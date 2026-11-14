College Football Rankings: Texas, Wake Forest Jumped As LSU, USC Fell After Week 11

The biggest disappointment in college football is LSU coach Lane Kiffin. And it’s not close.

With the loss to Texas on Saturday, Kiffin sealed LSU’s fate and his as the most-overrated and underperforming program the sport has seen since 2019 Oklahoma with one caveat: At least the Sooners made the College Football Playoff. LSU will be lucky to get selected for the Citrus Bowl.

Serves it right.

LSU made a mess 11 months ago to get Kiffin, who left a team that was assured its first invitation to the CFP to collect a salary that pays him on par with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. He is one of the highest-paid coaches by annual salary in college football.

Lane Kiffin during LSU's loss to Texas, which put on a show in its comeback win. (Photo by Aric Becker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Tigers administration and donors also wrote a check for Kiffin’s roster that is widely accepted as the richest in the sport. The bare minimum Kiffin was expected to do in Year 1 was make the College Football Playoff. Eleven days before Thanksgiving, LSU crashed out of the CFP conversation with a fourth loss to a ranked opponent and is 3-4 in the SEC standings. It’s an eight-win team at best. That’s what $13 million gets you, LSU — or at least when you give it to Kiffin.

But let's get into my latest top-25 rankings.

After losses, a bit of travel chaos and several teams winning despite their injured rosters, three teams dropped off my list (SMU, South Carolina and New Mexico) and were replaced by a returner and two making their debuts.

And in case you missed it: The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights across the country on Friday, and its decision wrecked travel plans for many teams. Start times for some games were pushed back, save one, which was bumped back a whole day. Oklahoma will host Ole Miss at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and after that game, I will update my rankings as necessary.

Linebacker Derrell Farrar and his Liberty team make their debut after a Week 11 win moved them to 9-1 on the season. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 28-23 win vs. Middle Tennessee

Week 12 game: vs. Western Kentucky

The Flames' only loss this season came in their opener against James Madison. Along with Boise State, they are the last one-loss team left in the Group of Six. That counts for something.

Stat to know: Through Week 11, Liberty boasts a +1.55 net yards per play differential (6.38 yards per play gained vs. 4.83 yards per play allowed), which ranks 13th in the FBS.

Odds to make CFP: +2700 (20th)

Odds to win national title: +250000 (T-28th)

Tight end Patrick Overmyer is forced out of bounds during Houston's loss to Colorado in Week 11. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 42-32 loss vs. Colorado

Week 12 game: at West Virginia

The Cougars will look back at this season and circle this game as the day the dam broke. Until this matchup, Houston’s losses were to the best teams in the Big 12. But at Folsom Field in Boulder, they learned just what fatigue can lead to: being on the outside looking in at the conference title game and the CFP, yet again.

Stat to know: Houston gave up 249 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to Colorado, both the most it has allowed in a game in three seasons under Willie Fritz. Colorado averaged 6.38 yards per carry.

Odds to make CFP: +11000 (29th)

Odds to win national title: +200000 (27th)

Quarterback Austin Simmons audibles during Missouri's Week 11 road loss to Georgia. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 48-21 loss vs. Georgia

Week 12 game: vs. Kentucky

The Tigers got smashed to smithereens. The game was never close — not on the field — which is a shame because a win for Mizzou against this Georgia team would have broken open the SEC and reinserted the Tigers into the College Football Playoff conversation with a chance to host a home game. But now…

Stat to know: Missouri allowed a season-high 48 points in the loss to Georgia, its most points surrendered in a game since giving up 49 to LSU on October 7, 2023.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Quarterback Noah Fifita flips the ball on an option play against Utah in Arizona's close loss in Week 11. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 40-39 loss vs. Utah

Week 12 game: at Kansas State

The Wildcats played their best football against Utah. But facing the No. 2-ranked team in the country, they fell just a point short. Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards with three touchdowns and one pick in yet another game where he furthers his legacy as one of the program’s greatest signal-callers.

