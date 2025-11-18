College Football
Lane Kiffin Announces He's Leaving Ole Miss for LSU Head Coaching Job
Published Nov. 30, 2025 3:11 p.m. ET

Lane Kiffin is taking his talents from Ole Miss to LSU, sending shock waves through college football and the SEC.

Kiffin announced Sunday that he will leave Ole Miss to become the next head coach at LSU, ending a highly successful tenure in Oxford. The move comes after LSU reportedly offered Kiffin a seven-year deal worth around $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Kiffin has led the Rebels to an 11-1 season, including a 38-19 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday night, which all but secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. His time in Oxford was marked by program growth and a return to national prominence, turning the Rebels into one of the SEC’s top teams.

For Kiffin, the next chapter is a high-profile return to Baton Rouge and the SEC spotlight. While details about his contract and official introduction at LSU are still pending, the move solidifies the Tigers' aggressive push to reclaim national prominence under one of college football’s most prominent offensive architects; Florida had also been linked to Kiffin after firing head coach Billy Napier in October.

As for LSU, the Tigers are in the midst of a 7-5 season that saw them fire head coach Brian Kelly after a 5-3 start, ending a three-plus-year stint. This will be Kiffin's fifth college football head-coaching stint (Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss and LSU) and third in the SEC (Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU).

This is a developing story.

