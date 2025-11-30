Lane Kiffin Explains Why He Left Ole Miss for LSU Before College Football Playoff

Lane Kiffin changed the landscape of the SEC on Sunday.

After six seasons in Oxford, Miss., Kiffin announced on Sunday that he is leaving Ole Miss to become the new head coach at LSU. Kiffin posted on his X account that he wanted to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, but athletic director Keith Carter opted against that happening.

Pete Golding, Kiffin's defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, has been named as his replacement.

On his way to the airport, Kiffin explained how he came to his decision to ESPN. He mentioned that he's proud of his six seasons at Ole Miss, but he had enough success and knew it was time for a "new chapter."

"My heart was here, but I talked to some mentors, Coach (Pete) Carroll, Coach (Nick) Saban, especially when Coach Carroll said, ‘Your dad would tell you to go, man, take the shot. Take the shot,'" Kiffin said. "'You accomplished a lot here.'

"I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling, even though it was an exciting year, but I think that we gave a lot to this program and to the city and some of the most historic wins in this stadium we've ever had and the best regular season in the history of the school. So, I feel proud of that part, but it just became time."

Kiffin leaves Ole Miss after four double-digit-win seasons, including an 11-1 campaign this season that is one of the best in school history. The Rebels are poised to host a first-round game in the College Football Playoff in December.

Kiffin said that he hopes fans at Ole Miss will one day look back at his tenure with appreciation.

"This has been a really special place six years here," Kiffin said. "I know that there's a lot of feelings and emotions right now around. I hope when they settle down that there's an appreciation about what we were able to do here and having the best run that's ever been done in the history of the school and brought some exciting times."

As for the rest of the season, Kiffin wished his former Ole Miss players well.

"We went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team," Kiffin said. "And at the end of the day, that's his decision and I totally respect that. I understand that decision. And so I just totally wish the team the best of luck."