Stat to know: Quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown for 3,150 yards this season (315.0 per game), ranking third in FBS. His 71.7% completion rate (251-for-350) also ranks third among FBS quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts.

Odds to make CFP: +950 (20th)

Odds to win national title: +30000 (T-21st)

Quarterback Sam Leavitt runs against Texas in LSU's Week 11 loss at home. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 22-21 loss vs. Texas

Week 12 game: at Tennessee

LSU is paying Lane Kiffin essentially the same amount of money that Kirby Smart and Curt Cignetti did to not make the College Football Playoff. LSU almost certainly won’t contend for a national title this time around, and that makes this season an absolute favor.

Stat to know: Saturday marked quarterback Sam Leavitt’s third game this season with multiple turnovers and at least one passing or rushing touchdown, tying him with four other players for the most in the FBS. He also leads the FBS with five red-zone interceptions this season.

Odds to make CFP: +100 (12th)

Odds to win national title: +1600 (seventh)

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier leaps across the goal line to score a touchdown against Baylor in BYU's Week 11 win vs. the Bears. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 28-7 win vs. Baylor

Week 12 game: at Kansas

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw four interceptions in last week’s loss to Utah. He threw four touchdowns in Saturday's win against the Bears. When he plays well, BYU is capable of beating almost anybody — and certainly a team that fired its head coach in October.

Stat to know: Bear Bachmeier is the first BYU quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Zach Wilson in 2020 against Louisiana Tech. Bachmeier has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for sixth among FBS quarterbacks.

Odds to make CFP: +136 (13th)

Odds to win national title: +9000 (16th)

Quarterback Jayden Maiava passes against Indiana during USC's Week 11 loss to Indiana. It was the Trojans' second loss in the last three games. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 27-13 loss vs. Indiana

Week 12 game: vs. Maryland

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, while USC made its way into Indiana's red zone three times and came away with three points. For the second road game in a row, the Trojans could not score more than one touchdown. And now, this result ensures they will finish the season with at least three losses in each of Lincoln Riley’s five seasons in Los Angeles.

Stat to know: With the loss, Lincoln Riley is now 1-8 on the road against AP-ranked teams as USC’s head coach.

Odds to make CFP: +4500 (27th)

Odds to win national title: +25000 (T-19th)

Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons and his Florida teammates celebrate after upsetting Kentucky on the road in Week 11. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 21-14 win vs. Kentucky

Week 12 game: vs. Vanderbilt

The Gators bounced back from their loss at home to Oklahoma last week with a gutty win on the road against what was a top 10-ranked Kentucky team. Florida is the best four-loss team in the country with wins against Texas, Ole Miss and now the Wildcats.

Stat to know: Florida has three wins over AP top-15 teams this season, the most of any FBS team.

Odds to make CFP: N/A

Odds to win national title: N/A

Receiver Rasean Jones throws a stiff arm against Colorado State in Week 10 and played a crucial role in Boise State's Week 11 win against Oregon State. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 46-41 win vs. Oregon State

Week 12 game: vs. San Diego State

The Broncos' win against the Beavers clinched the privilege of hosting the Pac-12 championship game. But, it was the second game in a row at Albertsons Stadium that the Broncos needed to score 46 at home to win and by a single possession.

Stat to know: True freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones had 230 receiving yards against Oregon State, the most by a freshman in program history and the fifth-most by any Bronco in a single game.

Odds to make CFP: -280 (10th)

Odds to win national title: +20000 (18th)

Quarterback Kenny Minchey runs with the ball against Florida in Kentucky's one-touchdown loss in Week 11. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 21-14 loss vs. Florida

Week 12 game: at Missouri

The Wildcats have played with fire all season, and this time, the Gators burned them at home. Kentucky's loss to Florida coupled with a nasty loss to Tennessee torched the Wildcats' chances to make the CFP. A 10-win season, however, is still within reach for a team that most expected to lose more games than it won when the season started.

