson didn’t play great, but what they do is they play great defense, and then when they need it most they seem to constantly come up with big plays and big catches down the field, big throws down the field. There was Becker late in the game making a monster play. And what do they do? They win. They just win.

"This is why I’m going to reveal them where I have them. Indiana is the number two team in the country for me, and I know everyone’s so mad about this, guys. They’re 25-1 in their last 26 games. All they do is win. Name a program right now that you can trust more than Indiana. Maybe it’s Georgia. I get it. Georgia is a wagon right now. They look great. There’s no doubt. But of all these other teams, who do you trust? You have to trust Indiana because you have to trust the evidence that has been put before your eyes. And Indiana’s evidence is right there in that they win. They’re not blowing people out this year. They’re doing the things necessary to win games in overtime, win tight games in one-possession affairs in the fourth quarter, making adjustments to put their players in the best position to succeed, and then they do."

Will anyone be able to beat Georgia the rest of the way? (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Odds to make CFP: -10000

Odds to win national title: +200 (best)

Klatt's thoughts: "Georgia’s number one. Did we put it up? We’ve got to put it up. There it is. Georgia Dogs, they’re good, man. They’re really good. I don’t know if anyone can beat Georgia. They’re going to have to have an off night. They’re going to have to turn the ball over. I don’t love anybody else’s matchup against Georgia. I think everybody needs to start looking down to Athens and thinking to themselves, ‘How do we match up with the Bulldogs?’"