The Michigan Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten defeats, deepening a frustrating mid-November slump.

Even worse, head coach Kyle Whittingham's squad was routed 31-7 by Oregon as backup quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns. As bad as the blowout was, the pregame distraction stung even more, but the blame may fall squarely on Whittingham.

Throughout the week leading up to the game, Whittingham repeatedly took shots at head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon program over their NIL budget and resources. Turns out, the Ducks were listening, responding with a renewed sense of urgency.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Whittingham was asked about the motivation behind his comments and what exactly he meant by them. His response, however, was that there wasn't any, but insisting the remarks were actually meant in admiration of the Ducks' roster.

"No motivation," Whittingham said. "Just that they've got a great roster and in this day and age of college football, it's all about NIL. That's the driving force in recruiting and recruiting is the most important thing in college football."

Still, Whittingham stood firm on his remarks, maintaining they weren't meant as a shot at anyone and chalking the comments up to harmless coach-speak.

"It wasn't taking a shot at anybody. I don't know if you took it like that, but it wasn't intended to be like that," Whittingham said. "It's just that the world that we live in in college football and assembling these rosters, you've got to have some real heavy-duty resources. They've got tons of resources at Oregon, which is good for them."

The Wolverines failed to make the game competitive, even switching between Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood at quarterback. It didn’t matter what Whittingham did as the Ducks came in with a fire and determination to win, and it showed

However, Whittingham doesn’t view his comments as bulletin board material and hopes people didn’t spin them in that direction.

"I guess you can spin anything any way you want it," Whittingham said. "You can spin anything and that was not my intention. If it was taken that way, then I guess there's nothing I can do about that. That was not the outcome I was looking for."

Whittingham stood firm on his explanation with reporters, insisting he was just giving credit to the loaded roster Lanning had built. He even doubled down on the compliment, calling Oregon the best roster the Wolverines have faced all year.

"I was just saying they've assembled a really good roster," Whittingham said. "It's the best roster we've played this year. We've had a lot of good teams that we've played, but I think the talent level of the Oregon team was, in my opinion, without a doubt, the highest of anyone we've had the opportunity to play this year."

Whether it’s cutting back on bulletin board material or settling on an answer at quarterback, Whittingham has plenty to fix over the final two weeks. If the Wolverines can’t steal one more win, they’ll miss a bowl game for the first time since the 2014 season.