Stat to know: In Kentucky's loss to Florida, the Wildcats were held to a season-low 61 rushing yards on 2.26 yards per carry.

Odds to make CFP: +1000 (21st)

Odds to win national title: +30000 (T-21st)

Quarterback Hank Brown runs up the field on a keeper against Purdue during Iowa's win in Week 11. Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 28-7 win vs. Purdue

Week 12 game: at Illinois

The Hawkeyes have become an offensive juggernaut, by their own standards. Since losing to Ohio State, Iowa has scored 24 points or more in four out of five games, winning four of its last five. If the Big Ten gets four teams into the CFP, the Hawkeyes would be the fourth.

Stat to know: Iowa converted 10 of 15 third downs (66.7%), tying its best single-game conversion rate when converting at least 10 third downs since tracking began in 2006.

Odds to make CFP: +190 (15th)

Odds to win national title: +11000 (17th)

Pete Golding and Ole Miss will play their Week 11 road game against Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 15 following travel complications Friday. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: vs. Oklahoma (Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET)*

Week 12 game: vs. Wofford

The FAA's decision to ground all flights on Friday impacted college football teams across the country, but no game was impacted more than Ole Miss-Oklahoma. Not without controversy led by Sooners athletics director Roger Denny, this game was pushed back until Sunday. I will update my rankings accordingly.

Stat to know: Through nine games in 2026, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 207 of 330 passes (62.7%) for 2,359 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 135.3 passer rating.

Odds to make CFP: +235 (18th)

Odds to win national title: +6000 (13th)

Receiver Jeremiah Smith, who entered with 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, catches a pass in Ohio State’s Week 11 win over Northwestern. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 28-19 win vs. Northwestern

Week 12 game: at Nebraska

Nothing Ryan Day needed to fix is fixed. Ohio State did what it had to do to keep its chances of reaching the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season and eighth all-time alive. That’s good news.

The bad news is the Buckeyes were in a dogfight with a Northwestern team starting its backup quarterback on the road. If not for a fortunate muffed punt near the end zone, the Wildcats would’ve had a chance to score an equalizer late in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is a good CFP bet, but it looks less like a national title contender with each passing Saturday.

Stat to know: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is now the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards, passing John Standeford (Purdue, 3,788).

Odds to make CFP: +400 (19th)

Odds to win national title: +7000 (14th)

Quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown against Michigan in Oregon's home win vs. the Wolverines in Week 11. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 31-7 win vs. Michigan

Week 12 game: at Michigan State

The Ducks might be held together with duct tape, wood glue and pushpins, but that's good enough to get wins in four of their last five games — plus The Game Trophy (beating Ohio State and Michigan in the same season) with backup quarterback Dylan Raiola behind center. Oregon has turned itself into a team no one wants to play when it matters most.

Stat to know: With his 59-yard touchdown against Michigan, receiver Dakorien Moore now has five touchdowns of 25 or more yards this season, the second most in the FBS.

Odds to make CFP: +220 (17th)

Odds to win national title: +4800 (12th)

Wide receiver Kenny Johnson extends to catch a 30-yard touchdown pass against Oklahoma State in Texas Tech's Week 11 win. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 52-27 win vs. Oklahoma State

Week 12 game: at Baylor

The Red Raiders beat one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, to improve to 9-1. With games left against Baylor and Kansas State, I think it’s safe for Texas Tech fans to start buying tickets to the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row.

Stat to know: Texas Tech has scored 105 points over its last two games (53 against West Virginia and 52 against Oklahoma State), which ranks third in the FBS in that span behind only Wake Forest (126) and Boise State (110).

Odds to make CFP: +176 (14th)

Odds to win national title: +8000 (15th)

Quarterback Gio Lopez, who entered with 18 touchdown passes and one interception, celebrates a first-half touchdown in Wake Forest’s win over SMU. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 49-7 win vs. SMU

Week 12 game: at Georgia Tech

The Demon Deacons didn’t just dominate SMU. They made supplicants of the Mustangs — petitioners, beggars. As in, Please make it stop! There is no towel for us to throw. And the Deacs did all of this on the road against what was a top-25 matchup in my rankings last week.

I'd love to see this team play Georgia as soon as tomorrow because Wake Forest deserves to show what it could do.

Stat to know: Wake Forest has had four straight halves with 20-plus points and zero allowed, the first team to do that since Alabama in 2013. The Demon Deacos have outscored opponents 218-21 in their last four games.

Odds to make CFP: -380 (eighth)

Odds to win national title: +3000 (ninth)

Receiver Charlie Becker dives for a touchdown against USC in Indiana's Week 11 win. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 27-13 win vs. USC

Week 12 game: at Washington

Indiana’s red-zone defense is elite. The Hoosiers bow up against their own end zone like 2024 Ohio State, and that team won the national title. That Indiana's win against USC is its first against a ranked opponent shouldn't matter much, though. In the Circle of Suck, Ohio State beat Indiana, USC beat Ohio State and Indiana beat USC.

Stat to know: Indiana has now won 25 of its last 26 games under Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers are allowing 12.5 points per game this season, fourth in the FBS and second in the Big Ten behind Iowa. They’ve held seven of their 10 opponents to 16 points or fewer.

Odds to make CFP: -1800 (fifth)

Odds to win national title: +1000 (T-fourth)

Quarterback Darian Mensah found receiver Cooper Barkate, who caught two touchdowns against Notre Dame last week, as Miami bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win over Duke. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 36-25 win vs. Duke

Week 12 game: vs. Virginia Tech

The Hurricanes steadily pulled away from a very good Duke team in the Darian Mensah Bowl, as the Miami quarterback faced the team he left in litigious fashion. This victory was huge for the Hurricanes, who lack quality wins against teams at .500 or better and did so without the services of injured star wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Stat to know: Despite throwing for 382 yards, quarterback Darian Mensah only had one touchdown Saturday, ending his streak of 12 straight games with multiple touchdowns, which was the second-longest active streak.

Odds to make CFP: -3000 (fourth)

Odds to win national title: +1000 (T-fourth)

Quarterback Keelon Russell runs the ball against Vanderbilt in Alabama's Week 11 win. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 21-6 win vs. Vanderbilt

Week 12 game: vs. Chattanooga

The Crimson Tide played like a team that expected to walk over one of the worst teams in the SEC. That it won this game is enough to keep it squarely in the conversation as one of the four best teams in the country, but that’s it.

As we approach the postseason, my concern is Alabama looks a lot like the kind of College Football Playoff team that would get bounced in the second round, not unlike it did last week.

Stat to know: Quarterback Keelon Russell has now thrown three-plus touchdown passes in six games this season, the second-most such games in college football this season.

Odds to make CFP: -10000 (T-first)

Odds to win national title: +700 (third)

Quarterback Faizon Brandon stepped up to help lead Tennessee to a road win against Texas A&M in Week 11. (Photo by Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 22-7 win vs. Texas A&M

Week 12 game: vs. LSU

Not even a change in quarterback due to injury could derail the Vols. When starting quarterback George MacIntyre left the game with an injury, freshman Faizon Brandon subbed and threw a touchdown pass on the same drive.

The Vols are 8-2 for the first time since 2024. The last time they reached an 8-2 mark they made the CFP.

Stat to know: Tennessee is allowing 14.3 points per game this season, ranking ninth nationally and second in the SEC behind Georgia. The Vols have held six of their seven SEC opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Odds to make CFP: -130 (11th)

Odds to win national title: +4400 (11th)

Receiver Ryan Wingo breaks away from LSU during Texas' comeback win in Week 11. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 22-21 win vs. LSU

Week 12 game: vs. Arkansas

The Longhorns needed late-game heroics to defeat LSU on the road, but they got it done. In doing so, Texas is now 5-0 against top-25 teams this season, and quarterback Arch Manning improved to 9-2 against top-25 teams.

If the Longhorns win out, they’ll make the College Football Playoff. And their superpower is being undefeated against the teams that will play in that postseason tournament.

Stat to know: Despite leading the game-winning drive against LSU, quarterback Arch Manning has now thrown multiple interceptions in three games this season. He has 10 picks on the season and threw three in Week 11 for the first time in his career.

Odds to make CFP: -320 (ninth)

Odds to win national title: +1250 (sixth)

Micah Gilbert, who caught two touchdown passes in last week’s win over Miami, scores in Notre Dame’s win over Boston College, which moved the Fighting Irish to 9-1. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 41-7 vs. Boston College

Week 12 game: vs. SMU

Notre Dame has held every one of its opponents to 28 points or fewer and 26 or fewer in all nine of its wins. With only SMU and Syracuse left, the Fighting Irish feel like a given for the CFP field this season — which should offer a sense of relief after controversially not making the cut last season. Let's see what Marcus Freeman's team is capable of this time around.

Stat to know: Quarterback CJ Carr has 23 touchdown passes compared to only two interceptions this season. Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts this season, his 11.5-to-1 ratio ranks eighth in the country, and his +21 differential ranks sixth.

Odds to make CFP: -10000 (T-first)

Odds to win national title: +450 (second)

Ty Dieffenbach leaves the field after UCLA’s 22-14 win over Illinois. Dieffenbach briefly left the game in the first half before returning in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 22-14 win vs. Illinois

Week 12 game: at Michigan

The Bruins are 10-0 for the first time since 1998. For the first time in history, they are the clear favorite to win the Big Ten championship and a shoo-in to the College Football Playoff. Bob Chesney’s program is undeniable, and that is remarkable.

Good questions remain about just how this team will perform against a top-10 opponent — it hasn’t seen one all year — but, fortunately, UCLA is likely going to get a chance to answer that question.

Stat to know: UCLA is 10-0 for the first time since 1998. It's the only FBS team this season that has not trailed for a single second in the fourth quarter.

Odds to make CFP: -1100 (eighth)

Odds to win national title: +3200 (10th)

Quarterback Devon Dampier threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Utah's win against Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 40-39 win vs. Arizona

Week 12 game: at TCU

Utah won a thriller on the road at Arizona with heroics from Heisman Trophy candidate Devon Dampier. Utah moved to 10-0 after traveling the same day to play its game against Arizona — the kind of challenge Ole Miss avoided — to remain undefeated and a win away from most assuredly making the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

Stat to know: Utah is 10-0 for the first time since 2008. Running back Daniel Bray is averaging 8.68 yards per carry this season (434 rushing yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns), which ranks fourth in the FBS among all players with at least 40 rushing attempts.

Odds to make CFP: -2500 (sixth)

Odds to win national title: +2800 (seventh)

Running back Nate Frazier breaks a tackle in Georgia’s win over Missouri, which moved the Bulldogs to 9-1. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Week 11 game: 48-21 win vs. Missouri

Week 12 game: at South Carolina

The Dawgs started fast, took the Tigers by their tail and commenced rag-dolling Missouri like the Incredible Hulk did Loki in "The Avengers."

‘Twas a thrashing the likes of which we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s program more often than not. Georgia's loss to Auburn is an aberration, an outlier and not representative of the only team I feel comfortable noting looks like a national championship winner. But there’s a lot of football left.

Stat to know: Georgia has outscored its opponents 83-7 in the first half over its last three games. In the win, quarterback Gunner Stockton set new career highs with six completions and 155 yards on throws of 15-plus air yards.

Odds to make CFP: -10000 (T-first)

Odds to win national title: +200 (first)